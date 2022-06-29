Returning from a successful road trip to play at Bob Warn Field for the first time in more than a week, the Rex had a schizophrenic Prospect League baseball game Wednesday night against the Alton River Dragons.
And thankfully for its playoff hopes, the home team didn't squander quite all of an early 10-0 lead, hanging on 10-9 and making sure that what he called his second-best game was a celebratory one for Will Egger.
The Rex catcher, current player at Vincennes University and Terre Haute North graduate was in the midst of all the good things that happened Wednesday, then snuffed out the River Dragons' comeback defensively.
His best game, he said after the game, was a 3 for 4 performance at VU in the spring that included a pair of home runs. Wednesday, he agreed, was his best night with the Rex.
Alton threatened in each of the first three innings, but winning pitcher Devin Ecklar escaped a first-and-third, no-out jam on his own in the first inning; was helped out of a first-and-third, one-out situation in the second when Egger threw out a runner trying to steal; and stranded yet another man at third after a two-out triple in the third.
Then the Rex, who had sent just six batters to the plate in the first two innings, went to work.
Aaron Beck led off the bottom of the third with a towering drive to center field that got to the fence for a triple. One out later, Egger drove in the game's first run with a double. Parks Bouck followed with a double of his own and — after an Alton error — Jordan Schaffer capped the inning with a three-run homer.
With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, Robert Ciulla singled and Egger followed with a walk. Bouck then homered, and it was 8-0.
Alton ran itself out of a threat in the top of the fifth when, with runners at first and second and one out, a baserunning mistake and/or a missed sign had the runner from first on the move. Egger picked him off, and the inning-ending double play continued when Ciulla threw across the diamond to nail the other runner.
And the Rex momentum continued in the bottom of the inning: an error, a single by Beck and a two-run triple by Egger.
"Since batting practice, I was seeing the ball super well," Egger said after the game. "I'm hitting in the nine hole, so the pitchers were giving me a lot of first-pitch fastballs and I just turned on them."
Egger's triple proved to be the last hit for the Rex, however, and the team's bad side showed for awhile.
Ecklar gave up a solo homer to Alton's Eddie King Jr. that cut the lead to 10-1 in the sixth, and Ecklar also used up his quota of pitches. In the seventh, two relievers combined to walk six of the first eight batters — with a hit interspersed. With one out and runners at first and third — the tying run on base, in other words — the River Dragons tried a double steal, however, and Egger fired to Schaffer, then took the return throw and got the out at the plate that effectively ended the inning.
"If we can't get the guy at second, we throw home," Egger explained of his third assist of the game.
Alton failed to take advantage of another leadoff walk in the eighth, and in the ninth a Rex error and an RBI double made it 10-9 before Garrett McClain — the Rex's closer right now — got the last two outs.
Manager Matt Chavarria didn't dwell on the near-disaster after the game.
"Obviously, the playoffs are what we're here for," he said, "but we're taking one game at a time.
"I believe in every person we have here," Chavarria continued. "If we play like we have been all summer, it's really hard to beat us."
• Danville 2, Rex 1 — On Tuesday, the Rex fell out of first place in the Wabash River Division in a pitchers' duel.
Jared Spencer of the Rex (and Indiana State) matched zeros with Khal Stephen (Seeger and Purdue) until both pitchers used up their pitch counts.
The Rex took the lead in the seventh inning when Kade Lassen singled to drive in Mason White, but Danville scored twice in the bottom of the eighth on a two-run single by Bryce Chance. Schaffer was 3 for 4 and David Miller 2 for 4 for the Rex.
