Indiana has fired men’s basketball coach Archie Miller after a four-year tenure that resulted in no NCAA Tournament appearances and no evidence toward progress of obtaining that goal.

Miller will be owed a more than $10 million buyout after completing the fourth year of a seven-year contract. But given IU’s struggles to close the 2020-21 season, the Hoosiers lost six straight to finish 12-15, the administration felt the time was right for a change.

In a season impacted by a global pandemic, IU took a significant step back from last season’s 20-12 campaign.

Athletic director Scott Dolson announced the school was letting Miller go Monday afternoon. The story was first reported by Stadium.com’s Jeff Goodman.

“In the days following the completion of our season in the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, I have spent a great deal of time evaluating our recruiting, student-athlete development, leadership development and playing philosophy and strategy,” Dolson said. “That review, combined with the on-court results, ultimately led me to conclude that a change in leadership of our program is warranted at this time."

In the statement, Dolson also said “private, philanthropic funding” has been obtained to defray the costs of Miller’s buyout.

When asked about his job security Thursday, Miller responded: “I’m not entering any offseason wondering if I’m going to be back. Those decisions are made above me. My job is to run the program. I talk to our administration daily. We’re in a good spot. Didn’t capitalize on some opportunities this year to be able to put us in a position to bounce back after last year’s (postseason) was canceled.”

Miller went 67-58 in four seasons at Indiana and 33-44 in the Big Ten. His teams consistently struggled offensively throughout his four-year tenure. This past season, Indiana ranked 11th in the Big Ten in scoring (69.7 points per game), ninth in field goal percentage (43.3%) and 11th in 3-point field goal percent (32.4%).

“Indiana Basketball has a long, rich history of success that dates back generations,” Dolson said. “Our five national championships and 22 Big Ten titles make us one of the most accomplished programs in college basketball history. I have high expectations for our program, and we have not competed at a level within the conference or nationally that I believe we should.”

Dolson said he will not establish a formal search committee for Miller’s replacement but will consult within the school and trusted experts within the state and around the country. Potential candidates to replace Miller include Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens, Baylor coach Scott Drew, Nevada coach and former IU standout Steve Alford, Texas Tech coach Chris Beard, Alabama coach Nate Oats and Loyola-Chicago coach Porter Moser.

“The work to find the next leader of Indiana Basketball will begin immediately, and I will seek a chief executive that I can partner with to re-establish the brand and national presence of Indiana Basketball,” Dolson said.