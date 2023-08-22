Coach David Basan is hoping his West Vigo High School volleyball team’s continuing improvement will show up in a trio of home matches this week, and Wednesday and Thursday provide winnable Western Indiana Conference tests.
Tuesday’s match in the Jim Mann Green Dome was against an always solid Covington team, however, and coach Jen Sutherlin’s Trojans marched methodically to a 3-0 win by set scores of 25-12, 25-12, 25-15.
All three sets were remarkably similar. The two teams would battle on almost equal terms until Covington would put together a run that resulted in the visitors finishing with a decisive margin.
“Covington is a really good team, very well coached,” Basan said after the match. “We made a few mistakes in serve-receive that let them build some momentum . . . and that’s what good teams do.”
The explosion came early in the first set. Leading 9-6, Covington scored the next seven points for a 10-point margin, and back-to-back aces by West Vigo’s Maddie Bradbury weren’t enough to get the Vikings back in contention.
It was 11-8 in the second set when the Trojans tallied six points in a row, and shortly thereafter back-to-back-to-back aces by Alex Sutherlin, the coach’s daughter, sealed that set’s outcome. And in the third set, the Vikings were still within 16-14 when the visitors finished off the match with six straight points and nine of the last 10.
“The kids worked so hard in the offseason,” Bason said. “We have five seniors — with great senior leadership — and five sophomores on the varsity, so we’ve got experience but we’re still young.
“We’ve made progress,” the coach continued, “and I’m so excited about where that could lead us.”
The Vikings snapped a 37-match losing streak in their season opener, and that made an understandable difference in the team’s demeanor and morale too.
“They know they can win now,” Basan said. “It’s exciting for me to see how excited they are.”
Covington 25 25 25 West Vigo 12 12 15
Highlights — For Covington, Brooke Rottmann had 15 digs, 8 kiills, 4 blocks, 2 assists, 11 points and 7 aces; Alex Sutherlin 14 digs, 10 kills, 2 assists, 13 points and 3 aces; Peyton Brown 27 assists, 6 digs, a kill and a point; Ashlyn Alexander 12 kills, 9 digs, an assist, 9 points and 3 aces; Lilly Hacquet 7 digs, 9 points and 3 aces; Tyra Hammer 6 digs and a point; Katie Drollinger 3 kills, 2 blocks and 2 points; and Angel Krout 2 blocks.
For West Vigo, Maddie Bradbury had 17 digs, 2 assists, 2 points and 2 aces; Jaycee Elkins 14 digs, 2 assists, a kill and a point; Somer Ockerman 13 digs, a kill, a point and an ace; Izzy Blevins 10 digs and a point; Jaleigh Lindley 2 assists, a kill, 4 points and 3 aces; Lailynn Bigger 3 digs, 2 kills, a block, a point and an ace; Mason Weir 3 digs, a kill, a point and an ace; Kylie Marrs 3 kills and a block; Grace Rodgers 2 assists; and Natalie Fernandez 2 blocks.
JV — Covington won 25-21, 21-15, 15-10.
Next — West Vigo (1-3) hosts South Putnam on Wednesday and Cloverdale on Thursday. Covington (4-0) hosts Southmont on Thursday.
