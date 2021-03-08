Indiana State has decided that Greg Lansing's two consecutive seasons of .600 basketball didn't speak loud enough to keep him. A new voice is what's needed.

That's what ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales indicated was one of the reasons why the university and Lansing will part ways after 11 seasons when his contract expires on March 31. ISU made the decision official on Monday.

"Our parents often tell us how to do things [and the kid doesn't do it], but then someone else says it and it resonates and you do it. Or a math teacher teaches something one way, you go to another teacher and then you get it," Clinkscales said. "Our student-athletes have listened to Coach Lansing for a long time, but sometimes a new voice helps resonate things and do a little different."

Clinkscales further explained the university's rationale.

"Coach has been here a long time, and that's not a bad thing, but I knew his time was coming short. My concern, as the AD, is the long-term success of the program and so I need somebody who's going to be here for the next five to seven years to build on what he's already begun to build. Having someone here for the next five to seven years is awfully important," Clinkscales said.

The 2020-21 season, one in which ISU finished 15-10, didn't convince the decision makers that a different change of plan was necessary, even though Clinkscales said it met his own standard of success.

"The past two seasons have been solid. I'd say we've met expectations in the way I evaluate things," Clinkscales said.

Lansing exits ISU as the second-winningest coach in school history. His final record is 181-164, just one win shy of Duane Klueh's all-time win record. Of the 16 winning seasons ISU has had since it turned Division I for the 1971-72 season, Lansing was responsible for six of them — more than any other ISU coach.

"I gave it everything I had. We had it on the board all year and had conversations [with the players] all year, knowing my contract situation, was no regrets. I don't want the team to have any regrets because I'm sure as hell not going to have any regrets and I don't," Lansing said.

Lansing's tenure was one of peaks and valleys. He started with four winning seasons, including ISU's most recent NCAA Tournament appearance during his first season in 2011, but followed with five straight losing ones. He recovered to have two straight seasons of .600 or better winning percentages, only the third time that's happened in ISU's Division I history and the first time since 2000-01.

Clinkscales and Lansing both confirmed that a contract offer was given to Lansing between the end of the 2020 season and start of the 2021 season, but terms weren't agreed on. Lansing wanted a two-year extension, ISU was only willing to offer one year after the team finished 18-12 in 2020.

"We talked about an extension last year and Coach mentioned he wanted a two-year extension [to extend to the end of the 2023 season] after the one year of meeting [ISU's] expectation. But I wasn't only committed to one year [to extend to the end of 2022], so that's something we didn't go through with," Clinkscales said.

Lansing mentioned why he wanted a two-year commitment.

"I wanted a couple because I wanted to continue the momentum, because I thought we'd be good like we were this year," Lansing said.

Clinkscales said that Lansing wanted to see through the period of time in which its current sophomore class — one that includes forward Jake LaRavia and center Tre Williams — exhausted its eligibility. That wasn't a spot Clinkscales was comfortable with.

"When you look at the totality of things, he wants to see that graduating class get through. In my mind, I'm thinking about the next five to seven years. So to be able to have someone here that I know I'll have for that time is really important to build on. We have the players, Coach has brought in the players, they're ready to go, we've seen what they can do, but I want to see someone to come in here and see it through to go forward," Clinkscales said.

ISU announced the decision to part ways with Lansing at 1 p.m. on Monday and then called a press conference at 2 p.m. where both Lansing and Clinkscales appeared. There was a meeting with the team before the press conference.

"I tell them I love them all the time. I'd like to think they care about me and what happens to the rest of the staff. We had a difficult conversation in there. I think they were all hoping for the best and that didn't quite happen. I'm here to support them in any way and all ways," Lansing said.

Efforts to reach players were unsuccessful at the time this was written, but several players took to social media to express their wishes.

"He gave me an opportunity when everyone overlooked me. I will love him forever, always my coach," LaRavia tweeted, followed by a pair of blue hearts.

"Forever for the opportunities he gave me. Love you coach," Williams tweeted, followed by a single blue heart.

Clinkscales raised some issues related to ISU's budget, ranked at or near the bottom of the Missouri Valley Conference, as well as what he's looking for in a replacement.

"The narrative has been since I've been here is that we don't have what we have. I will tell you that whomever takes this job understands the challenge that we have, they'll make the most of it. My job is to make sure that I do what I need to do to be able to raise more money, to be able to support the program as we need to," Clinkscales said. "I anticipate us continuing to be able to do that. It won't be easy, but I don't believe that what [salary] you make in a conference necessitates how you finish or what you do."

Clinkscales said current ISU associate head coach Kareem Richardson, who came on to Lansing's staff to help foster the two consecutive winning seasons, is a candidate. Whomever gets the job?

"I've already gotten a whole lot of people who are pretty interested in this job. They're not too scared about the budget or anything else. They understand when they take this job what's going to come with it. We're going to provide great support and do all we can to fight for men's basketball because it is our premier sport," Clinkscales said.

Clinkscales also acknowledged that the pressure to find a suitable replacement is high given the risk ISU is taking in parting ways with its most winning coach in its Division I history.

"The bar has been set pretty high. I guess I'm on the clock, I've got to be able to bring somebody on board that's going to not only do what Coach Lansing does, but exceed that. I'm accountable to that and I accept that and we'll move forward," Clinkscales said.

Lansing said the team he built has the capability to contend for the championship in the Missouri Valley Conference.

"This is a team that should contend for a championship next year. That's putting pressure on the next guy," Lansing said with a laugh.

Lansing expressed some relief that this situation came to a conclusion, even if it wasn't the one he hoped for. He was asked what his plans were.

"Are you a 'Seinfield guy'? If you've seen it, you know there was the Summer of George [Constanza]. This is going to be the Month of Greg from March 31," Lansing joked.

"Knowing my future, Kristi [Lansing's wife] and I are going to spend some time with some people we've gotten to know here. We're going to come back. This isn't goodbye by any means," Lansing stated.

"I'll have opportunities. What that may be? Kristi is at a great point with what she does professionally," Lansing continued. "You think in your head sometimes that maybe I don't need to be a head coach, but there's nothing better than walking around town and people are like, 'hey coach'. It's an ego thing, but it's as big a joy as you can have in your life. I could have never dreamed of what has happened and share with people."