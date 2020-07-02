TODD AARON GOLDEN: Too many are fiddling while COVID-19 burns

I was just recently on vacation. While Andy Amey is famed for telling cool stories about his vacations, allow me to provide you with a far more mundane vacation trip — an errand run.
I live in the middle of Terre Haute, so I can go north or south side just as easily. In this case, I started on the north side, but the home improvement store I went to was out of what I needed for my painting project. They have another location on the south side, so I proceeded there.
All the while, I had my mind on COVID-19 and what we can do to prevent its spread. Also on my mind is what can be done to get local sports going again. They're two problems that have the same solution.
Wearing a mask is the solution. It's common sense. It's the right thing to do for yourself and for others. Back in April and May, when people were more diligent about spreading or getting COVID-19, mask-wearing in stores was decent, never great, but enough to where you felt people were trying.
Now? It seems the percentage of people who think this is over, are complacent, or just outwardly uncaring about their own health and that of others is depressingly high. I walk into businesses and see a handful of people wearing masks. Sometimes? I don't see any at all.
It's disappointing. It's irritating. It makes me angry. We don't need to shut down businesses again, no one wants that, we simply have to wear a mask while we're in public areas. It's a simple act that seems to be too hard for too many people.
That was on my mind as I headed south down 3rd Street:
• I drive by a gas station. It reminds me of the time a patron said they wouldn't wear a mask because they felt it infringed upon their freedom.
Freedom? What about my freedom from contracting a disease you may not know you have? Caring only about yourself at the expense of others isn't freedom at all, it's tyranny of selfishness.
Masks are a pain. I get that. They're uncomfortable, they're hot, they steam my glasses up, they're a pain in the butt. I can't wait for the day when they're not needed.
But they are still needed when you're in public around others, now more than ever with COVID-19 test positivity percentage on the rise again in Indiana.
Your freedom doesn't rise above mine. That's why laws like banning smoking from certain public places have stood up because the "right" to smoke doesn't trump the right for those to not breathe in unhealthy air.
There's a million other ignorant excuses I've heard or read from people as far as refusing to wear a mask. Listen, if you want to hunt-and-peck the dumbest reaches of the internet to justify your ignorance and lack of common sense? You do you. Up until now? It really didn't have any consequences for anyone else.
Now? Your ignorance has a body count. Your petulance charges a hefty price that's paid by others.
Put on a mask.
• I drive past Union Hospital. I have quite a few relatives who work in the medical field, including many nurses.
If you've forgotten how insidious this disease is? Just ask a doctor or nurse who's been on the front lines of COVID-19. They can tell you about the hell patients go through as they fight through a disease in which we still don't know it's full capability.
They can tell you about extremely ill patients who don't have the comfort of loved ones in a desperate hour. They can tell you about the long hours they have to work in extreme conditions when COVID-19 was at it's peak.
They can tell the doubters, unequivocally, that this disease is far worse than the flu.
Put on a mask.
• I roll by Bob Warn Field and Indiana State's campus. I'm the ISU beat writer and I haven't been in an ISU athletic facility since March, an unthinkable turn of events. I think of the athletes, coaches, and support staff I know and it still really hasn't hit me that their dreams and goals will, in some cases, never be reached.
I also think of the budgetary crisis ISU's athletic department and all colleges face if sports can't ramp up again. The worst case scenarios for ISU — never awash in lucre in good times — are grim.
Just me talking, no one has tipped me off to any contingencies, but simple logic suggests that a massive budgetary hole puts the future of football back in question. Facilities improvements? Get serious.
Even "stable" programs will take hits. Men's basketball can't currently fill an open assistant coach position due to a hiring freeze. That's a money sport. What do you think is going to happen with the non-revenue sports?
Put on a mask.
• I drive by the courthouse. It reminds me that there isn't anything we can't politicize and how depressing it is that we can't unify to fight a common enemy. COVID-19 is far more threatening than any terrorist ever was.
