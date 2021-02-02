Over the years, I’ve read or had fans float all kinds of ideas to me regarding Indiana State’s conference affiliation.
This may come as a shock, but almost all of the ideas I get from fans flatter ISU greatly and ignore inconvenient facts that don’t make a case for change in favor of those that do.
Hey, it’s all good. Fans want what’s best for their school and it’s fun to read the ideas. However, one rumor crossed my desk recently that was more than just fan-speak that I felt needed to be addressed.
A respected colleague who covers one of the Ohio Valley Conference schools asked me if ISU was considering a move to the OVC. He said credible people among his sources were giving it credence.
My first reaction was dismissive, and that’s likely the right reaction, but COVID-19 really has shaken the foundations of conventional wisdom.
All universities have been shellacked in the check book, but mid-majors, unlike Power Five schools, don’t have massive fan bases and TV rights fees to ride out the fiscal storm created by the pandemic.
Moreover, the OVC just lost Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State, two of the OVC’s better football programs. ISU is also close to OVC members Eastern Illinois and SIU-Edwardsville.
Maybe there was something to this?
I asked ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales about it before Monday’s men’s basketball game. He said there has been no contact with the OVC at all ... and he made it plain he wanted that denial on-the-record.
Done and dusted, right? Not quite, because let’s make something very clear going forward. I hope all ISU fans, and especially, the bean-counting types at ISU, are all ears.
You’ve heard of Never Trumpers? This corner of the world is Never OVC. Consider this space to be the Lincoln Project of Never OVC for Indiana State.
I hear ISU-to-the-OVC proposals from fans and even a coach or two from time-to-time. On the surface, there’s sense to it.
Budgets in the OVC are line with ISU’s spending. The travel difference for ISU between the MVC and OVC is basically a wash.
In football, there’s no North Dakota State sitting on Mount Olympus laughing at the mere mortals beneath them, nor any conference plane trips. In basketball, ISU has regularly beaten OVC competition over the years, including Southeast Missouri State this season.
So why not jump into their pool and dominate? Why not play football at a level where conference championships are a realistic ambition?
Sounds great, but it’s a poison chalice.
One assumption is that ISU would dominate with its current talent. That’s probably true, but what makes you think ISU will continue to recruit the talent it does now?
Every time you watch Jake LaRavia perform at an All-MVC level for the ISU men's basketball team? Remember, he came to ISU partly because it was a higher level of competition than the OVC school – SIU-Edwardsville – he initially made a commitment to.
That’s just one example. Most of ISU’s coaches across several sports use ISU’s conference affiliation as a recruiting tool.
ISU fans tend to be dismissive of the MVC for reasons that escape me. You may find this hard to believe, but the MVC does have respect among recruits, coaches (high school and AAU) and parents.
It's true in football too. Right now, ISU football coach Curt Mallory can go into a living room and creditably claim to a recruit that his program plays in the nation’s best conference at the FCS level. A conference that is likely as good or better than the lower-level FBS conferences and a conference that regularly produces NFL talent.
He can’t do that if he’s selling wins over Tennessee-Martin.
The OVC’s teams are also regularly eliminated in the FCS playoff quarterfinals and often by MVFC schools. ISU’s only FCS playoff win in the 21st Century was a 36-16 victory at ready-to-bail-the-OVC Eastern Kentucky.
It's also assumed a move to the OVC occurs with ISU’s current athletic budget. What makes anyone think ISU would still maintain that level of spending?
If you're just joining us, ISU’s history since the 1980s has been to take the cheapest option available to them when it comes to athletics. We live that legacy now as ISU spends less on athletics than nearly all of its MVC peers.
Low as it is, at least being in the MVC at least forces ISU to make some semblance of an effort at maintaining a creditable Division I athletic budget. In the OVC? It could, and likely would be, how low can you go?
All it would take is one bump in the road - not even a calamity like COVID-19, but something more predictable like an enrollment drop – and the excuse would be ready-made to “align” ISU’s athletic budget more to its peers.
The MVC offers monetary advantages too many fans take for granted even if ISU itself isn’t always claiming the spoils.
The MVC has a far better shot at being a multi-bid conference in the all-important NCAA Tournament and its monetary distribution. Loyola and Drake might both make it from the MVC this year.
Not only that, but MVC schools regularly make deep NCAA Tournament runs, thus increasing the payout ISU and member schools get from the distribution units. This isn’t insignificant. That distribution constitutes nearly 5% of the annual athletic budget.
The MVC won’t be a multi-bid league every year, but MVC commissioner Doug Elgin sent me the MVC NCAA Tournament budget projections back in September. The MVC budgets based on 1.5 units per tournament from 2020 onward.
Each unit is worth approximately $280,000 each. The MVC internal document said the 1.5 units were a “conservative” estimate. Not a tiny chunk of change.
That’s not the case in the OVC. Remember Murray State’s great team with Ja Morant in 2019? The Racers were 25-4 to end the regular season and The Athletic was among the bracketologists that had Murray State on the outside looking in for an at-large bid.
This is true over all sports. The MVFC and MVC have great tournament traditions in football and baseball. Why on Earth would ISU want to leave that behind in exchange for some cheap wins that gets the program nowhere further than it is now?
Finally, the OVC is listing. The rumors I hear is that EKU and Jacksonville State won’t be the first schools out.
Among other things, the fallout of OVC instability means it’s possible the MVC could make another run at OVC bell cows Murray State and Belmont to significantly strengthen the MVC’s basketball brand. The MVC ought to be aggressively pursuing this option.
So why hitch ISU’s star to a conference that has members that likely want to join ISU’s current conference? It’s like seeing the Titanic before it slipped beneath the waves and saying to yourself, ‘I want to ride on that.’
ISU belongs in the MVC. Every effort must be made to strengthen ISU’s position in the MVC and continue to pounding away in the effort to put ISU’s athletic spending more in line with its MVC peers.
It’s the definition of capitulation to make a short-term budgetary and short-sighted competitive move to accept mediocrity in the OVC.
Never OVC. Put it in lights. Put it on my headstone. Or ISU’s athletic headstone if they were ever to seriously entertain this move.
Todd Aaron Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter @TribStarTodd.
