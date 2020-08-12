TODD AARON GOLDEN: Uncertainty is only reality for college athletics

This past Sunday my week-long vacation was winding down and I had had enough.
I'll get to that in a second, but it was a weird week to be off. I had actually delayed my vacation with the expectation of cancellations that did occur in the last week of July — not anticipating there would be quite a bit more to process the following week.
I became a sort of air traffic controller from afar, making sure the staff was ready for any breaking news. All the while, I watched with a strange sort of detachment and as developments piled on top of one another? I took on a sort of grim acceptance of it all.
Early in the week, Indiana State postponed football workouts because of multiple positive COVID-19 cases. I knew this was trouble because, realistically, how do you just stop for two weeks in the middle of preparation for a demanding sport that was scheduled to start shortly afterwards?
It became a moot point late in the week when the Missouri Valley Football Conference moved the conference season to the spring. ISU could have gone the cynical route, risking its players as pawns for the sake of the athletic budget — Missouri State is being quite open about doing just that — and still tried to play its money game, etc., but the athletic department prudently called off the remainder of the fall schedule.
It was a tough day, one no one could possibly envision in normal times, but reality dictated the situation. It will never be admitted publicly, but MVFC schools can't afford the weekly testing required, the price tag would be well into six-figures for the season. Test positivity has been up in most MVFC states, including Indiana, and specifically inside Vigo County, in the last two weeks.
Universities want no part of the liability risk they could be subject to if a player gets complications or becomes seriously ill from COVID-19. It's disappointing, but moving to the spring is the smart play.
To that point, the power brokers — the Power Five conferences — still planned on playing, but evidence was mounting and rumors were flying that they were going to pull back too.
The vast majority of college football fans follow Power Five schools. The vast majority of national media attention is given to the Power Five as a result of that. Nearly all of the meaningful media rights money in college athletics funnels through the Power Five. And once the Power Five schools threatened to pull out? Panic set in.
Watching the hysteria unfold from my on-vacation, detached state, I had the not-so-illuminating epiphany that we live in a fingers-in-ears, la-la-la world. When the chips are really down? No one wants to confront reality. That's been the problem with our lack of a coherent COVID-19 response in the first place.
Mostly on social media, I saw all manner of stupidity and could smell the cologne of desperation through my Twitter feed. You had some proposing bubbles, like the NBA, MLS and NHL have done. Uh, who pays for all of that and how do student-athletes, you know, go to school.
Players and coaches didn't know what to do. You had everything from players opting out (a reasonable decision), to electing to transfer (Where exactly? Scholarship limits still exist), to using their power as participants to affect change (a reasonable decision in a vacuum), to going too far with that notion by picking and choosing, based on their own selfish wants, what they fight for. You had coaches, who are normally the paragons of the establishment, fighting their own institutions and ignoring health advice to try to keep playing. The self-interest barometer was high.
All the while, you had the usual ignorance, the people who still think this is all overblown and an overreaction. The craven among us who don't care about the consequences so long as they get their weekly entertainment.
You might eventually include in that group the conferences that are electing to play, damn the consequences for their athletes. I guess we'll find out if they were right or wrong in October. Hopefully, the human cost isn't what I fear it could be. So far? There's 165,000-plus Americans who could tell you all about the costs — if only they were here to speak for themselves.
By Sunday, I had reached my limit of self-absorption and stupidity and had to tune it all out. That's not like me, but I have my limits. Mature decisions were being met with an immature reaction from so many people and institutions that ought to know better.
The harsh reality I've accepted is uncertainty. I wish I had a crystal ball to know where this all goes. I'm often conflicted myself as to what the right decisions should be and when the time comes when we have to learn to live with COVID-19 and play on.
We're not there yet. And until that day comes? College athletics are in for a rocky road.
I'd like to say college athletics will be better for it in the end, but there's going to be so much collateral damage to get there, that it's hard to believe in any kind of positive outcome as of today. I'll always remain hopeful for the best, but I'm not going to bury my head in the sand and not confront the worst.
That kind of thinking is getting us nowhere.
• High school of the week — When I came up with the idea to do the High School Of The Week series during the summer months, I knew it would probably be well-read, but the amount of positive feedback we've received has been really heartening. It's been a tough, stressful year if you write about sports, and it's not getting any easier, so it's so wonderful we can still fill our role in the community and write stories about teams and personalities you want to read about.
It's another reminder that we're just as proud of the communities we cover as they are of themselves. Andy Amey and David Hughes have both done an outstanding job telling the stories of the athletes and personalities, it's some of the best work both have done. I don't think we've had a better summer series of stories since I've been here.
All of that said? High school sports, fingers crossed, are getting ready to ramp up. So after the Marshall portion of the series concludes on Friday, we're going to put the High School Of The Week series on pause for a bit. We have season previews to run over the next week and we're also more than ready to go cover new athletic exploits. We want to devote our time to that as completely as we can.
If your high school wasn't featured yet? Don't fret. It will be. If high school sports go on as planned? We'll do the rest of the series next summer. If COVID-19 puts a stop to things? We'll kick the series back into gear.
In the meantime, send us suggestions for athletes, best teams, fun people in the community to feature at sports@tribstar.com. I want to hear from folks in towns we don't get too much feedback from normally — Hutsonville, Martinsville, etc. Who are your best? I know you're out there. We're always looking for great stories to tell and convey. Thanks for reading what we've done already.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
