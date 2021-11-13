Joe Kutch’s postgame description was simple and to the point Friday night.
“We ran into our own selves,” the North Central coach said after his Thunderbirds had lost 18-14 to Tri in a Class A high school football regional championship game. “[The Titans] had time-consuming drives and they ran the ball [exclusively except for one failed 2-point conversion try].”
Kutch also said he was skeptical about the visitors’ roster information.
“There’s some corn-fed boys over there,” he said. “We’ve got some 300-pounders ourselves, but they’ve got a lot of them.”
Running a wing-T offense and using four different backs to carry the ball, the visitors pounded out 304 yards on the ground and — more importantly — were able to control the clock.
When North Central scored with 4:40 left in the game and converted a 2-point try that brought the home team within four points, the T-Birds elected not to try an onside kickoff. And they never saw the ball again.
“We just needed about five more minutes,” Kutch said. “We ran out of time in the game and the season.”
Tri took the game’s opening kickoff and marched 70 yards to a touchdown, using up more than seven minutes.
A 38-yard kickoff return by DeShawn Clark had North Central in business right away, and the T-Birds needed to go just 41 yards to tie the score on the first play of the second half, when Clark got open for a 23-yard touchdown reception from Jacob Adams.
Back came the Titans, 58 yards in seven plays to take a 12-6 lead. North Central was forced into the only punt of the game on its next possession. Tri drove again, but was stopped by the Thunderbirds in the last 32 seconds of the half.
North Central got the football to start the second half and was driving, but Tri’s Christian McLemore — also one of its four runners — stripped the ball and set up a 59-yard scoring drive that made it 18-6 with well over half the third quarter completed.
The Thunderbirds went for it on fourth-and-nine in their own territory and Clark was open on a halfback pass from Tyler Vaughn, but the ball was tipped away by a defender who’d been beaten on the play.
That gave the visitors the ball in scoring position, but they had their only turnover — Jeremiah Swalls recovering a fumble at the 16-yard line.
The T-Birds then marched 84 yards in 11 dramatic plays, the drive started by a 31-yard run by Vaughn — who had been limping since an apparent injury on Tri’s second touchdown play — and some spectacle running by Clark after a short completion. It also included two fumbles, both recovered by an offensive player and then a fourth-down pass on which Vaughn took the handoff from Adams and, after some scrambling, found Adams alone in the end zone. Vaughn ran for the conversion on what turned out to be his team’s last offensive play.
“You don’t win 10 or 11 games without being good,” said Kutch about the Titans, after pointing out earlier in the week that Tri was the top rushing team in the state. “We threw two touchdown passes, which we don’t usually do, but we had to adjust.
“[The Titans] deserved it and I’m gonna root for them the rest of the way,” he added.
Tri fullback Parker Burk pounded out 132 yards for the visitors and quarterback Mason Wilson added 90 more.
“He’s just a moose,” Kutch said of the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Burk. “He’ll probably play Division I somewhere.”
The season still goes down as a successful one, Kutch added.
“We did some things this year,” he pointed out. “These seniors have won two sectionals [the 2018 sectional title was North Central’s first], and we didn’t do anything wrong tonight.
“It’s been a crazy year from the get-go,” Kutch added, “but we came back [after an 0-4 start affected greatly by COVID] and came back with what we had.”
