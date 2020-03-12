The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced Thursday that the boys basketball tournament will have restrictions for the regional round to take place on Saturday.
Attendance will be restricted to essential tournament personnel, some school administrators, immediate family, broadcast television and credentialed media media members.
IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox said a maximum of 75 per school will be admitted to the regional.
"The IHSAA continues to monitor the impact of COVID-19 around our state. Our primary focus has been and will continue to be the health and safety of our students and supporters attending our events," the IHSAA said in a statement.
"Given the recent and ongoing spread of the coronavirus and available information surrounding the pandemic, the IHSAA will conclude all winter tournament series events as scheduled with limited to no spectators in attendance," the statement continued.
The restrictions excludes cheerleaders, pep bands, mascots and dance teams from the event.
Anyone holding a regional ticket will be issued a full refund at the point of purchase. Individuals must present the ticket(s) in order to receive a refund, according to the IHSAA.
Two area schools – Linton and Parke Heritage – are scheduled to compete in two different 2A regionals.
Parke Heritage is at Greenfield-Central where it will play Shenandoah in a regional semifinal at noon. Linton is at Southridge where it will play Crawford County in a regional seminfinal at noon.
The IHSAA said this will also be the plan for semistate and state championship weekends.
"The Association acknowledges these are unprecedented measures and is sympathetic to the loyal fans of education-based athletics in Indiana. Your understanding and support during these challenging times is appreciated," the IHSAA statement said.
The IHSAA decision comes in the wake of most major conference tournaments being canceled outright. The Big Ten canceled its tournament in Indianapolis in the half-hour before the IHSAA made its announcement.
This story will be updated.
