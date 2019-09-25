On Tuesday, I missed Missouri Valley Conference Basketball Media Day. It's the first time I've missed it (when it was regularly scheduled) since I arrived at the Tribune-Star in 2004.
Fret not. This was not done for budgetary reasons or anything of that nature. I'm on vacation. We have to schedule our vacations by March 1. I typically take ISU's football bye week off, so it's unfortunate that Media Day happened to fall in the same period. Plus, I have kids approaching college, so this vacation partly entailed college visits.
(Also, in case you were wondering, the men's and women's preseason polls and preseason all-conference teams aren't released until mid-October. I've already voted in the MVC women's poll and will for the men soon.)
That doesn't mean my mind isn't on basketball. It's a fun time of year because all of the angst, disappointment and trepidation of the previous season dissipates into wide-eyed optimism. Talking to folks at ISU's basketball reception last Thursday at the Meadows, it's amazing how fan bases in all sports conjure amnesia to forget weaknesses and accentuate the strengths. I had ISU fans predicting all manner of MVC glory in the season to come. That this year will be different.
But it's not a secret that these Sycamores have deficiencies to overcome, and in the back of even the most ardent fans' mind? They know it too. Five straight losing seasons says it all.
We'll have plenty of time to address those obstacles later. For now, let's stoke some good vibes and drink from a half-full cup. The potential of the Sycamores is one of the hardest to peg in the MVC. I wouldn't be at all surprised by a finish from second down to eighth or ninth. Right now? I have the Sycamores sixth, but with potential to be better.
That seems to be the consensus of MVC colleagues I've spoken with too. Many just don't trust the Sycamores to cash in on their potential because they've seen five years of potential come and go without reward. Their skepticism is fair, so don't expect ISU to be above sixth when the preseason poll comes out.
But what if everything goes right?
Before I go on? Let's apply one blanket trait every Sycamore needs to have to be successful. All must ratchet up their defense significantly. ISU allowed conference opponents to shoot 47.3 percent, worst in the MVC, on their way to 70.9 points per game, second-worst in the MVC.
So the defensive commitment has to change from top to bottom or it really doesn't matter what the individual contributions are.
So having got that out of the way? Let's get into the other traits a successful season entails for the Sycamores.
• Jordan Barnes — Obviously, improving the 3-point shooting (33.3 percent) will be a big part of Barnes' 2019-20 season. Barnes knocked down 42.2 percent in 2018. Adjusting to the defensive attention Barnes got, especially in conference play, will be vital.
A successful season also constitutes being comfortable in a role. Whether that's point guard or not? It matters not so long as Barnes fully buys in and strikes the right balance between keeping himself and his teammates involved.
• Tyreke Key — A successful season constitutes doing a whole lot more of what he did in 2019. He averaged 17.4 points, knocked down 44.4 percent of his 3-point shots, but was just as deadly going to the basket. If Key has the typical progression? Exceeding 20 points per game isn't out of the question at all.
• Cooper Neese — Just feel more comfortable. Playing an entire season should help the sophomore get into a better groove than he did last year. By the final nine games of 2019, Neese shot 51.4 percent from 3-point range and averaged 13.3 points. A full season should do wonders.
• Christian Williams — Improvement of field goal percentage will be big. Williams didn't shoot 40 percent or better in the final eight games of the season. With plenty of shooters, Williams doesn't have to fire 3-pointers. He can be effective going to the hole.
• Bronson Kessinger — Augment the muscle ISU added in the paint and embrace being a leader. I thought Kessinger played smart and gave the Sycamores a needed blue collar element. He also holds teammates accountable too.
• De'Avion Washington — The Terre Haute native is probably another year away from big minutes, so a successful season is to build on the solid contributions he gave in 2019.
• Blake Brinkmeyer — If all goes right, we see what we saw in small doses last year. Brinkmeyer, a power forward, plays without fear, and is decisive shooting the ball in the paint, something ISU lacked in 2019 as its bigs tended to wait too long to get their shot off. He can really help the Sycamores in the scoring department.
• Cam Bacote — The Maryland-Eastern Shore transfer point guard becomes eligible this season. In practices, Bacote has had good command and he asks a lot of himself. He'll spell Barnes/Key as the point guard.
• Chris Agbo, Tre Williams — If all goes right, they give the Sycamores muscle in the paint they've lacked, especially Agbo. In addition, Williams can spread the floor and shoot it. Williams has been getting rave reviews from ISU's workouts.
• Tyeshon Martin — He needs to continue to be the positive, solid teammate he's already been. With more guards available, Martin might not play much, but he tests the Sycamores in practice and is a good presence to have.
• Cobie Barnes/Jake LaRavia/Jared Hankins — The roster construction creates different opportunities for the freshmen.
I would think that Barnes, a big guard, will get playing time to spell any combination of Key, Neese or Williams. He needs to ensure there's no dropoff when the Sycamores go to the bench or get into foul trouble, much as his fellow Barnes, Jordan, did during his freshman campaign. This season sets the table for a much bigger role in 2021.
The frontcourt isn't quite as crowded, so LaRavia could play more. It probably depends on how quickly LaRavia picks up Lansing's concepts and how well the rest of the bigs are playing. LaRavia has also been making a positive impression and if all breaks right? He's a contributor straight away.
Hankins will have more trouble finding playing time in a crowded backcourt. His time will come.
It's rare you get everything out of everybody, but one thing I do like is that the players seem honestly chastened by the lack of wins and want to do something about it. The mix of personalities seems to have more commitment — to the game and each other.
The talent is there to contend. We'll see if the Sycamores cash in on it in the upcoming season.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
