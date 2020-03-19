It was a day that every coach who still had a boys basketball team in the Indiana High School Athletic Association knew could come, but still dreaded anyway.
On Thursday afternoon, IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox announced that the boys basketball tournament has been canceled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Linton coach Joey Hart, who had the Miners in the Class 2A Southridge Regional, didn’t hide his emotions when it came to his own reaction to the news, which was announced Thursday afternoon by the IHSAA.
“It was a day I kind of knew could be coming, but it still hits you hard when you hear it. When I saw it, I’ll admit, I teared up. This is a hard day,” Hart said.
Two counties to the north at Parke Heritage, Rich Schelsky, who had the Wolves in the 2A Greenfield-Central Regional, felt the same punch to the gut.
“It stinks. It’s hard to know that you had a chance. We felt like we had a chance to really make a run. Not knowing what could have come from that chance hurts a lot,” Schelsky said.
The Indiana High School Athletic Association boys basketball tournament had been played without interruption since 1911. IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox explained the IHSAA’s rationale in a press release.
“It is with great sadness and disappointment that we inform Hoosiers of the cancellation of the remaining games of the 2020 IHSAA boys basketball tournament series,” Cox said.
“While the Association maintained every hope of continuance, it is now evident those hopes are now unreachable. Albeit there will not be regional, semi-state and state champions crowned across our four classifications, the heath and safety of our public remains paramount and our primary focus,” he continued.
Last Friday, the IHSAA intended to play the state tournament in April, but when Gov. Eric Holcomb decreed that all schools would be closed through May 1 earlier on Thursday, the IHSAA had no choice, according to the IHSAA statement.
Linton and Parke Heritage’s regional games were originally to be played in front of a limited audience last Saturday, but with school districts shutting down operations, the host gyms were not available.
“We have a great group of kids and we’re a family. I feel for our seniors most of all,” said Hart, who took Linton to the 2A runner-up spot in 2019. “It goes beyond basketball too. These kids, especially the seniors, are losing life experiences. At Linton, we only have a senior prom and they don’t know if they’re going to get to have it. They don’t know if they’re going to be able to have graduation. It’s tough on everyone.”
Schelsky expressed similar sentiments.
“These kids are going through things no kids have gone through in years. I’m 45, and normally, I can console and get them through certain situations, but I’ve never been through this either. They’re kids, they’re resilient, they’re getting through it, but it’s hard for them to have to go through it,” Schelsky said.
The IHSAA said the status of its spring postseason tournaments had not been determined.
Unlike college and professional sports, the IHSAA has never been subject to a stoppage due to wartime considerations or any other reason. The 1918 flu, the last pandemic that hit with similar scale to the current crisis, hit Indiana hardest in the fall, so the 1918 and 1919 tournaments were not affected.
There was a delay in 1978 due to a coal strike, but the tournament was ultimately played in April.
In 2020, no state champions will be crowned. That’s a bitter pill to swallow for everyone who loves high school basketball. Schelsky is among the bitterly disappointed, knowing that the “what if” of this will linger for years to come.
But he’s also hopeful in a greater sense beyond basketball.
“In 20 years, these kids will realize how great this season was. The one bit of advice I always give is that whatever doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger,” Schelsky said.
“This experience is something no one has gone through before. I think it will make them better in the long run, it will make them tougher, and it will make them appreciate both what they have and the game they play even more. I guess that’s the silver lining that may come from all of this," Schelsky added.
