Even before the Green Bay Packers' Monday Night Football contest against the Atlanta Falcons, former Indiana State wide receiver Rob Tonyan was the most accomplished Sycamore NFL alum on the offensive side of the ball.
However, in Green Bay's 30-16 victory over Atlanta, Tonyan did something no former Sycamore has ever done at football's highest level.
The McHenry, Ill. native caught three touchdown passes from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Tonyan became the first former ISU player in NFL history to have a multi-TD game.
It wasn't just ISU history that Tonyan made. According to ESPN, Tonyan became the first undrafted player in Green Bay history to catch three TDs in a game. According to ESPN, Tonyan also became the first tight end to score three TDs in a Monday Night Football game.
"I think it's more about the hard work paying off. This team is special. We're 4-0 going into the bye week. This locker room is great with a bunch of great guys. I can't thank them enough on how supportive and encouraging across the board everyone is with my growth [as a player] especially," Tonyan told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt Show.
No less a figure than future Hall of Fame quarterback Rodgers paid tribute to Tonyan.
"He's a very consistent guy. He's an ascending player. Every year he's gotten a little bit better. He's becoming a complete tight end, but he has a good feel in the passing game. He turns his head at the right time and he understands the timing of the routes. He's a really good player," Rodgers told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt Show.
Tonyan's first touchdown came with 2 minutes, 28 seconds left in the first half. He caught a 19-yard touchdown to cap an 11-play, 75-yard series.
The Packers got the ball back before halftime and Rodgers found Tonyan again with 46 seconds left as Tonyan ran parallel to the goal line and beat two Atlanta defenders for his second TD.
This was historic from the Indiana State side of things. No Sycamore had ever scored two touchdowns in a game.
In fact, Tonyan now accounts for seven of the nine touchdowns any ISU player scored in the NFL. Vencie Glenn had the only other two touchdowns by any of the 11 Sycamores who made it to the NFL.
Two wasn't enough. Tonyan later added a third. With 5:18 left in the third quarter, Tonyan was tripped up by an Atlanta defender, but somersaulted out of the trip and got himself open on the right side of the end zone. Rodgers found Tonyan for his third TD of the contest.
Tonyan credited twice-a-week yoga classes for his quick recovery from the trip.
Tonyan even figured in the Packers' first touchdown of the game, helping to provide a teammate with a wide-open grab. He drew a double-team at the goal line, allowing running back Aaron Jones to slip over to the pylon for a wide-open 6-yard catch.
Overall, Tonyan had 6 catches for 98 yards, those are career-highs in both categories.
For the 2020 season, Tonyan has 13 catches, 173 receiving yards and five TD catches. He's caught a TD pass in Green Bay's last three games.
Tonyan played at ISU from 2013-16. He started out as a quarterback, playing 11 games at that position, but he only completed 34.3% of his passes.
In 2014, Tonyan was moved to wide receiver and his career blossomed. Tonyan caught 150 passes for 2,047 yards and 20 career TDs, ISU's all-time high in career receiving TDs.
Tonyan had two three-TD catch days in his ISU career. Once in 2015 against Illinois State and also in a 2016 game at Minnesota. Tonyan's 10 TD catches in 2016 are a single-season school record.
Tonyan signed with the Detroit Lions in 2017, but was cut before the season began. Later in 2017, Tonyan was signed to Green Bay's taxi squad and he gradually gained more playing time. He caught his first TD pass in 2018, caught another in 2019, and has broken out in 2020.
Tonyan is one of 11 former Sycamores who have played in a NFL regular season game.
