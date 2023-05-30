On Game Day 1 in February, Seth Gergely jump-started the Indiana State baseball campaign as the leadoff hitter.
This integral spot comes with notoriety as the club’s elixir, rotated between a quartet of Sycamores: junior Joe Kido, junior Josue Urdaneta and sophomore Randal Diaz.
All hope to play a significant role when the Sycamores host an NCAA regional this weekend at Bob Warn Field. ISU (42-15) will face Wright State (39-21) in the regional opener at 1 p.m. Friday.
Gergely, a senior, gained steam in the past two months, finishing with a .303 batting average and a .377 on-base clip in Missouri Valley Conference encounters, which made up the lion’s share of games in April and May.
However, his 16-game streak of reaching first base was snapped May 14 against Murray State, which coincided his most recent trip to the box, due to injury.
He hasn’t stepped to the plate in the past eight games.
Diaz — who has 17 leadoffs — second to Gergely’s 28, stepped into the limelight as a catalyst for a championship DNA mix.
He helped sew up an in-season MVC throne.
Against Illinois Chicago to open up the MVC tourney, he made square contact on the circular baseball to the right field gap and touched three bags for a triple.
His headfirst slide into third was followed by roar and flex with his homeland’s flag proudly donned on a sleeve on his right forearm.
The top-seeded ISU’s statement had been made at the outset of the 2023 postseason. He did it repping his squad and his lineage.
“Almost every game, I like to wear it at home,” Diaz said of his red, white and blue sleeve and star of the Puerto Rican flag. “It’s going to be an every-game thing. That’s my guys.”
“I’m here for [my family],” he added.
His play out of the box carried into the rest of the tourney. The climax was a 6-0 win over Evansville in a matchup for all the marbles — a bounce-back win for the title Saturday in front of a capacity Bob Warn Field crowd.
The Trees went 4-1 across four days. He went .455 at the plate and added six runs and three RBI with a .727 slugging clip to earn the player of the tourney accolade.
“I’m the first hole, if I start good, my team is going to be good,” Diaz said. “If I start down they have to keep working but I feel that responsibility [in the box] in the first hole, but I like it.”
It was only fitting that his single against the Aces drove in the final run. Fittingly, his insurance RBI was the Sycamores’ final knock of the title bout.
Diaz homered in the eighth inning to stretch the lead to 2-0.
“It was awesome,” he said. “Every guy here knows what they can do. We trust [each other]. [Evansville] had great pitchers and great players so we had to fight. It’s a fistfight all the time.”
The No. 2 and 3 batters in the order, Urdaneta and Hernandez, provided punch behind Diaz throughout the tourney.
They clipped 13 hits and were walked twice, combined.
The trio has a camaraderie that extends beyond their commonality of hailing from countries in the Caribbean and South America, and in turn, communicating through Spanish — their native language.
“We as a team try to have really good chemistry,” Urdaneta said.
“It’s not only Luis, Randal and I. We play hard every day and we have that chemistry every day as well. I can feel that they are my brothers, but also everyone on my team are brothers.”
Urdaneta made a cool play on a grounder at second base for the opening put out of the tourney for ISU.
Diaz, at shortstop, and Urdaneta, at second, have provided a steady, calming presence in an essential part of the park.
“It’s awesome having two guys like that up the middle because you know that anything hit in that general direction is an automatic out,” junior catcher Grant Magill said. “I see a groundball and I’m running to back up first base, and I can see them release the ball and I don’t have to run because I know it is going to be right on the money.
“They are great guys too, awesome to be around,” he added. “[They] want to win baseball games.”
Urdaneta said Hernandez, who had initial connections to Diaz in Puerto Rico, likes to debate and compete in time off in ping pong and video games.
Herandez, who grew up watching Vladimir Guerrero, a famed designated hitter in Major League Baseball, from the Dominican Republic, batted in that role during the MVC tourney.
“Whenever their energy is up, our team’s energy is up,” Magill said. “That’s been a focus of mine too, just making sure that they are always up.”
ISU coach Mitch Hannahs said this trio is always locked and loaded. Their zeal on the diamond is perpetual.
“They’re good all-around players,” Hannahs said.
“They’ve been great defensively for us all year. They love to play. You don’t have to worry about getting the club ready with those guys in the dugout. They just love to play.”
