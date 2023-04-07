The Indiana State and Northern Iowa softball teams were locked in a low-scoring affair through four innings Friday afternoon.
Then the Panthers scored six runs in the next two frames to subdue ISU for an 8-3 win at Price Field, which unpacked the opener of this three-game series.
The Sycamores (18-18, 7-4 Missouri Valley Conference) had a subtle comeback bid in the bottom of the seventh.
Junior shortstop Kennedy Shade, who batted cleanup, secured her lone hit of the day in two plate appearances to lead off the inning.
Senior Annie Tokarek notched the team’s first back-to-back hit of the day. She came into the game third on the squad with a .289 average and secured a team-leading 25th RBI on a sacrifice grounder to score junior Isabella Henning in the fourth.
Senior pinch-hitter Maeve McDonough singled to center to load the bags.
Shade, who came into this matchup with a .352 average — eighth in the conference — scored the Sycamores’ second run on a wild pitch.
With one down, freshman Morgan Goodrich sliced her initial college knock, a roller to third base, in her 19th at-bat.
“It was really important to get some momentum going, try and get a couple runs across,” she said. “We were taking it one pitch, one hit at a time, to get as many as we could. I think ending it by coming back a little bit helps for [Saturday].”
ISU will face UNI at 2 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.
Earlier that inning, freshman Luci Kapelka was inserted to pinch hit and gained valuable time in the box. She struck out in her fourth career at-bat.
“It’s nerve-wracking,” Goodrich said for first-year players to get inserted late. “It’s a lot of fun. It’s a chance to get your team a run and get back in the game. It’s an important role because you haven’t seen any pitching [in the game].”
With the bases loaded, there was a strikeout before center fielder Olivia Patton walked on four pitches, to make it 8-3.
Junior Danielle Henning had a flyout to left field that capped the game.
Senior starting pitcher Lexi Benko logged 4.2 innings with nine hits, five earned runs, a walk and a strikeout to push her total to 64.
She held serve until a three-run fifth. Sophomore Mya Dodge hit a two-run bomb, tied for the team lead with seven homers, over the left-center wall to go up 4-1. She finished 3 for 4 with three driven in.
“They answered with three runs in the fifth," ISU coach Mike Perniciaro said. "That's what a good team does. We didn't have an answer to that until later in the seventh."
The opposite hurler, junior Samantha Heyer (12-4), stood out with 6.2 innings, two hits, one earned run, one walk and seven fanned batters. She came in with a 1.95 ERA and had a 1.77 ERA in the win.
She has won the MVC Player of the Week four times running.
Benko said the Sycamores can go toe-to-toe with this top-flight squad (21-10, 10-0) in the MVC.
"I think we can come out here and compete with every team in the conference," she said. "Whether they are undefeated or if they lost every game."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.