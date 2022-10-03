Sometimes I have to remind myself that "fan" is a shortened version of the word "fanatic".
I never expect much chill or perspective from fans. And it's not new either. Players and coaches have been booed for time immemorial.
There's also plenty of examples in sports history where both fans and media thought way too highly of a team before a season, and when it failed to match unreasonable expectations, heads rolled, sometimes unfairly at the behest of the metaphorical village mob.
So there isn't some golden age where fans took a measured approach to their teams, thought things through, and made an intelligent decision based on reasoned research and objective pros and cons.
Having said that, does it seem to you that maybe it's just a bit worse? That patience is next to zero? That anger when a team doesn't perform seems more virulent? It seems that way to me.
Not only have fans accelerated their lack of patience, the media that reflects the mood of the fans has too, very often cynically.
None of the above should really have much influence on actual decision-makers, but that seems to be changing. Pro teams and college programs have gone right down the chute of seemingly rushed reflex decisions rather than sticking with a plan or riding out a rough patch.
Nowhere was that dynamic more evident than in Madison, Wis. on Sunday. One day after a 24-point home loss to Illinois, Wisconsin fired football coach Paul Chryst, who had a career 67-26 for the Badgers.
Were the Badgers on some long, horrible winless run? Not exactly. Wisconsin is 2-3, not up to par by the standards set in Madison for the last 30 years, but not a total meltdown.
Did Chryst have disciplinary issues? Nothing beyond any other program. Did he do something embarrassing himself? Not at all. He is a Wisconsin native, and while not the most dynamic speaker of all-time, he was proud to represent the flagship university in his home state.
He was fired for losing. No one will say that out loud, but everyone knows it. Remember Royce Waltman's words at the 2007 MVC Tournament? His words ring truer than ever.
"Cheating and not graduating players won’t get you in trouble, but that damn losing will," Waltman said.
Chryst isn't the first and will be far from the last to suffer this fate, and he will have a lucrative golden parachute to be shown the door, there are people far more worthy of pity, but it is a draconian penalty for an 0-2 Big Ten start. Coaches have been fired for losing forever, but not necessarily this fast and this soon.
I can speak with some expertise on the mindset at work here being a Wisconsin native.
There's nothing that Wisconsin fears more than to go back to the bad old days of the late 1980s when the program was lucky to win a game or two a season, when Camp Randall Stadium was half-empty, and when recruits saw the program as the loser it was.
Add to that 30 years of Big Ten contention and an entitled, some might say spoiled, mindset has taken hold. To be fair? You have a generation or two who came of age expecting 10-win seasons. The perspective of oldsters like me who remember how far the Badgers have come from are not welcome.
Even I, listening to the Wisconsin game on the radio before I went to the UNI-Dome for Indiana State's game at Northern Iowa, was annoyed. Losing by 24 at home to Illinois? What the heck is going on?
However, my irritation was mild compared to social media reaction I found.
Wisconsin trailed 14-10 at halftime to the Fighting Illini. Still a game by any measure, disappointing, but no reason to toss yourself out a window over. I went to look at Wisconsin's official Twitter feed. In their halftime tweet, their halftime tweet, I counted 20 responses calling for the coach to be fired before I gave up counting.
There is nothing normal about that. It's panic and unfiltered irritation. Again, these are fans, losing their minds as fans do in a moment, but it's sure not reflective of any kind of rational thought, nor does it represent a plurality of all fans in any case.
However, Wisconsin, back-filled by a vault full of media rights money, as well as that from impatient boosters, gave in to most vocal of the detractors and cut ties with a coach who never got a chance to right his own ship.
It's crazy. As mentioned, access to a Scrooge McDuck pile of money is part of it, but knee-jerk, fan-style reactions are now filtering into the corridors of power. That's not a good thing.
Social media no doubt amplifies the lack of patience ... and the sense of entitlement. We want what we want when we want it, always right now. If we don't get it? Hit the panic button and lash out at all and sundry who aren't on-board with our rage.
I wish organizations would take more of nuanced approach to social media and the worst privations of the traditional media landscape. And by "nuanced", what I really mean is "ignore it". They say they tune it out, but they don't.
It took me a long time to come to grips with the fact that social media is not an accurate reflection of a fan base. It's merely a reflection of the most vocal portion of a fanbase.
The ones who derive satisfaction out of screaming into the void. The ones who love the sound of their own voice. The ones who derive greater pleasure out of the sport of mixing it up with others online rather than the sport itself they want to argue about.
Think about it. When you go to a game, the majority of the fans cheer and watch the game without venting their spleen. (Unless it's towards the officials, where we've deemed it acceptable for some reason to treat them like sub-humans.)
If you take one section from a typical game, no matter what level it's played at, you'll usually have maybe 10%, twenty on a bad day, actually screaming invectives at the players or coaches.
That doesn't mean some of the fans staying silent are happy, but some are probably rolling their eyes at the angry ones. Even among those who are annoyed, many probably want things thought through before a major decision is made.
Social media reflects that vocal minority. So why do we place so much importance on what that section of a fanbase has to say? Not that they should be dismissed out of hand, but they're a part of the tapestry of a fanbase, not the entire work of art.
Too often, we don't help in our business. You'd think the professionally trained media world would understand the difference between the vocal minority of social media and emphasize the need to provide more reasoned analysis. Quality outlets do recognize this and provide intelligent fare.
But too many corners of the media world have exploited anger, or panic, as a business model. No one cringes more than I do when I read headlines like "reasons to panic" after a team has played two conference games in a college football season.
Sadly, anger, panic and stoking fear sells. We need to do better in our corner of the dynamic, but it's also up to those who consume and participate in the invective to keep your wits and to not take stoked anger and breathless panic at face value.
You are what you eat, after all, and if all you consume is anger and fear, you're going to become angry and fearful yourself. I've made a conscious effort to fight off this temptation myself in all things, not just sports.
Why? Because I just find it all to be a bit of drag. Sports are supposed to be enjoyable. A happy diversion from the BS in our lives. It's emotional, it's passionate, it should be, but at the end of the day? It shouldn't be a chore to follow your favorite sport or favorite teams.
But that doesn't seem to be the direction we're going in. Even teams and schools are falling victim to over-the-top impatience. Sometimes it feels as if we're trying to bring the BS of our lives into our diversion, often via our social media outlets.
That's not very fun, is it?
