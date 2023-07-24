The stage is set for Round 5 of the prestigious eight-race USAC Indiana Sprint Week's presented by the Terre Haute based Honest Abe Roofing series.
The Terre Haute Action Track is prepared to take center stage Wednesday evening. The show is only the second to be run at Wabash Valley Fairgrounds this summer.
The USAC-sanctioned SUMAR Classic Silver Crown was postponed earlier this spring and has yet to be officially rescheduled. Race organizer Bill Rose told the Tribune-Star earlier that the big car event would be rescheduled for October, but an official statement from the sanctioning body or race organizer has never been issued. Thus, it means the Indiana Sprint Week card could be the final race of the year at the fairgrounds.
If results from earlier Sprint Week shows are any indication what the fans can expect to see Wednesday night, the show should be worth the price of admission. The always competitive sprint division produced two different winners in the first three Sprint Week races. The open-cockpit circuit has eight different feature winners thus far this season.
The grueling eight-race Sprint Week series, run over a nine-day stretch, is a true test for the cars and drivers. Despite the demands, it's a task many look forward to take on. That includes several local teams that have made their appearance thus far.
Those include Brandon Mattox (Terre Haute) Jadon Rogers (Worthington), Harley Burns (Brazil) and Travis Thompson (Terre Haute), with former Wabash Valley racer and now Fort Branch resident Chase Stockon still considered a hometown favorite to local fans.
Mattox, the veteran of USAC racing, is enjoying the best results, having made all three features heading into the second week of racing. His best finish a semi-feature win at Kokomo and a 14th feature finish at Lawrenceburg.
Justin Grant has emerged the early contender for the Sprint Week crown. Grant is a four-time feature winner here, with three sprint checkered flags and another in Silver Crown to his credit.
With the second week of racing, the series is first headed to Circle City Raceway at Indianapolis before traveling west to the Action Track.
Heading to Circle City, points leader Brady Bacon and Grant were locked a tight points battle, with Bacon holding a slim five-point advantage. Kevin Thomas Jr., Emerson Axsom and Robert Ballou round out the top 5 in the points chase.
