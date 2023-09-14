Indiana University football has had a weird kind of halting start to its 2023 season.
Not in terms of results. The 23-3 loss to then-No. 3 Ohio State on Sept. 2 and a 41-7 win over Indiana State last Friday were right on target in terms of the expected outcomes.
The first two games were seemingly detached because neither game was going to do much to alter the course of the season — barring a very pleasant surprise in the opener or a disastrous fall from grace in the follow-up.
The two-game quarterback tryout created a sort of rehearsal feel too.
That all changes starting at noon Saturday as Indiana plays Louisville at Lucas Oil Stadium. While the Cardinals are currently listed as 10-point favorites, I consider this to be a matchup of peers.
It’s a game IU likely must win to maintain any margin for error when it comes to bowl eligibility. Overall, Indiana must go .500 the rest of the way to hit the magic six-win total. Bowl eligibility being the standard of success in 2023, full stop.
Which brings us to head coach Tom Allen. This is where the rubber begins to hit the road when it comes to properly assessing Allen’s future at Indiana.
While I wouldn’t go so far as to claim its bowl or bust — there’s the not-so-small matter of Allen’s buyout if he were to be fired without cause, he would be owed the remainder of his contract, a cool $20 million and change after Dec. 1 — a bowl season would certainly create a cooling pattern on Allen’s hot seat.
The good news for Allen and the Hoosiers is the forecast for bowl eligibility is looking more promising, albeit based on that always fickle standard known as “on paper.”
Indiana’s defense does look legitimately solid. Defensive end Andre Carter is a disrupter in the best sense of the term. Linebacker Aaron Casey has been a rock.
The secondary was not tested against Indiana State, but holding Ohio State receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka to 34 combined yards is impressive.
We’ll see how quarterback Tayven Jackson does now that he has the keys to Indiana’s offense. Nothing in either game revealed anything that would be considered a red flag, but neither was he stretched much.
It’s not just what the Hoosiers have done. IU’s schedule doesn’t seem quite as daunting as it might have entering the season, again, on paper.
Here’s a breakdown:
• Saturday, Louisville: As always, Louisville coach Jeff Brohm will bring a good offense to Indy. What about that defense, though? The Cardinals gave up a 28-point quarter to a Georgia Tech offense that has been pedestrian for several years. If Indiana can repeat what it did defensively against Ohio State and move the ball, the Hoosiers can defy the oddsmakers.
Win prognosis: Doable.
• Sept. 23, Akron: Put simply, Indiana doesn’t schedule Mid-American Conference teams for drama.
Win prognosis: Victory or death (to Indiana’s bowl chances).
• Sept. 30, at Maryland: A much tougher proposition. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is a handful. The Terrapins are arguably the best team in the Big Ten outside of the big three (Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State) and maybe Iowa.
Win prognosis: Not likely, but not out of the realm of possibility.
• Oct. 14, at Michigan: Indiana hasn’t won at the Big House since 1967, and the Wolverines are No. 2 in the country. ‘Nuff said.
Win prognosis: Would be a shocker.
• Oct. 21, Rutgers: Rutgers is hard nosed, but the bottom line? If you want to be bowl eligible, you beat the Scarlet Knights at home.
Win prognosis: Doable.
• Oct. 28, at Penn State: The Nittany Lions have won all 12 meetings against Indiana at Beaver Stadium. With a top-10 team, there’s no reason to suspect that will change.
Win prognosis: Unlikely.
• Nov. 4, Wisconsin: Here’s where the schedule gets interesting, and this game might be a fulcrum. I was a voter in the Big Ten media preseason poll. You hope to not be an outlier, but there I was, voting Wisconsin sixth in the Big Ten West, losing tiebreakers in a four-way tie for third when I picked the games one-by-one.
The transition to coach Luke Fickell, I surmised, would be difficult because he’s changing the long-established way the Badgers play. It’s a big culture shift. Moreover, nearly all of the Badgers’ 50/50 games are on the road. This is one of them.
I don’t want to claim Wisconsin’s loss at Washington State last Saturday validated me, one game does not a season make, but I’ve not seen anything to sway my opinion, either. This is a winnable game for Indiana on home turf.
Win prognosis: Doable.
• Nov. 11, at Illinois: The Fighting Illini are one long late-game third-down circus catch against Toledo away from being 0-2 after a loss at Kansas last Friday. If Indiana is going to steal a road game, this is the best chance.
Win prognosis: Doable.
• Nov. 18, Michigan State: I had this one down as a win before the Mel Tucker mess sent the Spartans into turmoil. This game could be what bowl eligibility comes down to. The Hoosiers must wrap it up at home if they can.
Win prognosis: Doable.
• Nov. 25, at Purdue: As of today, Purdue would be favored at home and deserve to be. Still, do I see major separation between these two programs along the lines of 2022? I do not.
Win prognosis: Doable.
By my reckoning, I have seven of Indiana’s remaining 10 games as possible wins.
Now it’s up to the Hoosiers to show whether the long-term forecast is as promising as it might seem or whether it’s just misplaced optimism against a developing storm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.