Yet there are people out there who continue to bask in the idiocy that this virus is somehow a political ploy or that it's being used to "control" people into a certain state of behavior. People who wear masks are trying to help themselves and others. If that's political? We're in a sad state of affairs.
COVID-19 couldn't care less whether you wear a MAGA hat, a Black Lives Matter T-shirt, or who gets your vote for president. It does prey on the weak, including the mentally weak who act like spoiled 12-year-olds to come up with crybaby excuses to not do the right thing.
Put on a mask.
• I drive by another gas station. I was in the same gas station during the height of COVID and a female customer was at the register. There was a male whom I thought was with her because he was hunched over her shoulder. She finishes her purchase and I realize the male was not with her at all. He was invading her personal space and wasn't wearing a mask. The female, who was wearing a mask, was terrified because it seemed purposeful.
As I implore people to wear masks, businesses are not innocent either. I applaud the businesses who have made wearing a mask mandatory. I have no clue why other businesses, especially those who deal in high traffic, haven't done the same. Taping a couple of X's on the floor and putting up Plexiglas isn't enough.
Will some customers complain if masks are mandatory? Probably, but so what? For every two people who throw a fit, I guarantee there are double that, at least, who will silently give a nod of approval. Businesses can play an important role in preventing COVID spread — and can stay open too.
Put on a mask. (Or require customers to do so.)
• I see the football lights at Terre Haute South as I make my way down 3rd Street.
I think of the Class of 2020. My daughter is one of them. My son is in the Class of 2021. I watched helplessly in March as their worlds were thrown into complete chaos.
No school, no sports, no social life, no end-of-year awards, no graduation, no peace of mind, no finality that every single one of the rest of us take for granted as part of our own personal journey. Only interrupted and warped memories.
My daughter, her classmates, and every other kid at every other school in our area and beyond had no choice but to take a bitter pill and adapt. They figured out e-learning, on the fly, and just got on with it. Their teachers put in incredible work too.
I'm in awe of these kids. I get a bit dusty as I write this, but they're my heroes. They were thrown into a terrible situation I doubt I would have handled anywhere near as well when I was their age. They did so with stoicism and broken hearts.
And they continue to face uncertainty, either in terms of what way school resumes, or how and when they go to college. They endure. They deserve a better fate and they sure as hell deserve better behavior from supposedly responsible adults.
I don't want any other set of kids to have to read their name off of a billboard as a graduation consolation prize for the hard work they've put in.
Put on a mask.
• I drive past a popular grocery store. I've been out and about a lot and I've run into people I cover — players and coaches — and some of them haven't been wearing masks.
This is most disappointing of all to me. Do you guys want to play this year? I want you to play in the worst way. You have a direct self-interest, a massive stake on whether we can tamp COVID-19 down, and you won't throw on a mask for a five-minute trip into a store?
I hold coaches to an especially high standard. They love to embrace the trappings of leadership, and in so many ways, they usually live up to it. Coaches also are the first ones to impart lessons of teamwork and selflessness to their players when they're letting the team down.
Well, coaches, if you're not wearing a mask? You're letting your team down. You're letting your sport down. A job title doesn't make you a leader. Your personal actions do.
Put on a mask.
• I finally arrive at my destination and the store has a mask requirement. I'm thankful for that, though I would have worn my mask anyway. Am I fishing for some sort of pat on the back? Not at all. Doing the right thing isn't something we ought to celebrate or treat as if it's something to aspire to. It should be the standard.
And I'm not holier than thou. In my own way, I'm just as selfish as those who aren't wearing masks.
I want sports back. I want to keep my job. We've done a good job creating content for the sports section in the Tribune-Star in the wake of no live sports, and it's fun to look back and celebrate our collective achievements, but sports is nothing if it doesn't refresh us with new memories and achievements.
We love telling those stories and we're chomping at the bit to tell them again. But if we continue down the path we're on? It won't happen.
So please. Endure a minor inconvenience when you make a trip to the store. Do your part. Do what's right.
Put on a mask.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.