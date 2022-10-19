Maybe it's a sign of our cultural ignorance, but sometimes, when trying to describe something foreign to our own experience? We don't get it right.
For the last decade, a new style of punting has come into vogue. It's most commonly called a rugby-style punt.
That's when the punter "rolls" out of his traditional position 15 yards or so behind the long snapper, gets a running start, and punts from a lower angle. When executed properly, this style usually results in a better downfield roll and can be a counter-measure against pressure coming from the middle of the field.
It's not that this style is foreign to rugby, but calling it a "rugby punt" is a bit of a misnomer. What we call a "rugby punt" much more closely resembles another form of colonial football that grew out of rugby.
And that's where ISU punter Harry Traum comes into the picture.
The Melbourne, Australia, native is ISU's regular punter. His training? Australian Rules Football, where he played as a full-forward.
"I found out about a program back home called Pro Kick Australia [co-founded by former NFL kickers John Smith and Nathan Chapman]. They take rugby or Australian football players and they've prepared them to kick with a NFL ball. Over the years and with training, they teach you how to kick, and then eventually, they got in-touch with football coaches over here," Traum said.
More on that to come, but to understand Traum's unique skill set? A primer on Aussie Rules is necessary. There is one aspect of Aussie Rules that is tailor-made to produce punters.
To score goals (six points, signaled famously by the official with two hands pointed forward) or behinds (one point) in Aussie Rules, one of the objects is to get a "mark" within range of trying for a free kick that most commonly results in goals.
Apart from carrying the ball forward, very physically difficult, advancement up-field can come via a 16-yard or more kick up-field.
If a teammate catches such a kick? They get a mark, resulting a free kick almost always taken in the direction of the goal. Earning a mark is one of the key aspects of Aussie Rules. Teams try to work the ball to get space for these kicks to earn a mark as they're a more rapid method to get into scoring range.
Those who catch the ball for marks are roughly similar to American wide receivers, though they absorb — and deliver — far more contact than our receivers do ... and no one in Aussie Rules wears anything like American football-style protective equipment.
However, those who kick for the marks are sort of a mix of our punters and a quarterback. It requires accuracy and quick-thinking.
"The kicking we do a lot of in Aussie Rules is something I did a lot of and I have 20 years of muscle memory doing that. It's closely-related," said Traum, who said Collingwood is his favorite AFL club.
In terms of adapting? The devil is in the details.
"When you play Aussie Rules, when you're kicking, you're like a quarterback throwing to a receiver, you're trying to get it in front of them so they can have a chance. Here? the direction of the kick and how far it goes is super-important. I just try to combine the two. So many Australians have the talent to just kick the ball," Traum said.
Several Australians have, indeed, played in the NFL as punters. The most notable was Darren Bennett, a two-time All-Pro punter for the Chargers in the 1990s and 2000s.
There's no offensive line in Aussie Rules, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's easier to have one.
"You've also got a personal protector [up-man] close to you, so you have to make sure you don't kick it into them. Sometimes it helps [to have the line], you have some space and some time, but at the same time, you know they're coming at you regardless," Traum said. "You have to get it off quick. In Aussie Rules, you usually only have one guy coming at you, so even if you get into trouble, you can back yourself in and get around them."
Then there's the small matter of the snap, another part of American football that has no equivalent Down Under.
Via Pro Kick Australia, Traum came into ISU's orbit and Sycamores coach Curt Mallory decided Traum was worth a punt, pun intended.
However, one thing hadn't occurred to Mallory.
"He came into my office during the summer and he starting talked about taking a snap. I had to stop him and ask him what he was talking about? He told me in Australia they don't have long snappers. It kind of dawned on me, 'You need to get on the JUGS [machine] ... like now.' " Mallory said.
Traum said that during his training in Australia, coaches would toss the ball to them and he did use a JUGS machine to simulate a snap, but there are not long snappers in the country to train on that specific skill.
"It's easy when it's coming at you from five feet away. A long snapper that's 15 yards away? That takes some getting used to. It took the whole summer to get into a rhythm," Traum said.
"We had a JUGS machine [in Australia], but you don't really understand until you have a long snapper who is trained and then also the line. You have to step on to the field to really understand all of that," Traum continued.
So far? Traum is passing the test. He's taken 31 of ISU's 37 punts — Anthony Beacom tends to punt when a traditional American-style kick is preferred. He's averaged 36.7 yards per punt, but distance isn't really the best indicator of a punter's effectiveness. Fifteen of his punts have resulted in fair catches and six were fielded inside the 20.
Against North Dakota State, a longer-than-expected Aussie style punt from Traum threw off NDSU punt returner Braylon Henderson, who tripped while trying to back-pedal. The ball struck him and ISU recovered the muffed punt for a key turnover.
Traum has had fun with American football. He's enjoyed the experience of playing for ISU as much as a cultural experience as sporting one.
"I've loved it. Every experience I've had here is something new. I was a kid in a candy store, appreciating everything one thing at a time," Traum said.
It begs the question? Are there any skill sets in American football that could translate to Aussie Rules? Could Dante Hendrix pile up marks in the AFL?
"The athletes here are built different. When you play Aussie Rules, you need hand-eye coordination, you need athleticism, the ability to kick a ball, and then the ability to run 13 to 18 kilometers in a game. You're running all day. I could see some of these guys over here giving it a go ... with training," Traum said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.