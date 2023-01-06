The Indiana State Sycamores have built big leads throughout this men’s college basketball season.
And they didn’t only do so in lopsided wins, such as 101-75 over North Dakota State and 105-68 over Trinity Christian.
The Sycamores have amassed double-digit leads in all but two of their 16 games. In the other two contests, Indiana State led by as many as six points but lost 63-61 to Missouri-Kansas City in a November tourney in Florida and 67-57 in a lackluster home-court loss to Northern Illinois on Dec. 22.
No team yet has kept ISU from gaining the lead. Not surprisingly, the Sycamores carry records of 12-4 overall and 5-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference going into Saturday’s 2 p.m. game in Hulman Center against MVC newcomer Illinois-Chicago (9-7, 1-4). Indiana State stands alone atop the MVC standings. A win over UIC would give the program its best conference start since 1978-79.
Still, some of ISU’s biggest leads have dwindled to single digits, as in Wednesday night’s 76-67 victory at Illinois State. The Sycamores led by as many as 21 points late in the first half, but the host Redbirds pulled to within 5 in the final minutes, before ISU sank late free throws to ice the win.
In Sunday’s 68-50 win at Valparaiso, ISU led by 22 points but saw the Beacons close to within 12 with less than 3 minutes left. The Sycamores led Duquesne by 16, but lost 92-86 on Dec. 17. They led Southern Indiana by 11, but lost 88-85 in overtime on the Screaming Eagles’ court. Indiana State rolled to a 14-point lead over MVC preseason favorite Drake, but narrowly won 75-73 on Nov. 30.
“It’s an area of growth for our team and the next level for us is to stop [the opposition’s comebacks] when we get leads,” Sycamores coach Josh Schertz said after Wednesday’s win in Redbird Arena at Normal, Ill. “It’s not like we take our foot off the gas. I think it’s like we get less aggressive offensively, and we get really tentative defensively. And, we get away from the things that got us the lead.”
Redbirds guard Darius Burford scored 12 of his game-high 22 points in the second half, including eight in the final two minutes to turn a Sycamore romp into a tense finish Wednesday.
“We were up 17, 18 with 10 [minutes] to go, and we started turning the ball over. We started fouling. There were big gaps defensively. We missed some switches that we were supposed to switch,” Schertz said. “So all those things were really frustrating, and it’s an area we need to improve on. When we’re up 10, 15, 20 points with eight, 10 minutes to go, we’ve got to continue to play aggressively and play the way that got us the lead.”
Still, the Sycamores faced significant disruptions in several of those games, playing without key starters. Senior guard Cooper Neese injured his leg before halftime in the win over Drake, left the game and missed the next three contests, including the losses at Southern Indiana and Duquesne. On Wednesday, ISU played without leading scorer Courvoisier McCauley, who was sick.
McCauley is expected to return for Saturday’s game against visiting UIC. Also, reserves Xavier Bledson and Rob Martin should be available, as well, after missing the Valparaiso and Illinois State games on concussion protocol.
Even with McCauley’s absence, the Sycamores accumulated a 21-point first-half lead at Illinois State. Starting guards Cameron Henry and Julian Larry had double-figure point totals by halftime, as did reserve forward Jayson Kent.
Larry emphasized, “We missed Voss [McCauley] out there,” but added, “We play a certain type of way. We plug guys in and we’ll be OK.”
Henry said, “We pride ourselves with depth. [It’s just] the next-man-up mentality.”
Their ability to merely continue building such large leads with core players on the sidelines is significant. The Sycamores managed an 83 points-per-game average while Neese — the team’s No. 3 scorer at 10.8 points a game — was sidelined. At Illinois State, the Sycamores nearly matched their season scoring average — a MVC-best 80.9 points per game — without McCauley, who averages 16.9.
Depth, as Henry said, helped cover the voids. Schertz likes their confidence.
“[The absence of a top player] changes the menu a bit, in terms of offensively what you can do, certainly,” Schertz said after Wednesday’s win. “But we felt like we had enough to win. And, I believe in those guys in that locker room, and more importantly, they believe in themselves. And, I though they did a really good job of coming out and competing.”
They’ll face a UIC team fresh off back to back losses in the MVC — 79-45 at Bradley on New Year’s Eve and 77-71 to visiting Belmont on Wednesday. Like ISU, though, Illinois-Chicago also beat Illinois State.
The Flames are led by 6-foot-5 sophomore guard Jace Carter, who averages 16.1 points and 5.9 rebounds a game, and 6-8 junior guard Toby Okani at 12.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. As a team, they’ve blocked 82 shots, tops in the MVC. By contrast, ISU has 31 blocks, so far.
Schertz said the Flames play at the second-fastest pace in the conference, topped only by his Sycamores.
“UIC is a really good team,” Schertz said. “Every game in this league presents different challenges. It’s always about getting on to what’s next and being ready for your next turn at bat.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.