I’ve written it before, and it’s backed up by historical precedent, that the primary role of sports is to give people an escape from their daily lives.
At nearly every critical juncture in the last 150 years, there has been organized sports to keep our minds off the worst that society has handed us.
Right now, we don’t have that outlet. Live sports have been off-line for more than a month now. There is no sign that they’re going to come back any time soon, not with stay-at-home orders being extended in some states into late May or June.
I think those of sound mind are understanding of this even as we also acknowledge how hard this is on everyone. We are still in the first wave of the coronavirus crisis.
We were not prepared … no country on Earth was prepared for the mammoth, society-altering consequences this would have. The social distancing was necessary because we were at our most vulnerable to this disease.
God willing, we will be better prepared and less vulnerable when the inevitable second wave comes. If we’re not mass-producing masks, tests, ventilators, etc., so everyone will have some assurance of personal protection when that next waves comes? Well, we will have failed on an epic scale.
Until that day comes, it’s also human nature to adapt to whatever is thrown at us, even the adverse situation we currently find ourselves in. One of the things that has made sheltering in place so difficult for many people as that we’re not wired to wait things out. We’re wired to adapt and move on.
That naturally means that people want sports back. They want sports to serve its traditional role it has had to help us ride this out.
As I’ve pondered that, one of my default opinions is that sports won’t be able to start with spectators in attendance for a while. It’s too risky and it invites another outbreak.
However, I have felt that sports can start up without crowds. With streaming TV and sports-centric networks starved for content, sports are more accessible than they’ve ever been from a remote location.
Moreover, in my own mind and in a vacuum, I feel it should be done for the greater good. We need sports to serve its most basic function to provide a distraction.
Well, that’s all well and good for me to think of it that way in my own mind, but I don’t have to sort out the details of how that can actually be accomplished.
When you start to formulate a plan to try to reach a pre-determined conclusion? It’s bound to be frought with obstacles.
So let’s say we started up again without spectators. How would that work exactly?
Not all sports are created equally. You could probably have certain sports right now. Horse racing is active in a few states. Golf, tennis, some (not all) running events, most field events in track and field fall under that heading. Auto racing could probably be done if drivers and crews were deemed free of the virus and could be kept that way. Baseball and softball have enough distance among the participants that it could work … so long as you spread players out off the field and didn’t have them herded together in dugouts and bullpens.
However, there are other sports where it’s just not feasible. Contact sports are risky. Football might be riskiest of all. The only position in football where you’re somewhat isolated is as a receiver or defensive back. Everyone else is blocking one another, breathing on one another, etc. Basketball isn’t much better. Everyone is in close proximity.
At the professional level, you can split the baby on these things. Obviously, the consideration for pro golf has zero to do with concerns for football, but that’s not how it works at the high school or college levels. They’re all under one department, one set of athletic trainers, one set of facilities, one community of students.
You can’t really split it up by sport either. Cross country might be good to go and football might not be, but at some point, they come into contact with one another anyway as they’re part of the same community.
The other part of that equation is that colleges and high schools don’t have facilities to safely spread out the athletes. It’s one thing for Major League Baseball to float a trial balloon about playing at spring training facilities. It’s quite another for high schools to try to safely spread out its athletes in a high school facility that might have a set of bleachers or two.
Then there’s the economics of this. Sports can be played without fans at the pro level and Power Five college level because they have media rights fees that can pay the bills. That’s not so for two-thirds of Division I and high school athletic programs. They would struggle mightily or wouldn’t survive at all without admission fees from fans.
There’s a moralistic bent to this too. I’m perfectly fine with calling for pro athletes to play without fans. It’s a paid job. In fact, one thing that has irked me a bit is the notion that if it’s not 100 percent safe, they shouldn’t play. Well, for those who are working jobs for far less pay in far riskier places than an isolated baseball or football stadium would be, that’s a bit of a slap in the face. No one is living in a bubble.
However, I can’t say that college and high school athletes should be held to the same standard. They aren’t getting paid and they don’t have top-shelf medical coverage and access to the best of the best athletic trainers like pro athletes do. The risk they assume is greater.
I have no idea what kind of liability universities and high schools would assume by playing, even in front of empty facilities. Do we want sports so bad we’re willing to have athletes and/or parents sign waivers to assume whatever risk might be involved? I’m sure some athletes/parents would jump at the chance to play. Others would balk.
Then, of course, there’s the fundamental question that college and high school athletic directors face right now – how do you conduct practices or host events when the students aren’t on-site? What makes them an exception to any public health rule?
Perhaps there’s some things that could be done – if we had the resources. If athletes and support staff could be tested for COVID-19 frequently, as in, daily, you could probably carry on with sports at all levels, but we’re nowhere near being able to do that yet.
There’s probably a million more considerations I haven’t even broached. So while, in my heart, I’d love to be watching a baseball game on TV right now without spectators, my mind knows better. There’s still too many devils in the details of restarting sports at this stage of the game … and we don’t have the ability to exorcise those demons just yet.
Todd Aaron Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at 812-231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter @TribStarTodd.
