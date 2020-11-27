TODD AARON GOLDEN: Stinks to wait, but once ISU starts, good things should come

If COVID-19 has taught us anything it's that the best policy in a period of uncertainty is to embrace the chaos and just roll with what you've got.
In the sports world, I long ago gave up any concept of "planning," or perhaps to put it more accurately, I "plan" knowing that those plans are almost certainly going to get blown up by the reality of a pandemic which waxes and wanes at its own pace.
I've freed myself from the why's, a freedom that can be enjoyed in other areas of life as well. There's no point in wondering why, what we're dealing with is, so just roll with the punches day-to-day and see where it takes you.
Having said all of that, it was still disappointing last Saturday to read the news that the Indiana State men's basketball season was postponed due to multiple COVID-19 cases on the team. This after ISU had only resumed from an earlier COVID-19 stoppage a few days earlier.
The first concern was with those who contracted the virus, but past that, it seemed like a cruel blow.
From an athletic standpoint, ISU has not slacked in what is basically an impossible task in terms of keeping the pandemic outside the doors of the school's athletic facilities and away from its athletes. I know how diligent the athletic training staff and associated doctors have been. Even with their efforts, with a tsunami of cases in the area in the run-up to Thanksgiving, even the best-intended efforts aren't always going to work.
So I felt bad for the players, coaches and athletic trainers who have worked hard to mitigate all of this, but I felt sad for something else too.
Listen, y'all, ISU is very likely going to be pretty good this season. After all of the COVID-19 uncertainty — including no ISU fall sports and the football routine I'm usually in — I was really looking forward to seeing how this team did coming out of the gate with three games in rapid succession in Florida.
I wasn't going to be in Florida — multi-state travel in the midst of a pandemic is dicey — but even from the unaccustomed seat of viewing ISU from afar, I was curious as much as anyone is about how ISU's rotation was going to work and how veterans like Tyreke Key, Jake LaRavia, Tre Williams and Cooper Neese dealt with the weight of expectations.
I wanted to see how transfers Tobias Howard Jr. and Randy Miller Jr. fit in. I wanted to see if the rave reviews for freshman guard Julian Larry were justified. I wanted to see how holdovers Cobie Barnes and Cam Bacote got better. I wanted to see if any of the new bigs — Ndongo Ndaw and freshman Nick Hittle — made an immediate splash.
Selfishly, I always wanted to feel a part of the opening of college basketball itself. With ISU out of action, I was a bit mentally checked out when the games started on Wednesday. I left behind from the usual topics of conversion. Several Missouri Valley Conference teams did start on time and against marquee opponents. Few won — Drake did win at Kansas State — but I felt like a conversation I was normally part of was going on without me and the school I cover.
ISU has since moved its opening day back to Dec. 8 against the University of Indianapolis, so the wait will go on for another 11 days from the time this column is printed. At least the ISU women's team will be playing through that period to give some sense of normalcy.
So I gave myself some room to lament the fact that the basketball season I was looking forward to was delayed, but I was also not listening to my own advice I put forth earlier in this column.
The season isn't over, it's merely delayed. The good things I was looking forward to will still come. It will be sad that fans won't be able to watch it for a while, doubly so considering that ISU was looking forward to unveiling a spruced-up Hulman Center this season.
If you're patient, the rewards could be significant. Before the season, I picked ISU fourth in the MVC preseason poll, but at the time, I saw the MVC in tiers. Loyola and Northern Iowa were tier 1, Bradley and ISU were tier 2, Drake, Missouri State, Southern Illinois and Valparaiso were tier 3 and Illinois State and Evansville were in the last tier.
I still vaguely feel that way, but COVID-19 has upset the apple cart. Teams are dealing with local restrictions, so not every situation is created equal. Loyola, in particular, has been hard-hit not just by COVID-19 cases, but by local Chicago health restrictions that make day-to-day activities a challenge. Like the Sycamores, the Ramblers are also currently in delayed season mode.
Is there some magic formula to navigate all of this? Hardly, but I feel teams with depth are in better shape and I do think the Sycamores possess some depth this season that might get them through some tough times and game-to-game roster shortages.
With the MVC switching to a different conference scheduling format — doubleheaders at home against four teams and away at four others with Evansville being ISU's "travel partner" that it still plays home-and-away — all bets are off until the nature of which games are home and away are revealed, but again, ISU's depth should help them.
I think the MVC teams that aren't overly-dependent on a fixed starting five or a single star player are going to be the successful ones this season and the Sycamores are one of those teams.
If we're forced to live day-to-day and take what comes? I can be patient enough to do the same and understand that the potential the Sycamores have this season is just an adventure deferred, not an adventure lost.
I hope all of you can be patient too. To be honest? The fans have to be most patient of all. With no access to the team until at least January, you will be living their exploits through TV.
So hang in there. ISU is sitting out while many teams get cracking, but they will kick it off at some point. And when they do? Your patience should be rewarded with a good season.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.