Todd Aaron Golden: Tonyan, Dafney are the Sycamore connection at tight end for the Packers

For those of us who were around for Indiana State football in the 2000s, it’s spoken about in the same way others speak about going through harrowing ordeals like a car accident.
I don’t have to tell any of you who were around how bad it was. The lack of upper-administration commitment to football was a poison pill. From (lack of) investment in facilities to the draconian rules placed on coaches when it came to recruiting, to bungled efforts to drop to non-scholarship football (before I got there in 2003-04), ISU football was, to be blunt, a joke.
When you’re a joke off the field, you’re not going to do well on it. I stepped into the worst of it.
The first ISU home game I witnessed was on Oct. 2, 2004, a 41-38 overtime win over Illinois State. I was there, but more in a learn-the-ropes mode it was Mark Bennett’s last game covering ISU as the Tribune-Star’s beat writer.
I took over as beat writer a week later with a road trip to Western Illinois. Welcome to the glamour of (then) Gateway Conference football!
I would not see another win until Oct. 24, 2009, when ISU ended a 33-game losing streak with a 17-14 victory over Western Illinois. I did not cover football in 2006-07, so I missed the win over Missouri State in 2006, one that shouldn’t have counted, as ISU used an ineligible player. The NCAA took pity on the Sycamores as that win ended a then-24 game losing streak.
When you’ve witnessed 39 losses in a row, as I ultimately did, it puts the ISU football program of the 2010s into perspective.
And nothing I saw in the 2000s would have been predicted what I ultimately witnessed on the good side of the ISU football ledger on Sunday.
Former Indiana State football players Rob Tonyan and Dominique Dafney both had touchdown catches for the Green Bay Packers in the Pack’s 35-16 win over the Chicago Bears at Solider Field.
It was a historic moment for ISU football. There have never been two former Sycamores who scored a touchdown in the same NFL game.
Until Tonyan began his NFL career in 2018, ISU had only accounted for three touchdowns among its alums in NFL history – all of them by Vencie Glenn in the 1980s and 1990s.
Tonyan has blown those numbers out of the water. He has 13 career touchdowns, including 11 this season, tying an all-time record for Packers tight ends, and being a Cheesehead myself, that’s been a position of strength during my whole life as a Packers fan, from Paul Coffman (and there were good ones before him) to the present.
Tonyan’s 52-catch, 586-yard season for the Packers ranks as one of, if not the best NFL season any former Sycamore has ever had. Only Glenn, one of the better NFL safeties of the late 1980s, and former Pittsburgh Steeler tackle Tunch Ilkin, a two-time Pro Bowler, can make an argument in their favor.
That Tonyan wasn’t selected to the Pro Bowl is a mystery considering he leads the NFL in TDs by a tight end.
Dafney traveled the same path Tonyan did – rejection by his first NFL team, the Indianapolis Colts in Dafney’s case, the Detroit Lions in Tonyan’s – only he got his break quicker.
Dafney debuted with the Packers in a Week 12 game against Philadelphia and made his his first NFL catch against Tennessee on Dec. 27.
Against the Bears, Dafney had his star turn. Also playing tight end, he caught his first touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers, and on the ensuing kickoff, made a crunching tackle on Bears’ kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson. Later, Dafney made the key block that sprung a long Packers gain on a drive in which Green Bay ultimately put the game away.
Dafney only played one year for ISU in 2019 after he transferred from Iowa, but it was an impactful one, and it kept him on the radar of NFL scouts.
Tonyan and Dafney’s day, and their collective seasons, brought home the impact that ISU’s football improvement in the 2010s has had.
Each of the three coaches who led the ISU program in the decade – Trent Miles, Mike Sanford and Curt Mallory – had a hand in ISU’s 2020 resurgence in NFL visibility.
Tonyan’s ISU story covers both Miles and Sanford. Miles recruited Tonyan back in 2011 as a quarterback out of McHenry, Ill.
