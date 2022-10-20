It's playoff week for all but the biggest schools in Indiana high school football and it's the last week of the season for all but a couple of Illinois teams.
One of the Illinois teams, in fact, has what amounts to a playoff game itself.
As a result, this week's Top 5 games has become a Top 11, and here it is.
11. Paris (2-6, 2-4 Little Illini Conference) at Newton (2-6, 2-4) — Neither of these teams is happy with its record, so it could be an emotional game.
10. Marshall (0-8, 0-6 LIC) at Lawrenceville (2-6, 1-5) — Still a chance for the Lions to get their first win in three seasons, which would help the offseason be a little more hopeful.
9. Robinson (5-3) at Pontiac (1-7) — The Maroons might already be in the playoffs, but a victory would remove all doubt.
8. Olney (6-2, 5-1 LIC) at Casey (4-4, 3-3) — The Warriors will be in playoff consideration with a win (no guarantee) but have no possibility with a loss. A healthier Casey roster gives the home team a chance.
7. Covenant Christian (6-3) at Parke Heritage (1-8) — The visiting Warriors aren't quite the team they were two years ago, when they went 15-0 to win the Class A state championship, but they are the favorites in this game.
6. North Vermillion (5-4) at Covington (3-6) — These teams met Sept. 2, also at Covington, with the Falcons winning 57-36. Expect another high score.
5. Riverton Parke (7-2) at North Central (1-7) — Speaking of high scores, the Panthers have put up 208 points in their last three games (but were shut out the week before that). The Thunderbirds will battle on their home field, but might not be able to match that firepower.
4. Sullivan (5-4) at North Putnam (4-5) — It's taken good teams (Northview, unbeaten Linton, unbeaten Owen Valley and Indian Creek in overtime) to beat the Golden Arrows, but the Cougars have momentum with three straight wins.
3. Princeton (0-9) at West Vigo (3-6) — On paper there are very few roadblocks to keep the Vikings from reaching a sectional championship game. They need not just a win but a confidence-building win here, however.
2. Linton (9-0) at South Vermillion (7-2) — The Miners aren't worried about carrying the No. 1 ranking into postseason play, but the Wildcats have played top-ranked teams before in sectional play.
1. Brebeuf (5-3) at Northview (6-3) — The only losses for the 10th-ranked Braves have been to parochial school powerhouses Chatard, Roncalli and Cathedral, and the formula for beating the Knights isn't hard to figure out. Figuring it out and doing it are two different things, though, so the Knights have a chance if they play well.
