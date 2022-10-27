Top 5: No moral victories available as playoffs continue

It's win or go home for all the high school football teams remaining in Indiana and Illinois, and with just eight teams left in the Wabash Valley the Top 5 games don't require a lot of trimming.
Without further adieu, here they are.
5. Southmont (7-3) at Linton (10-0) -- The visiting Mounties shouldn't need directions to Roy Williams Field, because their coach -- Dugger native Desson Hannum -- probably played there more than 20 years ago. If he played for the Bulldogs as a sophomore -- and if the rivalry between the two schools hadn't ended by that time -- he played against Linton coach Brian Oliver.
It's been a great season for Southmont, which entered the top 10 while winning its first six games, but the Mounties haven't beaten anybody they weren't supposed to beat. To be clear, they are not supposed to beat Linton either.
4. Cascade (6-4) at Sullivan (6-4) -- The Cadets' relatively easy win over Greencastle makes this look like a more interesting game than one might think. Cascade has lost to three ranked teams, while two of Sullivan's losses were against teams that are still unbeaten.
The elephant in the room is that the Golden Arrows would love to play Linton again, something that won't happen if they don't win this game (and if Linton doesn't beat Southmont). Looking ahead can be fatal this time of year.
3. Terre Haute North (2-7) at Whiteland (8-1) -- Speaking of looking ahead, how can Whiteland not be doing that? Except for a slipup against Martinsville, the Warriors would be the No. 1 team in Class 5A and very well could win the state.
At the beginning of the season, however, the gap between these two teams was not that great at all. If the Patriots remember that and put together a full game, they could make this game interesting even without injured star Damon Sturm.
2. West Vigo (4-6) at Pike Central (2-8) -- Speaking of teams that could win the state, the winner of this game will play one of them in the sectional championship against defending state champion Gibson Southern or unbeaten Owen Valley.
That's not much incentive for Friday night's competitors here, but for the Vikings a five-win season is exponentially better than a four-win season that ends with an upset loss. For the host Chargers, whose two wins have come in the past three weeks, one more victory stacked here would be a nice springboard toward next fall.
1. Franklin (7-2) at Terre Haute South (6-3) -- No unranked teams have beaten either of these teams, with the Grizzly Cubs having lost to Martinsville and Whiteland and the Braves to Bloomington South, Gibson Southern and Brebeuf. (Martinsville also beat Bloomington South, so are the Artesians on their way to big things?).
Having a home game could be huge for the Braves, who will need another of their inspired efforts to prevail in this one. A game like they had last week against Columbus North would be nice.
Other games -- The other two Friday night games involve Wabash River Conference teams, with Riverton Parke trying to keep its great season going against Covenant Christian (that game will be played at Danville High School) and with North Vermillion hosting Traders Point Christian. The Saturday afternoon game sends 6-3 Robinson to 6-3 St. Joseph-Ogden in a 10 seed-vs.-7 matchup.
Two more thoughts: If Class A Sectional 47 isn't the toughest in the state in its class, how do you explain Indianapolis Lutheran 42, South Putnam 0 last week? And best of luck to the Maroons, but I can't imagine the Robinson fans coming close to duplicating the poster the Casey fans took to St. Joe-Ogden many years ago.
