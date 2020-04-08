TODD AARON GOLDEN: Vacation without sports felt empty

Over the years at the Tribune-Star, Andy Amey has made it a tradition of sorts to write about what he did on his vacation.
I just finished a vacation. Here's what I did:
— I stayed home.
— I painted about half of my garage. Still have a ways to go.
That's about the size of it. It was a thrill-a-minute.
The original plan when I slotted this time off was to go to North Carolina with my son and visit my Dad. My son and I were also going to go to Washington, D.C. on a side trip before or after.
As we all know, Spring Break plans were broken for everyone. The coronavirus compels us to safely distance ourselves from others. It's the right thing to do.
It's also, as we all also know by now, a mentally cruel state of affairs. You have a lot of time on your hands, plenty of time to think about the things you're missing out on. I say all of this as a classic homebody introvert who is normally fine to be in the house, but even I have my limits.
Of course, one of the reasons I don't mind chilling out at home is because I am a sports fan. Even though sports is my job, I love it so much that much of my leisure time is spent on sports as well.
Even if it's a dorky pursuit like playing sports video games or Strat-O-Matic football (both of which I did plenty of on my time off), a lot of free time is still rooted in sports.
I also think back to many of the recent trips I've been on. Usually, at least one day is devoted to attending a sporting event. Though my son is not a sports fan, so I had no plans to go to a game on this particular trip, I know my Dad and I would have settled in and watched the NCAA Tournament. He would have been fired up about the Masters to come too.
Baseball is my favorite sport and I have definitely planned time off around attending games. In 2019 alone, I spent a weekend in Milwaukee to see my hometown Brewers, my kids and I did a trip in which college visits were mixed in with a trip to Pittsburgh, so my daughter could see her Pirates. In the fall, during Indiana State's bye week, I got to Cincinnati to see the Brewers in the pennant race with a college friend of mine.
Planning around sporting events has become routine for me over the years — as it likely has for you as well. Many folks plan their entire vacation calendar around Arch Madness, the Big Ten Tournament, the NCAA Tournament, the Indianapolis 500, the Kentucky Derby, etc. Sports may not be "important" in the context of a pandemic, but we've made it important to us during times of normalcy.
Leisure time has become a way of life. Most of us cherish and look forward to planning for the time that we get.
Now we have all of the time in the world, but very little we enjoy to spend the time on. It's like an ironic fate someone who sells their soul to the devil might suffer in a work of fiction, but it's our reality at present.
Vacation is supposed to be a time to get away from it all. But there's no where to get away to. If you love sports? You have no outlet to show your love and it's an empty feeling.
My next scheduled vacation is during the summer. Hopefully, by then, sports will resume in some form and the leisure time we all find so valuable will have its usual outlet.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
