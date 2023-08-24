The sets were competitive ones, but host Terre Haute South still took care of Southport 3-0 in a snappily played Conference Indiana high school volleyball match Thursday.
The tempo was by design, coach Brian Payne said afterward.
“We’re trying to speed up our offense and be aggressive in serving,” Payne said after the 25-16, 25-19, 25-19 match, “because we’re not very big compared to some of the 4A teams we’re going to face.”
Fans of 6-foot-1 Bella Holmes and 6-0 Payton Roberts might note that the Braves aren’t completely puny. But with 6-0 senior star Lilly Merk unavailable because of injury, South isn’t as big as it will be soon.
Many of South’s best players aren’t very big anyway. Payne shuffled — alphabetically — Claire Burbrink, Madelyn Gambill, Emma Payne, Lucee Sauer and Sydni Weber in the back row and they provided the foundation for the attack with their passes to setter Mia Loyd (27 assists). Merk or no Merk, Loyd had plenty of targets.
The visiting Cardinals, like the Braves having a good season and playing their conference opener, were within 8-7 in the first set.
That’s when South scored seven straight points for a 15-7 lead. Shalane Blakey had a pair of kills in that run — and had four in her team’s first 15 points — and the Braves fended off one Southport rally to close out the set.
South never trailed the second set, but the score was tied at 8, 9, 11, 12 and 13. A 5-1 rally gave the Braves a little daylight — Blakey had an assist, a kill and an ace — and a four-point service run by Weber, including two aces, put the set out of reach. A three-point run served by Weber — a kill and a block by Holmes and a kill by Jayden Thompson accounting for the points — made sure the home team had the lead for most of the third set.
“We played much better tonight [than in the home opener last week against Owen Valley],” coach Payne said. “More focus, less unforced errors. I liked our energy and our body language . . . the back row was solid as ever, and I was really happy with our serve-receive.”
Blakey finished with a match-high total of 12 kills.
“Shalane had good match,” her coach agreed. “She’s coming off knee surgery and she’s been off most of the summer . . . she played tonight like I expect her to play.”
Coach Payne also praised Thompson, who had a shaky start and sat for a while but came back to play solidly down the stretch. “She struggled, but she responded to the challenge,” he said.
Merk will miss at least one more match, meaning the Braves will play at Sullivan without her next week. But . . .
“I like where we’re at,” coach Payne concluded.
