They don’t have the best high school baseball record at the Class A Jasper Semistate, and they aren’t the team that’s ranked first in the state.
But Shakamak’s Lakers have that name on their jerseys and that means a lot this time of year.
“Shakamak is just known for playing [baseball] in June,” senior second baseman John Cazee said this week, and he’s not wrong.
Shakamak wasn’t the ranked team in its sectional, but the Lakers won — their 28th sectional championship and their fifth in a row. They also won last week’s regional, their third straight, by downing eighth-ranked Bethesda Christian.
On Saturday, the Lakers will play a good Rising Sun team, then hopefully will get a rematch with top-ranked Barr-Reeve in that night’s championship game with a trip to Victory Field on the line. The Lakers have been there too, having won eight semistate championships, the most recent in 2021.
Shakamak also has played arguably the toughest schedule among the four teams at Jasper. To begin with, Saturday won’t be the Lakers’ first trip to Alvin C. Ruxer Field this year, because they open by playing at Jasper pretty much every season.
Also the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference was as tough as it’s ever been in 2023, with the contenders including two top-10 teams in Class A, two more receiving votes (Shakamak was one of those) and a defending Class 2A sectional champion in Linton — not to mention several college-bound pitchers. Shakamak also played all three Vigo County schools, and had a 1-0 lead with one out to go before losing to Class 3A’s fifth-ranked West Vigo in the regular-season finale for both teams.
“[The other teams at Jasper] don’t play the schedule we play,” first-year head coach Dylan Collins of the Lakers said this week. “The SWIAC was as tough as it could be . . . but [as a result] we see better competition, better arms, better bats, and that gets our confidence up.”
Collins, in fact, wants the Shakamak schedule to get even tougher. And his knowledge about his team’s tradition can be summed up by the verbal resume he gave this week: “[Played] 2012-2015, never lost a conference game, four sectional [championships], three regionals, three semistates, two runner-up finishes, one state title [in 2014].”
To summarize, the Lakers won’t be overwhelmed by the prospect of playing in a semistate on Saturday.
“We’ve been there a lot; we have a lot of experience [playing big games],” said senior infielder Brady Yeryar this week. “We know what it feels like to win, and we know what it feels like to lose — and we don’t want to [lose].”
Yeryar was the leading hitter on Shakamak’s most recent state runner-up team, batting .569 for the 2021 Lakers; was a first-team Class A all-stater as a junior; and has a career batting average a little over .500.
Most — maybe all — of the Shakamak baseball teams of the last several years have had one or more Yeryars, but Brady is the last of them for a while. A generation gap is coming.
“I’m the youngest of all the cousins,” he said this week, “but we’re not done yet.”
“It takes a team effort [to win the semistate this week],” Cazee said. “We all have to play, 1 through 21. [The other three teams] are in the semistate for a reason.
But . . .
“If we come to play, we can play with anybody,” Cazee added. “And it’s nice having Jax [Cox] on the mound.”
Cox was the star of the Lakers’ regional win, striking out 10 and allowing just one earned run in the 4-3 win over Bethesda Christian. He’s not Shakamak’s only mound threat either, Collins pointed out.
“We’ve finally hit our full stride,” the coach said. “[The Lakers] are playing how they’re capable of playing. It took us a while to get there . . . but we’re starting to hit the ball — early in the season we were watching fastballs down the middle — and the fielding has been good all year.”
Cazee’s plans this weekend are simple.
“Just go out and play baseball,” he said. “This is my last ride, so I’ll put everything on the line.”
