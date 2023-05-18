Parker Stinson’s three-run homer on a 1-0 pitch with no outs catapulted Indiana State baseball to an opportune start on Thursday at Hammons Field.
The sophomore outfielder drove in the next run on a fielder’s choice to spark a five-run third frame in an 11-4 win over Missouri State to sew up the program’s first Missouri Valley Conference hardware since 2012.
The convincing rout mirrored a convincing campaign for ISU (36-14, 22-3) with 18 innings of baseball still to play.
Stinson, who homered for the second time in the past four ISU games, crossed the plate a team-best three times on Thursday, and senior outfielder Keegan Watson went 4 of 5 with a run and a double.
Junior slugger Mike Sears added to his team-best tally of homers with a leadoff blast in the fifth to notch his 17th of the campaign.
No. 25/9 Indiana State, according to the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and Collegiate Baseball, came into the final weekend of the season with an unblemished 8-0 mark in MVC series.
The string of series victories is nine dating back to 2022. The streak will reach double digits with one more win and match the program record for conference wins, attained in 1998.
The Bears (31-19, 18-7) needed to sweep ISU to grab a share of the conference title this week.
Since the conference slate began on March 25, the Trees have piled up a 28-3 mark.
The Sycamore hitters continue to sit among the MVC leaders in multiple offensive categories in conference games coming into Thursday.
ISU is second in the MVC in batting average at .291 for a total of 240 in 24 contests, and third in on-base percentage at .372 and a slugging rate of .471.
Junior outfielder Adam Pottinger came into Thursday second with a .397 batting average and leads the league with his on-base clip of .522.
Pottinger has taken the torch as the Sycamores’ top clipper this campaign. The Chicagoland native is hitting a team-best .310. On Thursday, he extended his base streak to 26 games and sophomore Luis Hernandez stretched his team-leading streak to 27 games.
ISU pitchers pace the Valley with a 2.78 ERA, a .221 opponent batting average, and 52 walks given up.
The weekend rotation is among the conference leaders in multiple categories, including senior Connor Fenlong leading the MVC in wins with seven and 60.2 innings logged, and sits second with a 2.37 ERA.
Sixteen Indiana State pitchers have taken the mound this year with the Sycamores boasting a team 3.94 ERA and a 422:158 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Fenlong became the first Sycamore to eight wins on the mound this year overall, while senior starter Lane Miller and junior ace Matt Jachec both have five. Jachec leads the league with 82 strikeouts.
Junior middle reliever Cameron Holycross has a 1.26 ERA.
With a .298 average in the box, senior outfielder Seth Gergely remains among ISU’s best hitters to go with 28 RBI and 35 runs, ahead of this series with the Bears.
The leadoff man has notched a team-best 27 walks and 10 stolen bases. Junior infielder Josue Urdaneta has hit .297 for a team-high 58 hits and 36 runs while connecting on his first triple last weekend.
The Sycamores face Missouri State on Friday and Saturday to wrap up the series and regular season.
