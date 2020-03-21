Imperial Lanes is locally owned and operated — offering the public 16 bowling lanes, 15 pool tables, six dart boards and two bars — so deciding to voluntarily close the business because of COVID-19 coronavirus concerns was not easy.
But it was a decision that general manager Chad Klopfenstein knew he had to make last week.
"We are taking this time to do a deep cleaning and some remodeling," he said over the weekend. "We have decided as a family business that this was the best decision for us and our community."
Klopfenstein said eight non-family employees were advised last week to sign up for unemployment while the Alumbaugh family ownership team — which includes Klopfenstein — continues to work on the cleanup at 400 N. Third St.
He admitted this is "a very, very nervous time for all of us," adding that he misses interacting with Imperial Lanes' regular customers.
"We make our money [during this time of year] to help us get through the summer," Klopfenstein emphasized. "Thank God my wife is still working or we would probably kill each other."
Klopfenstein said Imperial Lanes will reopen as soon as government health agencies declare it's safe.
Other Terre Haute recreation and fitness center owners and managers have felt the need to make similar decisions, although Gov. Eric Holcomb had not ordered such closings as of this writing.
A call to Vigo Bowl resulted in a recorded message that said it will be closed until April 3. Terre Haute Bowling Center said on its Facebook page Friday that it would "remain open through this weekend with modified services."
"Our hours have temporarily changed," the post continued. "We must limit our capacity to less than 50 persons at a time. Our snack bar is closed down for in-house consumption. Pizzas may be purchased for carry-out only."
I I I
The Strive365 Facebook page said last Monday that its indoor sports complex would be closed until further notice due to "COVID-19 and recommendations from our local government."
"We strive to provide the safest environment and as soon as we are allowed to open up again we will resume lessons, rentals and other activities with a safe environment provided by Rogers Home Improvement and their COVID-19 disinfectant," the message explained.
Also last week, the YMCA of the Wabash Valley sent an email detailing its changes amid one of the worst national health scares in recent memory.
Starting Wednesday, the Y stated it would suspend all group exercise classes, close its pool, suspend adult sports and limit facility access to Y members, meaning guest day passes would no longer be sold.
Meanwhile, Planet Fitness' Terre Haute facility announced its indefinite closing Tuesday via a Facebook post.
"Out of an abundance of caution, this Planet Fitness will be temporarily closed effective Tuesday, March 17th," the post told its members. "We recognize that you were recently billed for your monthly dues and we will credit your payment for our closed days on your next monthly bill upon reopening. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will reopen as soon as permitted."
One day earlier, Union Health Center for Fitness and Performance announced on Facebook that it "will not be re-opened until further notice."
"Union Health is taking every precaution in getting a handle on COVID-19 because of this," the post mentioned.
"We are sorry for any inconvenience; we hope everyone will be understanding and we hope to see everyone when we reopen."
One Union Health member, who preferred not to be identified, said he joined Stan's Nautilus & Fitness Center for three months in response to the closing. Stan's told him that its gym rarely has 10 people inside it at one time, so it's not too crowded.
Two 24-hour fitness centers still open as of this writing are Anytime Fitness (which has three Terre Haute locations) and Dedicated Health Nutrition & Performance (formerly Terre Haute Fitness Center).
"At the moment, [we are open] to current members only," said Chad Atterson, owner of Terre Haute's Anytime Fitness centers. "I am not allowing non-member guest day passes, free trials, etc. The club is closed to non-members and only to be used by current members at their discretion.
"I have staff there to keep the club clean and sanitized and assist with current members' issues ... basically serving the loyal Anytime Fitness members."
Last week, Dedicated Health Nutrition & Performance put the following item about new rules/suggestions on its Facebook page:
• The staff will now be cleaning each piece of equipment every two hours.
• Wiping off equipment after every use will be heavily enforced.
• Washing your hands before and after every workout will be recommended.
• If you are not feeling well or showing any flu-like symptoms, you are encouraged to stay home and safe. Please ensure you're feeling better before trying to return to the gym.
• At-home alternative will be available to anyone with a membership if requested.
Although not open 24 hours, Terre Haute Intensity Resistance and Sports Training (aka THIRST) owners Brandon and Adrian Smitley posted the following public message on Facebook last Monday:
"At this current time, we are remaining to have standard operating hours. We've chosen to increase our cleaning, provide adequate sanitation throughout the facility and recommend if you're ill or not feeling well to stay home.
"We have a very small membership base [less than 100] and an average of 35-40 people in the facility on a daily basis. We feel that at this time, we can maintain normal operations.
"With that said, we're evaluating every day the situations in our area and clearly will follow suit based on governing bodies in our area and state."
I I I
Bowling, baseball, soccer, softball, golf, weights and cardio equipment aren't the only indoor methods of exercise for late March. Tennis opportunities will be unavailable as well.
Brickway Tennis and Pickleball Club (formerly the Wabash Valley Tennis Club or "The Bubble") said on Facebook that it would close last Monday evening.
"We will re-evaluate on Sunday [today] and keep you posted on when we will reopen via Facebook, email, or text," it promised.
"Thank you and stay safe!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.