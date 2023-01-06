People checking the list of Indiana high school basketball scores around the state Saturday are going to see that Terre Haute North defeated Columbus North 52-39 and say, “That must have been easy.”
Nothing could be further from the truth.
The visiting Bull Dogs, pressing and trapping for 32 minutes in the Conference Indiana game, forced the Patriots into 20 turnovers — North’s high for the season, perhaps — and slowed the Patriot offense to a crawl. Columbus North dominated the third quarter and was within 36-35 going into the fourth quarter with momentum on its side.
But here’s the thing: Terre Haute North plays defense too, and it’s a good thing the Patriots did. They held the Bull Dogs scoreless in the fourth quarter until less than two minutes remained — by which time the Patriots led 46-35 — and on the occasions when the Patriots did get shots off, they usually hit them (57% from the field, 56% from 3-point range, 80% at the foul line).
“Things got a little rocky there in the third quarter,” coach Todd Woelfle said afterward. “We need to do a better job of taking care of the basketball. But we continue to play good defense.”
Hints that the game might eventually get close were there in the first half, but the Patriots overcame them with good shooting. Alex Ross, on his way to a second straight four-3-pointer game, hit a pair of triples as the home team led 12-8 after a quarter, and Chris Owens scored 11 in the second quarter as the halftime lead grew to 28-19 — despite eight turnovers by the Patriots, one of them a 10-second violation.
But Columbus opened the third quarter with a basket, then forced another 10-second violation. Cooper Horn hit a 3-pointer, and the Bull Dogs were within 28-24 before the Patriots got a shot off.
A fast-break layup by Alex Ross set up by a Bryson Carpenter blocked shot made the score 30-24, but the visitors got two more baskets to cut the lead to 30-28, with the Patriots having turned the ball over on five of their six second-half possessions.
“They’re an athletic, veteran group,” Woelfle said of the Bull Dogs, who in the second half made every in-bounds pass a frightening thing for Patriot fans. “They do a good job with their traps and they’re aggressive and strong.”
A free throw by Owens and another 3-pointer by Alex Ross stopped the bleeding temporarily for the Patriots, but the visitors closed out the quarter on an 8-2 run and had the ball to start the fourth quarter.
In those last eight minutes, however, Columbus was 1 for 13 from the field. A 3-pointer by Isaac Ross, a layup by Ethan Scott and a 3-pointer by Alex Ross made it a 44-35 game and another Scott layup set up by Jaden Wayt made it a shaky double-figure lead. Columbus got a 3-pointer and a free throw, but the Patriots hit six straight free throws down the stretch.
“A total team effort and a great win,” Woelfle concluded.
Alex Ross and Owens scored 14 points each and Scott had 12 plus a game-high seven rebounds for the Patriots. Cooper Horn led all scorers with 15 for Columbus North.
