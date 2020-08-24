Mistakes are going to happen in every sporting event. The result often turns on whether one team takes advantage of them or not.
On Monday? Terre Haute North’s girls soccer team did just that.
A penalty call and miscommunication among Terre Haute South’s defenders and keeper Aiya Vaughn allowed North to score two goals in the first two minutes of the intracity match. The Patriots won 5-0 to keep The Ball trophy for the eighth-straight season.
Caroline Gauer, showing major promise as a freshman, had a hat trick for the Patriots as North took advantage of its opportunities and prevented South from doing the same.
“You want to score pretty goals, but any goal is pretty at the end of the day,” North coach Kyle Baker said.
North (3-1) had the measure of possession, though not overwhelmingly. South (1-1) had its share of the ball, but North’s back three defenders – left back Ella Winchell, right back Macy Stuck, center back Becca Gore – and defensive midfielder Lily Holder did a good job of fending off the Braves’ attacks. When they were beaten one-on-one, they turned South’s attackers into the middle, where they could be dealt with by North’s collapsing defense.
“They’ve been working on getting more compact defensively. It’s a struggle, especially getting the wide mids to come in centrally. It’s hard work. Getting your attacking mids to drop, especially when you’re playing with only one holding mid, but we’re getting better at it,” Baker said.
The Patriots’ first goal came on the first meaningful action of the match. North attacked from the right side and a cross from the byline was accidentally handled by a South defender in the penalty box. Ellie Price, who scored two goals in the 2019 match, calmly placed the penalty kick in the left corner and the Patriots had a 1-0 lead just 51 seconds into the action.
Less than a minute later, North doubled its lead. Miscommunication between Vaughn and her central defenders at the edge of the box allowed the ball to slip through South’s defense. Gauer was in perfect position to poach the ball and ease it into the undefended net for a 2-0 lead.
It was a tough way to start for the Braves. It was a strange game in the sense that it was nearly a month earlier than the North-South game typically is, and, teams have not had anywhere near the preparation time they typically have. In South’s case? That meant trial-by-fire for some young defenders.
“We have a lot of players in the back where this was their game experience,” South coach Courtney Hubbard said. “They did recover and they took those first couple of goals as learning opportunities.”
The early goals were a blessing, but also a bit of a curse from Baker’s point of view.
“After the two goals we were kind of given? We played like we were given two goals. We sat in and played like a young team that doesn’t know how to deal with success. We were back against it for a bit, but we found it again late in the first half and second half,” Baker said.
South had opportunities. Natalie Morris had a couple of shots on goal in the opening 20 minutes of the first half, however, North would add to its lead.
Another through ball for North was muffed on the edge of the box and Bauer pounced again, scoring an uncontested goal to make it 3-0 with 10:48 left in the first half.
Gauer earned her hat trick in a more traditional manner early in the second half. On a breakaway, Price got the ball on the right side and sent in a perfectly-passed cross to a waiting Gauer, who was onside at the penalty spot. She slotted the ball into the far post to put North up 4-0.
The Patriots added their final goal with 2:18 left when Korryn Stone deflected in a ball from Gore.
North out-shot South 31-12 during the game, though the Braves showed a bit more potency in the second half.
