Chad Killinger is Indiana State's new women's basketball coach, and if you only look at his resume? You might only see that a small part of his coaching career took place in the immediate area.
Killinger had a very successful stint at Lincoln Trail College in Robinson, Ill. in the late 2000s, attended Franklin College, and led a Bloomington-based AAU team. Most of his recent coaching experience has been gained elsewhere and away from Indiana — Texas, Moberly Area Community College in Missouri, East Carolina, and at Nicholls State in the bayou country of Louisiana.
However, don't be misled. Killinger is all-Hoosier and he's proud to be coming home to be ISU's ninth head coach in the history of its women's basketball program. ISU made the announcement official on Tuesday.
"It's really exciting to get this opportunity and the fact that it's in my home state makes it even more special. I grew up watching Missouri Valley basketball on WTHI, so really it's hard to express the joy that myself and my family feel right now," Killinger told the Tribune-Star in a Tuesday phone interview.
ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales is happy that Killinger is coming back to the Wabash Valley.
“I am pleased that Chad has decided to lead the Indiana State women’s basketball program,” Clinkscales said.
“He views this job as a destination based on the history of success and the strong affinity that he and his family have for the community. Chad is a seasoned leader who loves teaching the game and he understands and embraces the challenge of building a championship program in our highly competitive conference. I am confident that our program will be in good hands for years to come,” Clinkscales added.
Killinger will be introduced to the public at an ISU press conference April 27, though only the media and a limited amount of attendees will be allowed to be there due to COVID-19 protocols.
Killinger, 46, claims northwest Monroe County as his home area. He said he grew up in the Gosport-Stinesville area and is a graduate of Edgewood High School.
"It's about 55 miles from the house I grew up in to the Hulman Center," Killinger said.
You hear a lot about how having an Indiana background prepares coaches and players for success at the next level and Killinger is no exception in explaining how being from Indiana has informed his own success.
"I don't want to say it's a born thing, but when you grow up and there's such a focus on that sport, it's just there," Killinger said. "I was a baseball player in college, but basketball is just a part of you. It's what you do and how you grow up."
After Edgewood, Killinger attended Franklin College. Once his baseball playing was done, he was a graduate assistant on the men's basketball staff and also ran an AAU team in Bloomington.
After Franklin, Killinger was a men's basketball assistant coach at Lincoln Trail for four years and was then an assistant at Jacksonville College in Texas for three.
Killinger returned to the Wabash Valley when he became the head women's coach (and pool manager!) at Lincoln Trail from 2006-10. His boss at LTC? None other than current ISU baseball coach Mitch Hannahs, who was athletic director (and later president) at LTC at the time.
"I have a lot of respect for Mitch. I really appreciate the way he does things. We both have families and have been able to raise good families in a college athletic setting. Sometimes, people look at that as a hindrance, but I think it makes it a more special part of the journey," Killinger said.
Winning helps too. Killinger was 91-36 in four seasons with the Statesmen. He led LTC to its first-ever NJCAA postseason bid.
After Lincoln Trail, Killinger was an assistant at Marshall before he had a successful seven-year stint at Moberly Community College in Missouri. He was the National Coach of the Year there in 2018 when he led Moberly to a 32-1 record.
Killinger went to East Carolina there, and due to an unexpected coaching change, became the Pirates' interim head coach to start the 2018-19 season. He led East Carolina to a 9-2 record before resigning due to a non-life threatening medical concern.
Killinger then joined the staff at Nicholls State, where's he's been an assistant the last two seasons under head coach Dobee Plaisance.
So how will ISU play under Killinger? He gave some hints.
"In the past, I've been more specific with our offense, but I want to have a clean slate coming in and work off their strengths. The most important thing is taking care of the basketball and taking good shots, but allowing freedom within that. From a defensive standpoint, we want to be solid. We want to challenge shots and rebound. We want to use defense to create offense," Killinger explained.
