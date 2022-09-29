Picking a Top 5 for high school football this week includes a heavy dose of the Vigo-Clay teams, and for a couple of reasons.
First, all four of those teams have games they either need to win or games that, if they do win, would polish their resumes significantly.
Second, there are quite a few games in the outlying areas of the Wabash Valley that shape up as being one-sided affairs (no, not saying which ones).
Here is this week’s Top 5:
5. Robinson (3-2, 3-1) at Lawrenceville (1-4, 1-4), 7 p.m. CDT Friday — It’s a Little Illini Conference game, and the Maroons are still in contention (although they’ll need a lot of help to climb over Mt. Carmel).
Perhaps just as importantly, however, the Maroons are in position to contend for an Illinois playoff berth. Unless a couple of their rivals win out, Robinson could be the only team in the Tribune-Star area to qualify.
4. Southport (0-6, 0-2) at Terre Haute North (1-5, 0-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday — Last week’s comeback and near-win at Columbus was inspiring, maybe something that will spark the Patriots to a strong regular-season finish heading into sectional play.
The wild card in the scenario is that Alex Bettag, a former North assistant coach, is still looking for his first win in two seasons with the Cardinals and wouldn’t mind getting it against people he knows well.
3. West Vigo (2-4, 1-2) at North Putnam (1-5, 1-1), 7 p.m. Friday — The Vikings can get a winning record in the Western Indiana Conference Green Division by winning this one and by beating Cloverdale a week from now.
Figuring out how good the Cougars are is a question, however. In the WIC they lost to South Putnam, like everyone else, and beaten Cloverdale, which has beaten only Brown County. The rest of North Putnam’s opponents have been pretty good, although the Cougars haven’t come that close to any of them.
2. Northview (4-2) at Guerin Catholic (3-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday — After two straight losses, the Knights are hungry and maybe a little angry.
Getting back on the winning track against a team from the Circle City Conference isn’t always easy, however. Guerin Catholic finished last in the league, which means it’s lost to top-10 teams Roncalli, Brebeuf and Indianapolis Chatard, and the Chatard game was a one-pointer last week.
1. Terre Haute South (4-2) at Brebeuf (3-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday — Brebeuf is not the last-place team in the Circle City Conference but, as we’ve just established, that league is pretty good.
The Braves are 0-4 against Brebeuf since the Conference Indiana-Circle City partnership was established, but two of the games were close. This could be a resume-builder for South, especially if Brebeuf suffers a letdown after a battle with Roncalli last week.
In other games Friday, the Wabash River Conference clashes include Riverton Parke at Attica, North Vermillion at Parke Heritage and South Vermillion at Fountain Central; Edgewood visits Sullivan in the WIC Gold Division; Olney is at Paris in the LIC; and nonconference games include North Knox at Linton and Sheridan at North Central.
On Saturday, Marshall visits Red Hill in what is now a nonconference game and Casey goes to Oblong to face OPH, while eight-man contests include Martinsville at Flanagan and Fort Wayne Blackhawk at Dugger Union.
