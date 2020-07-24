If you can name a Wabash Valley resident who has not been affected by COVID-19 during these past four weird months, you are either lying or mentioning a person who has not left his/her dwelling since mid-March.
Bruce Rosselli, general manager of the Terre Haute Rex summer wood-bat baseball team that plays in the Prospect League, can relate to that statement. Although he has not personally contracted the virus, concerns about it spreading forced the Midwest-based league to cancel its 2020 season.
I've known Rosselli for several decades and I know he's a good dude, so I invited him to send in the favorite moments of his 17-year bobsledding career — which this newspaper's younger readers may not be aware of — and I would make a Top 5 list out of them.
"Many people don't know that I competed in Europe and not just at U.S. tracks and was on World Championships teams, which is the same as the Olympic team," he said this week. "Twice getting bad luck at two Olympic Trials [in 1994 and 1998] ... and I nearly made the 2002 Winter Games despite my best pusher being swayed off the team to what ended up being the silver-medal finisher."
Although Rosselli never competed in the Winter Olympics, usually conducted every four years, he emphasized how important it was to battle in World Championships during non-Olympic years.
"Making the World Championships is the same as making the Olympic team, at least to this level of athletes," he told the Tribune-Star. "There's a ring to it when you hear the title — world champion. ... The Worlds have opening ceremonies and a two-week-long competition as well and compete with the same top teams in the world.
"The difference is the Worlds don't have the TV coverage that the Olympics create by combining all winter sports at one venue. But what's missed is the fact you are one of three teams from each country among the top teams in the world."
That said, here are Rosselli's favorite moments from his bobsledding career:
• No. 5 Qualifying and competing for his first U.S. Olympic Trials — Aiming toward the 1988 Calgary Olympics in October 1987, Rosselli's crew finished eighth during the month-long trials at Winterberg, Germany.
"This, after competing only 1 1/2 seasons to even qualify," Rosselli noted. "I had the option to be a brakemen on two different teams, but I turned them down to drive in the trials. But I had to. I just mortgaged my house for $20k [$20,000] to buy two new sleds from Italy and it was my future goal."
• No. 4 Qualifying for 1994 Olympics as alternate — Rosselli was chosen as an Olympic alternate driver during the U.S. trials for the 1994 Winter Games at Lillehammer, Norway.
"This is when I was ranked the No. 2 U.S. team and my runners were stolen, missing out by .09 seconds," Rosselli recalled.
• No. 3 Finishing 13th in 1993 World Championships at Igls, Austria — "I had to travel on my own to Europe with my two sleds and four-man team and race off in Cortina, Italy, against two other U.S. teams in the 36-team race," Rosselli mentioned.
"I finished third and sixth, beating both U.S. teams to advance to the World Championships in Austria. It would not have happened without the support of my major sponsors Tony and Laura George of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. I also had a friend, Dave Lifford, travel with me to be a mechanic on the sled, helping to polish runners and other needs to align the sled."
• No. 2 Creating relationship with NASCAR driver — Rosselli invited NASCAR's Geoff Bodine to Lake Placid, N.Y., for a VIP ride in his sled that would ultimately end up with Bodine creating the U.S. Bo-Dyn sleds.
"In less then 10 years, [bobsledders] won gold, silver and bronze for the U.S. [men's and women's] teams at the 2000 Salt Lake Olympics.
"I gave Geoff a ride from the top in my own two-man sled and then I was the first to drive the prototype in Calgary, Canada, and then again in Lake Placid. Had I not invited him, we more than likely would not have won all the World Championships and Olympic medals, which have been won since 2002 to current races. Tony George was again a huge supporter of this project at the start, raising over $250,000 from the racing industry to build six new Bo-Dyn sleds. There was a book 'The Night Train' written about this project, which I'm in.
"These sleds are very fast and to be part of a historic part of the U.S. bobsled advancement in sled technology made me very proud. I may not have been the driver who won the Olympic medal, but I feel a part of making that medal possible for other U.S. athletes. I advocated to have Bodine take the horns in designing and building these sleds with their NASCAR building experience, when no one in the U.S. federation wanted to, and I volunteered to be the first to take the new prototype BoDyn sled 90 mph down a sheet of ice for the first time. I love being the first to do something like this, just like being the first in test-driving the Salt Lake track in Park City in January 1997 and the Mount Van Hovenberg track in Lake Placid built in January 2000."
• No. 1 Winning 1996 two-man national championship — This also qualified Rosselli and partner James Purvis for the 1996 World Championships.
"I had taken a year off, so I had not been on the ice for a whole season and half and that makes a huge difference, especially when using reflexes to prevent turning upside down on your head," Rosselli reflected.
"The reason it was so special to me was not only was it the largest field in 10 years, not only had every driver been racing since October somewhere in the world at different tracks, but Brian Shimer — now the U.S. Olympic coach — had just come off the World Cup circuit ranked No. 1 in the world. I not only beat him in my own two-man, but he used two different Bo-Dyn sleds over two days. We had to race two days in a row, three heats each day, using your fastest two times. I [along with Purvis] won both races, winning the gold at minus-30 degrees on top of that.
"It was a time that I was No. 1 in the world to me."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.