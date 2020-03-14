Every year after Arch Madness, I typically take a few days off. The basketball season is a grind, always has been, and as I get older? The grind doesn't get any easier. I have to decompress a bit.
My return to work this week was to involve four days at the Big Ten men's basketball tournament in Indianapolis to assist in CNHI Indiana's coverage and Parke Heritage's regional game at Greenfield-Central against Shenandoah and beyond if the Wolves won. More basketball than any person has a right to digest. Just the way I like it.
I made it to the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday. Little did I know I was metaphorically on the last train out of Paris in "Casablanca".
I'll admit some trepidation in going at all. By then, it was clear the ramifications of COVID-19 going unchecked were extremely serious. I spent part of my Monday reading about conditions in Italy (where, by the way, former ISU standout David Moss is — he plays for a club in Brescia, near the worst-hit area) and the cascading effect the virus has on medical providers when there's a large-scale outbreak.
Honestly? It threw me into a bit of depression. That was my wake-up moment about how serious this all was.
Still, I had a job to do, so I went. As we all know now, things rapidly spiraled to a place no one would have conceived of just five days ago.
First, the Big Ten banned fans and intended to play behind closed doors. Shocking, but somewhat expected. Then, the rumors started to fly around about the happenings in Oklahoma City at the Jazz-Thunder game. A sudden stoppage just before the game?
Before halftime of the Indiana-Nebraska game, which had started in a somewhat normal world, you had the earth-shattering news that one of the Jazz players (Rudy Gobert as we later found out) had tested positive for the coronavirus. The NBA suspended its season. Tom Hanks had it too!
It was an awful night. I passed by workers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse who were just finding out. Some of them blurted out, "I just lost my job!" There are few worse feelings than hearing that.
Then, as I was finishing my Indiana-Nebraska story (in a blowout, you can get ahead on the writing), Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg left the sideline with a presumed illness. The unspoken fear by anyone there was that he had the virus too. I was nowhere near Hoiberg on Wednesday, but I was in the same hallways. Unlikely though it may have been that I would get it, I thought I might have to self-isolate. Fortunately for everyone, Hoiberg later tested positive for Influenza A, not COVID-19.
But, of course, we all know what's happened since. Sports is, for all intents and purposes, frozen. In the case of the colleges, including Indiana State, the spring seasons are wiped out altogether.
I think we all know the unprecedented enormity of this, but let's put this into perspective. Sports only briefly stopped after 9/11 and during civil disturbances in the 1960s. Sports was altered, but didn't stop during World War II. Sports didn't stop during World War I. Some sports stopped during the 1918-19 flu pandemic, the last situation we have which approximates this one and one in which the Stanley Cup was famously not awarded (but did start with five games played), but not all sports put on the brakes.
But here we are, navigating uncharted waters. There are no live sports.
But that doesn't mean we won't be providing sports content. Far from it. Now more than ever, you need it.
The one thing this crisis has reminded me of is the elemental role sports has in the first place. For all of the hot takes, the entrenched opinions, the minutiae of sports that we align ourselves with in normal times, the whole reason we have spectator sports in the first place is to serve as a diversion from everyday life.
Everyday life, right now, is out of whack for everyone. If there was ever a time you needed sports to serve as an escape? This is the time.
So here's what we're going to do, in addition to telling stories that are related to the current situation.
• Andy Amey, David Hughes and myself will be alternating days to write columns. We've gotten away from that in recent years due to our day-to-day workload, but with no games comes more time. So you will have a column to digest everyday.
• Andy Amey and I will also be doing a Daily Top 5. In it, we will list our top 5 in various categories of local or even national interest. Andy and I will likely both start with topics that are in the recent memory, such as "the top 5 girls basketball games I saw this year", etc. Then, for however long we need to continue, we'll branch out into different areas. Top 5 baseball players to come from the Wabash Valley. That kind of thing.
And we're open to suggestions. I encourage you to hit us up at sports@tribstar.com if you have an idea for Amey or myself.
• Not this week, but starting next week, we're going to re-run excerpts from the Tribune-Star's 2017 book, "Legends Through The Decades". In it, we listed the top 5 most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward. This will give us occasion to update the 2010s, as there's been some notable achievements since we published that book.
• We will likely be doing extended and/or updated stories that reflect important local events of the past. Young people like to derisively call us "the legacy media". Well, the advantage of being "legacy media" is we have 100-plus years of being the record of everything that happened here and beyond. I intend to mine that rich vein we have.
For example, this isn't the first time the IHSAA tournament was delayed. In 1978, a coal strike led to the delay of the start of the tournament, which was played in April. In the day-to-day bustle of games, we don't always have time or manpower to tell these stories. Now we do.
• I'm sure I'll have more ideas as we navigate our way through this.
The sports freeze is depressing. Sports is my passion as well as my livelihood. I personally feel an emptiness in my gut that most of you no doubt feel as well.
However, I'm also inspired. Our mission is to make sure that, for at least part of your day, we can provide a distraction from this ugly disruption in everyday life.
If providing an escape is what we can do for our community? Then sports content is more important than ever.
No sports? Not on my watch. I'm excited that the sports department can do our part to help all of you get through this.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
