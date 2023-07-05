Indiana State Athletics unveiled a pair of transfer signees for the women’s basketball squad, forwards Chloe Williams and Leah Yarbrough, on Wednesday.
“Leah is a kid that I got the opportunity to watch a few years ago during the evaluation periods in July and I was impressed with how hard she played and how well she rebounded the ball,” third-year coach Chad Killinger said in a statement. “She has the potential to stretch the floor a little bit and create some good matchups within our offense.”
The 6-foot frontcourt player suited up for UIC the past two seasons, she made 35 appearances and amassed 100 points and 43 rebounds. Her career-high in points is 15, which came versus Detroit.
Yarbrough played her final two seasons of prep basketball at Brownsburg, where she was a part of the Bulldogs’ 2021 IHSAA Class 4A state runner-up team. She played at Marian Catholic prior.
Williams is 6-foot-3 and hails from Los Angeles, California. She appeared in 15 games for the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes as a freshman, averaging 1.2 points and 1.1 rebounds per game in limited minutes.
The four-star recruit from the Class of 2022, finished her prep career at Bishop Montgomery (Calif.) High School, where she was an All-Region and first team All-State player.
ESPN ranked as a top-100 prospect entering her senior season. She was ranked 129th overall and the 14th-best power forward prospect by Collegiate Girls Basketball Report.
She averaged a double-double during the 2021-22 season, 22.8 points and 10.0 rebounds, her season average scoring ranked sixth in program history. Williams was named the 2021-22 Del Rey League MVP.
“Chloe was very highly regarded coming out of high school and has the ability to play both inside and out,” Killinger said. “She can handle the ball on the fast break, finish in the paint and knock down 3s on the offensive end, while giving us a shot-blocking presence defensively. Her versatility fits in well with what we have tried to address this recruiting class and moving closer to the style of play that we would like to be able to execute.”
Williams and Yarbrough are a part of six transfers joining the Sycamores; Saint Louis transfer Kiley Bess, Savannah White from Wisconsin and junior college transfers Deja Jones and Olivia Medford signed with the program in May.
