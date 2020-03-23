If you know your history, and boy am I falling back on history to get us through these game-less days and wasted nights, you know that there have been times when the American sporting scene was close to having the kind of stoppage we're having now.
In World War II, for example, baseball almost went dark. Commissioner Kennesaw Mountain Landis famously send President Franklin Roosevelt a letter asking if the Major League's should continue in 1942, the season after the December 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor that brought the U.S. into the war.
Roosevelt responded in the famous "green light letter".
"I honestly feel that it would be best for the country to keep baseball going. There will be fewer people unemployed and everybody will work longer hours and harder than ever before. And that means that they ought to have a chance for recreation and for taking their minds off their work even more than before," FDR stated.
Though the talent pool was decimated by wartime service by the players, baseball — and the other sports — did indeed go on and served as a morale boost both on the homefront and for servicemen who could still feel a sense of normalcy when they looked at the standings in the paper while on duty.
During the brief period where it was proposed that games be played in empty arenas, I immediately thought of FDR's letter. Though playing in front of an empty house is far from ideal, the idea that sports provides an escape from the harsh reality of life — something we've all taken for granted for far too long, but probably aren't any longer — was very appealing to me.
Despite the objections of self-absorbed athletes who balked at this idea, like LeBron James (self-absorbed on this point at least), I thought it was the way to go. We would need sports, I thought, even if they were missing the enthusiastic throng of people that are a part of what makes it fun to watch.
With streaming and TV networks able to bring these games to our homes in a way that would have been unthinkable in the 1940s? It made complete sense.
Unfortunately, the coronavirus doesn't care about such things. As we know now, it's just too dangerous to even play the games in front of limited audiences. Athletes are not going to be immune from this disease anymore than anyone else will. So sports has to be shut down.
The void is ... gaping. My Twitter feed should be filled with people talking about how well their brackets are doing — not that any of us care about anyone else's brackets. We should be ranting about the commercial that Turner/CBS are ramming down our throats. Or complaining about how hard it is to find TruTV on the dial. There should be spontaneous bursts of joy/agony when there's a tournament upset.
Not this year. We've been robbed. Except we've also been given a reprieve, at least for the moment, by the unlikeliest of saviors.
I can't believe I'm going to write this, but thank God for the NFL Hype Machine.
I have a different kind of relationship with the NFL. For the most part, I love the games as much as I ever have. Sunday game day still delivers. Playoff NFL football really delivers. The more it's about the game, the better as far as I'm concerned.
But that's the problem. The NFL game is great. The NFL Hype Machine is often exasperating.
The Hype Machine nudges the networks that broadcast them — in other words, all of them — to constantly hype NFL narratives, many of them consisting of complete nonsense, like a made-for-TV schedule unveiling, for example, or a prime-time combine where they breathlessly wax poetic on guys who are basically going through glorified gym class. (And who are being evaluated on a million different other traits anyway.)
It's a 365-day, 24-hour business beast that the NFL feeds. Some love it, some hate it, many, like me, just roll their eyes as other sports try to get a word in edgewise. The NFL's dominance of the national media can make it seem like the other sports struggle in comparison. The NFL is undoubtedly number one, but the sport and its adherents aren't exactly shy about letting you know about it or feeding you to death with it.
Given that, it wasn't a big surprise that while other sports shut down, the NFL keep the light on in its offices. Free agency was almost upon us. No 100-year pandemic is going to put a stop to the epic importance of that!
The NFL took some criticism for not shutting down, but in the spirit of FDR's letter to baseball, I'm glad they didn't. The free agent signings and trades — many involving our two main teams of interest, the Indianapolis Colts and (to a much lesser extent) the Chicago Bears — have been a nice respite of normalcy in a world gone off the rails.
NFL free agency has delivered too. Tom Brady made it worthwhile by jumping to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of all teams. The Colts got in on the act by signing veteran Phillip Rivers. (Rivers and Brady remind me of a rule I have. Beware of any active players who are within 10 years of my current age.)
Free agency is more than just hype, of course, but in a vacuum in which no sports live event has been able to escape, these NFL signings have given us something to talk about besides you know what.
So thank God for the NFL Hype Machine? Adverse times make for some strange bedfellows.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.