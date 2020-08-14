TOP 5: High school football openers are always fun

As I write this, we’re a week away from high school football season.
Maybe? Hopefully? We’ll see. COVID-19 continues to rage, especially in our area, and the start of the seasons for North Central and Riverton Parke have already been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases. West Vigo has suffered the collateral damage of North Central’s case as the Vikings lost their opening game opponent. West Vigo athletic director Kenny Pearson was trying to find an opponent for the now-open slot.
We’ll see how long a season can go on. Hopefully, schools are smart and diligent on distancing. I still have specific worries about football with close quarters action (breathing on one another) and a lot of body-to-body contact. Much as I have serious concerns about anything beyond two-team events in other sports as well, including the many multi-team weekend invitationals in sports like cross country, volleyball and others.
Anyway, that’s all for another day, and while football is going, I’m going to strike while the iron’s hot and do my top 5 high school football openers I’ve covered at the Tribune-Star.
Opening day for high school football is a lot of fun for us. It’s the dawn of a new season, kind of the same feeling you get on the opening day of baseball season. It’s all in front of you. I’ve tended to do a lot of road openers. I’ve used them to acclimate myself to travel-mode as my Indiana State football season is usually a few weeks away at that point.
Here’s some of the best, or weirdest, ones I’ve had.
5. Northview 57, Salem 18, 2005 – This was my first opener for the Tribune-Star, way down near my early-career stomping grounds at Salem, and while the game was hardly a contest, it was a weird night.
Cramps are usually a scourge of Week 1 games (I worry about that this year) with the heat and players still working their way into condition. The third quarter of this game took over an hour as both teams had serious cramping issues on a hot, 90-degree night.
"Honestly, this is as bad as I've seen it in my 15 years," then-Northview Coach George Gettle said. "In the second half, you had kids cramping on any given play. The third quarter took over an hour and a running clock was the right thing to do."
In the game, six different Knights scored touchdowns and Jamie Bays rushed for 110 yards. It got weirder after the game as I got locked in the stadium. Back then, I was spry enough to climb the fence. These days? I’d likely be in trouble.
4. Sullivan 52, Indianapolis Arlington 22, 2011 – Another weird one. Sullivan dominated on the road against a Golden Knights team that was just struggling to field a team with Arlington’s status as a going concern in-question at the time.
What made it weird was how generous the Golden Arrows were. Sullivan fumbled 10 times in the game and there were a combined 15 fumbles overall!
This game also featured the other scourge of early-season games – lightning delays. The game ended at 11:27 p.m.
The Arrows, who would go on to have their first winning season since 2007 under Trent Olson, at least got the benefit of the win on a sloppy night. Payne Fortner threw three touchdown passes and Ryan Vernelson had 204 yards of total offense.
3. Northview 35, Terre Haute North 26, 2018 – Northview hadn’t beaten a Terre Haute school since 2006, and though the Patriots won the first down and total offense battles, the Knights had the big plays they needed to earn the victory.
Trey Shaw started the pattern with a 66-yard touchdown run. Later, Trevor Cook added an 82-yard kick return and R.J. Shelton chipped in a 41-yard interception return. Another long Shaw run, a 75-yarder, put the game in Northview’s favor for good.
The Knights would go on to finish its regular season unbeaten on its way to a 10-1 season. For North, it was a tough 2-8 season.
2. Terre Haute North 35, Castle 31, 2010 – The North-Castle opening week games were a staple of the early 2010s. Later, South played Castle on opening night too. I miss those games. They were competitive against a solid football program.
The best of those games, at least from a Terre Haute perspective, occurred in 2010 down at Castle. In a game that featured 788 yards of total offense, North found a way to win a tough road game.
Castle had scored what could have been the go-ahead touchdown on a fourth-down touchdown pass with four minutes left, but the Patriots punched back. Quarterback Chad Holler converted a fourth down with two minutes left and then found Calvin Blank for a 13-yard touchdown pass with 1:16 left in the game to give North a big victory.
Holler threw three touchdown passes and rushed for 62 more. The 2010 season was one of North’s best of the MIC era as the Patriots ultimately went 6-5, one of only two winning seasons North had while participating in the MIC.
1. West Vigo 60, Beech Grove 50, 2008 – Hard to leave the highest-scoring game in West Vigo history out of the top spot. West Vigo scored more points in individual games, but this is the only game in school history where the combined points crested the century mark. The Vikings and Hornets were playing Madden football on beginner level in this scorefest.
The key for the Vikings was that they had senior quarterback Landon Keith to rely on. Keith rushed for 265 yards and scored four touchdowns, including runs of 62 and 56 yards. Keith also threw three touchdown passes and passed for 135 yards. Keith spread the ball around, finding nine different Vikings receivers.
West Vigo needed every bit of Keith’s production as Beech Grove’s Kyle Cruz rushed for 300 yards on just 10 carries. Cruz also had a kick return touchdown.
How wild was this game? West Vigo gave up scoring plays of 63, 48, 76 and 72 yards in the first half … and still led 30-26 at halftime.
“I’ve never seen anything like this … ever,” West Vigo coach Jeff Cobb said at the time and it’s unlikely he’s seen a game like it since. “You don’t know what to say when you see a game like that. Both teams were moving the ball so well. [Beech Grove’s] was from big plays, ours were a little more methodical. Our kids played like warriors today.”
West Vigo went on to have an 8-3 season, their best under Cobb.
