Since these "Almost Daily" Top 5s debuted in March, we've covered a wide variety of topics.
But never Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College athletics ... until now.
Athletic director and longtime former coach Deanna Bradley was gracious enough to submit her list of the best women's basketball players in program history, then I perused it and found it to be acceptable. After all, who am I to disagree with Deanna? Like I know the SMWC program history better than she does? Haha, not a chance.
When I received her response, it was obvious she's passionate about the players she's coached and/or watched since she became the college's AD in 1991.
"On top of the wonderful accomplishments of these young women, and most importantly to each of them, was the fact they were the consummate teammate," Bradley said. "Their individual stats meant nothing to them unless they contributed to the success of the team. All are very humble young women who, to this day, will give credit to their teammates for any individual success they may have had while playing at SMWC."
On that thoughtful note, here we go Woodsy-style:
• No. 5A Tara Parmer (2014-2018) — She averaged 11.4 points per game in her career. Parmer snagged 566 rebounds, threw 365 assists (third in school history) and came up with 283 steals (second in school history). She's seventh in total points scored with 1,193. She helped lead her team to a 2018 USCAA national tournament appearance. Parmer was a two-time USCAA Second Team All-American and one-time USCAA National All-Academic Team Member.
• No. 5B Ja’Breena Gardner (2013-17) — She scored 1,243 points in her time as a Pomeroy (fifth in school history). She was a Second Team USCAA All-American in 2013 and USCAA Honorable All-American in 2015. She helped lead the program to a USCAA national tournament appearance in 2015. She is No. 1 in SMWC history with 368 career steals. She also holds the single-season steals record with 120 (2016-17).
• No. 4 Ginger Griffin (1996-2000) — She amassed 1,266 points in her time at SMWC. Griffin was the first student-athlete to enter The Woods' 1,000-Point Club. In 1998-99, she hauled down 243 rebounds, which marked her fifth all-time in a single season. Griffin grabbed 753 career total rebounds, the most in SMWC history. She was inducted into the SMWC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.
"Ginger was a beast on the boards," Bradley emphasized. "She had a knack for knowing where the ball would rebound off the rim and when she made her up her mind to go get it, there wasn’t anyone on the court who could stop her."
• No. 3 Brooke Griffith (1998-2002) — She is the program’s second all-time leading scorer with 1,685 career points. Griffith held the top spot until 2013 after earning it in 2002. She is second all-time in career free-throw percentage (.763), 3-point percentage (.346) and is third in program history in assists (347). She earned USCAA All-Academic honors her senior season and holds the single-game record for points scored with 41 in her junior year. She also holds the single season 3-point percentage record, making .462 percent of them her senior year. She is a member of the SMWC Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2017.
"Brooke went about her business as nonchalantly as Tara, racking up the points," Bradley said. "She had the quickest 3-point release of any player I’ve ever coached."
• No. 2 Stephanie Martoccio (1998-2002) — She was a member of the NSCAA national champion runner-up team and a USCAA First Team All-American in 2000. She was a staple in the SMWC record books as she holds four single-game records, seven single-season records and five career records. She scored a total of 1,056 career points, which ranks her 11th in school history. Martoccio holds the single-season records for most rebounds (311), free throws made (222) and points scored (671). She was inducted into the SMWC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.
"Stephanie was extremely quick," Bradley mentioned. "While she was only 5-7, her defensive stretch was much wider. She would toy with the offense, and then, out of nowhere, it was like she had suction cups on her hands and she could pick off a pass in mid-flight, then score the layup against 3 defenders. She enjoyed this as we would occasionally catch her with a little smirk on her face as she was running back waiting for the next pick. She had a great first step, on a drive to the hoop, and was an excellent finisher. ... Her career stats are impressive because she set them during a three-year career, having sat out her sophomore year with a torn ACL."
• No. 1 Brittany Shaner (2009-13) — She is the all-time leading scorer at SMWC with 1,767 points. She was a three-time USCAA National All-Academic Team Member and 2011 USCAA Honorable Mention All-American. She helped lead her team to two USCAA National Tournament appearances. She averaged 19.9 points per game, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, in her senior season.
"Brittany was likely on her way to scoring over 2,000 points when an ACL tear ended her career halfway through her senior year," Bradley pointed out. "Brittany was an extremely smart player. She wasn’t the quickest on the team, but she could out-think anyone. Offensively, she was fully loaded with a 3-point shot, an excellent drive to the hoop and a pull up. She could go left or right and fake defenders out either direction, which made her almost impossible to guard."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.