The funny thing is that when I dug up the first time in which Tonyan was mentioned in a Tribune-Star article, the big thing Miles talked about was the program finally being fully-funded to go find whatever recruits it wanted.
Another reminder of how far this has all come for the Sycamores.
Tonyan redshirted in 2012 and Miles left to coach Georgia State after that season. So Tonyan’s playing career covered the entire Sanford era of ISU football from 2013-16.
Looking back, the Sanford era was a mixed bag. The 2014 FCS playoff season will always be deservedly remembered, but there were also too many games that slipped away to losses due to poor game management, very dubious roster decisions (Antonio Allen and Jordan Goldenberg jump immediately to mind), and lack of discipline that characterized the period.
In hindsight, Tonyan is Sanford’s greatest legacy of his time with at ISU.
Every time Tonyan makes a touchdown catch for the Packers, it’s exposure by proxy for the Sycamores’ program.
Recruited as a quarterback, Tonyan remained one in 2013, the year ISU only won one game in Sanford’s first injury-riddled season.
Tonyan stepped in when Mike Perish got hurt and was underwhelming. He played nine games, starting three times, at quarterback and completed only 34% of his passes for 348 yards, five interceptions and three TD passes.
Prior to 2014, Sanford made the decision that proved fateful for Tonyan, he moved him to wide receiver.
For his faults, Sanford knew how to develop offensive players, and Tonyan took to the move immediately. He caught 54 passes in ISU’s 2014 playoff season and a career-high 747 yards. Tonyan was a huge target for Perish, and later, Isaac Harker.
Sanford was also smart enough to give Tonyan opportunities to play tight end, though Tonyan mostly split out from tight end to line up in the slot.
Sanford was prophetic in a 2015 story I wrote when asked about Tonyan’s pro potential.
“I think he definitely has the ability and size to be a hybrid guy between receiver and tight end. We tried in the spring and in the early season to play him at wide receiver, instead of being an inside guy, and I think that’s something we need to do more of next year to move him around to different places. Not only will it be good for us, but it will be good for him,” Sanford said.
Sanford doubled down on this mantra during spring ball in 2016.
“He has been an inside player, a slot type of player, but he'll line up inside and outside next year, and he'll also line up in the tight end position. He's one of those tweener players that are between a tight end and receiver. We'll use him in those roles," Sanford said.
Tonyan caught 10 TD passes in his final 2016 season on his way to an ISU-record 20 overall. He finished his ISU career with 2,047 yards and 150 receptions.
As for Dafney? That’s all Mallory.
Dafney was brought in as a graduate transfer from Iowa in the summer of 2019. With former Iowa teammate Ryan Boyle running the show at quarterback, Dafney was brought in to augment ISU’s receiving corps.
And for a time? That’s just what Dafney did … until Boyle got knocked out for the season in the third game of the 2019 campaign.
ISU’s offense flailed through October 2019. Dafney mostly played tight end, but ISU’s offense was stagnant.
Enter the “wildcats” formation.
Dafney and Michael Haupert were placed in the backfield starting with a Nov. 2 game against Southern Illinois. Both took direct snaps and ISU’s offense got a jolt.
ISU kept the formation throughout a November in which it went 2-2.
Dafney rushed for 439 yards and seven touchdowns in those four games, but none so memorable as the 244-yard rushing performance in the season finale at Missouri State. In that game, Dafney had four touchdown runs and one touchdown catch.
And also, plenty of positive film that NFL scouts could peer over. His versatility was demonstrated, the same do-everything traits that Packers coaches and teammates are currently praising Dafney for.
Packers wide receiver Davante Adams said after Sunday’s game, "Daf is one of the most versatile dudes I've been around."
Tonyan and Dafney are living their NFL dream in Green Bay and will continue to as the Packers have the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
The dream is being lived there, but the path was blazed in Terre Haute, and all three coaches who improved the Sycamores’ lot in the 2010s deserve credit for helping Tonyan and Dafney’s dreams along.
Their success has given ISU football exposure that can't be bought.
