Indiana State and women's basketball coach Vicki Hall have "mutually agreed" to part ways, the school announced Monday in a manner that left questions unanswered.
ISU just made the official announcement. Heard over the weekend it was going to happen and Hall's comments after ISU's loss at the MVC Tournament were certainly a hint it was in the cards.— Todd Aaron Golden (@TribStarTodd) March 15, 2021
“We appreciate Vicki’s efforts at Indiana State and wish her the best for the future. I support her decision to pursue other opportunities,” Athletic Director Sherard Clinkscales was quoted in a press release Monday afternoon, and Clinkscales said later in the day that he could not answer any more questions about Hall. Hall did not respond to a text request for comments.
Hall was 21-59 in her three seasons at ISU's coach. After starting the 2019-2020 season with an entirely new roster, ISU finished the recent season with a 5-15 record that included two games lost because opponents had COVID-19 issues and one pause to the season after the same issues developed in the Sycamore program. The adjusted schedule of back-to-back games seemed to do the still-young team no favors either.
She was the eighth women’s head basketball coach at ISU and arguably the most decorated among that group. She was the state's 1988 Miss Basketball, a three-time All-Southwest Conference player and a world champion with the U.S. National Team before beginning her coaching career in Israel, followed by coaching positions at Miami of Ohio, New Mexico, and Toledo.
“I am grateful to Indiana State University for the opportunity to have coached the Sycamores. I am also thankful for our alumni, our fans, our donors and especially our players and staff for their dedication and hard work,” Hall said in the press release.
After Indiana State's last game this season, an overtime loss to Southern Illinois in the MVC Tournament, the coach seemed to hint that her tenure was coming to an end.
"When I took over this team three years ago, my first year I was unable to make changes. We changed the team, and the first year [after that] was very difficult because I had a team without any Division I experience,' Hall said at that time. "Then we had this year, where we had to fight through COVID and other things. It made it very difficult.
"Anyone will tell you that to do what we did, and we did that as a department, we did [that] together, we know we're taking a big risk and the plan was a long plan," Hall continued that day. "The vision of this program, when I took over, was a five-year program, it wasn't a three-year and it wasn't a two-year. The one thing that I can do, and that I want to know my players to do, is to know we did all we could, look in the mirror and we can be OK with it."
Clinkscales met with the team early Monday evening.
"I don't have an exact timetable [for hiring a new coach]," he told the Tribune-Star after that meeting. "We have a talented group of young ladies who want to win a Missouri Valley championship . . . we need to find a leader and go forward."
All he would say about Hall on Monday was that the parting was "amicable. We mutually agreed to move forward."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.