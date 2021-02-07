Indiana State’s win streak died at Northern Iowa on Sunday, but it died hard.
A defensive clampdown by the Panthers in the final 10 minutes – ISU only had three field goals in that stretch – proved fatal to the Sycamores as they lost 70-67 at McLeod Center.
The defeat ended ISU’s win streak at seven, the longest string of victories within Missouri Valley Conference play since 2000. Jake LaRavia’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer that would have forced overtime didn’t find the mark.
“This game showed us that night in, night out, you can get beat by anybody in this league. It’s a tough league to play in. We’ve united these left seven games and it was good for us. We’ll take it and run with it this last few games we have,” ISU guard Cooper Neese said.
ISU led by as much as 13 with 11:24 left, but the drought came at the worst time. A drought induced by UNI’s defense.
“They took away our high-low looks away with Jake and Tre. That left some good looks for other guys, myself included, but I just didn’t knock them down when I needed to,” said Neese, who scored nine points.
ISU coach Greg Lansing credited UNI’s defense in the final 10 minutes and also thought the Sycamores got a bit tired. UNI also got its modest crowd – 826 fans made their presence felt – to provide some energy too.
“They came back with a lot of fight. We knew they would,” Lansing said. “I thought we looked tired, even the good start we had. We looked tired and we looked slow. You give UNI a lot of credit. Our guys fought hard, but UNI made the plays down the stretch to win it.”
The Panthers also shoot the ball extremely well from 3-point range throughout the game. UNI was 11 of 20 from long range, including 7 of 12 in the second half. Noah Carter was 5 of 9 as he led UNI with 25 points.
“You really have to guard that 3-point line. They were 7 of 12 in the second half and that really hurt us,” Lansing noted.
Despite the loss, ISU (11-8, 8-6) had positive contributions. Julian Larry had a career-high 14 points and had three steals. Tyreke Key had 18 points. LaRavia had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Despite that, Larry was disappointed with ISU’s defense when the offense went dry. UNI had a key stretch where it scored on four straight possessions from the 3:23 to 1:18 mark. ISU’s lead slipped away in that stretch as UNI pulled ahead by five.
“They had a really solid defensive plan in the second half. They turned their intensity up and our intensity didn’t match theirs. They followed their gameplan and that’s what got us in the second half,” Larry said.
Early on? ISU picked up where it left off on Saturday. Key scored nine points in the first six minutes. ISU took the lead at the 14:24 mark and never relinquished the advantage for the rest of the half. The ISU lead was four at the break.
In the second half, it appeared ISU would pull out of sight. An 10-2 run gave ISU its peak lead of 13 as ISU consistently got the ball in the paint for conversions.
UNI (6-12, 4-8) would cut that off. After Cam Bacote made a 3-pointer at 10:09, ISU wouldn’t score another field goal until the 1:01 mark.
“We had to get our momentum back through our defense and energy. We didn’t come back with energy we needed. Credit to UNI and their defense,” Larry said.
UNI didn’t take immediate advantage, but it was only a matter of time. A Trae Berhow 3-pointer at 1:53 put UNI in front and then a Carter three-point play at 1:18 put ISU in a five-point hole.
LaRavia converted two buckets after that, and ISU nearly had a turnover with six seconds left, but Berhow hit a pair of free throws with 4.6 seconds left, and LaRavia’s game-tying 3-point shot at the gun wasn’t true.
The win streak is over, but the Sycamores feel it’s the stretch that has defined their season and put ISU in the mindset that it belongs among the MVC’s top half.
“It’s really brought us together and let us know that we can get it done against anyone in this league,” Neese said.
ISU next travels to Evansville next Sunday.
