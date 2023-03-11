This month two years ago, Cooper Neese and Julian Larry were in limbo at Indiana State when their former coach was supplanted.
Both were recruited to Terre Haute by then-coach Greg Lansing. Larry, a sophomore, came into the program in the final year of Lansing’s 11-year tenure.
Neese, a sixth-year senior, logged three years under the previous coaching staff.
Enter coach Josh Schertz, who touted a 337-69 track record at Lincoln Memorial University and progressed to 10 NCAA Division II tournaments in 13 years in Tennessee.
With a four-time national Coach of the Year steering his first Division I program, the Sycamores went 11-20 last season. This season, the team doubled its win total in going 22-12.
“[The fanbase has] been waiting to see a really great team come through here for a while, just for us to give that to them this past year is great,” Larry said.
On the eve of awaiting word on a possible postseason berth — the school hasn’t earned one since 2014 — this team bears a striking resemblance to that team.
Both Sycamores squads secured multiple wins in the conference tourney, eclipsed 20 wins and landed a Sycamore on the five-man all-tourney squad, which was Neese this time.
“I was very optimistic of what [this campaign] was going to be,” Neese said. “I had full belief in coach Schertz and the system he was building. The kind of guys he wants on the team and the talent he recruits and wants on the team. That will only take you so far. Belief in trusting him and knowing at the Division II level there are things that don’t change or NAIA, D III, whatever it is. There are things that don’t change.”
“Everything that he was about … you could just tell in his voice, and through his experience and accolades, that everything that he said and everything that he’s ever done. So there was no reason not to believe what he was telling and coaching us every day.”
The coming-of-age campaign wasn’t premature, nor did it catch Larry by surprise.
“I feel like this was right on schedule because we knew what we had coming in, we knew what we had coming back,” Larry said. “We had high expectations before we even started workouts. We knew this team could be something special.”
There were carryovers from Year One in 2021-22, the likes of Larry, Neese, senior Cameron Henry, senior Kailex Stephens, junior Xavier “Jabo” Bledson and junior Zach Hobbs bought in and played a role in this year’s revelation.
“It felt great, it was great for us as a team because really after last year, the core group that stayed, we had an idea of what the Valley was like, what kind of work we had to do,” Larry said. “It was really from the moment that we started that offseason was like, ‘Hey, ya’ll we know what to do now. Let’s put our heads down and go to work.’”
Neese wasn’t part of a championship-caliber mix like this one in his first five years of college ball.
“Even going back to a couple of years ago, this year was, by far, my best year winning, collectively and individually,” Neese said. “I’ve never been a part of a team that wanted to fight so hard at the end, sometimes you get some guys that are checked out, maybe you’ve got three or four guys that are there to try to go win a championship.”
“I feel like everybody on that roster or floor wanted to win a championship. That’s super contagious once every guy is giving that energy off. ‘I’ll do this to win, I’ll do this to win.’ That only makes you want to do so much more to win championships.”
It was cultivated in June.
Neese said he’d like to have back a handful of losses that prevented them from cutting down the nylon inside Hulman Center — the team finished three games short of Bradley in the season race.
Though, he didn’t rue anything and lauded the foundation this team planted.
Neese said this group was more talented and had higher character than any other squad he worked with. The Sycamores twice came within a defensive board of knocking off Bradley in the MVC semifinal.
This campaign came to fruition because Neese, who has aspirations to continue playing basketball after college, and Larry doubled down on their commitment to ISU at that crossroads in 2021.
“I’m always true to the grass isn’t always greener on the other side,” Neese said. “But I did know what I loved, I’ve always loved my hometown [Cloverdale], my home area. I’m 30 minutes away from where I went to high school. I played against kids and guys down here that I’m good friends with from the Terre Haute area. I wanted to wear Sycamore [blue], not only to represent them but to represent everybody that stood behind and supported me.”
