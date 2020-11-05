It was a plan three years in the making, but it wasn’t publicly announced until Thursday evening during the Terre Haute North football awards program in the high school’s auditorium.
Chris Barrett is retiring as the Patriots’ head football coach.
He compiled an 81-126 record in 19 seasons at North and a 109-158 mark in 25 seasons overall — including six at West Vigo (1996-2001) — where he replaced his father. Jay Barrett had died unexpectedly at 59 after a preseason football practice in August 1996.
Before that, Chris served as an assistant coach at Riverton Parke in 1992 and an assistant under his dad at West Vigo for three seasons (1993-95).
Chris Barrett, now 51, replaced the late Wayne Stahley after Stahley stepped down as North’s coach following the 2001 season. Barrett’s most successful season at North was 2013 when his team finished 10-3 after capturing Class 5A sectional and regional championships.
The Patriots went 4-6 in 2020, during which the COVID-19 pandemic made the last few months more challenging than usual.
One of Jay and Nancy Barrett’s eight children, Chris played football at Rockville and West Vigo high schools and Indiana State University, where he was an outside linebacker for parts of five seasons (1987-91). He graduated from ISU in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education.
Chris and his wife, Tracey, have six children of their own, three of whom played football for their father at North.
Chris Barrett’s retirement was not a snap decision. He informed North principal Steve Joseph and athletic director Kris Painter of it about a year ago and stuck with his long-term plan.
“It’s time to give someone else a shot at this,” Chris told the Tribune-Star.
His intentions are expected to go before the Vigo County School Board on Nov. 16. From there, the coaching vacancy will be advertised and the search for his successor will begin.
Chris Barrett won’t be picking that successor, but he will recommend that current defensive coordinator Alex Bettag be named the new North head football coach.
Chris said he’ll miss the players more than anything over the next few years, but he’ll still see them around from the dean’s office.
Just not as often and not as their coach.
“We wanted to teach them as many success skills as we could,” he reflected. “In my opinion, the football field is the greatest classroom that exists in regard to working as a team, learning how to communicate and learning how to grind out tough situations.”
Such as trying to play football while staying safe during the COVID-19 era.
“Our kids did a fantastic job with it,” Chris Barrett emphasized. “We got in every single game.”
Chris cited “family reasons and other personal goals” as why he wanted to give up coaching.
At least for now.
“Right now, it’s a retirement,” he noted, “but that remains to be seen.”
Chris also wants to “make up for some of those lost early years” with his family.
Some of his upcoming family trips might be to North and ISU home games.
“I’m looking forward to being a fan of football for a few years,” the veteran coach admitted.
