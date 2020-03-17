TODD AARON GOLDEN: Some well intended ideas would have backfired

Think where we were one week ago. We were watching conference tournament basketball games on TV. We knew the COVID-19 coronavirus was out there, but didn't pay it much mind.
It hadn't hit home yet. The horrifying reality of it was just starting to be understood as we read of the privations and the overloaded health care system in Italy — something that, in hindsight, we should have learned much earlier when Wuhan, China was the first to be thrust into the horror of this disease.
In a matter of just a few days, our lives have been turned upside down. You might never get COVID-19, but you will never escape the reality of what it's doing to everyday life.
In the midst of that, it's completely understandable to try to find safe harbor to get away from the hurricane of a rapidly-changing world and the stress it incurs. We're still trying to do that.
Sports has always been one of those safe harbors, but thanks to the highly-contagious nature of this illness, it can't be anymore.
That doesn't mean sports hasn't at least tried. We saw that play out in real time late last week when nearly every sport went from full-on competition to maybe we'll play without fans in the stands to a complete stop in the span of 48 hours.
It remains jarring, especially for those of us who took sports for granted. For those people, there's been suggestions that might have given sports fans a reprieve. Ideas like having a limited, 16-team men's basketball tournament in Atlanta, or, having the NCAA create a would-have-been NCAA tournament bracket.
I completely understand the logic in both of those things. Give the fans something to latch on to!
However, I think both of those ideas would have backfired and it's just best we leave them alone.
Take the 16-team NCAA Tournament idea. It was only half-seriously discussed in the first place, but it's my understanding it would have been played over a single weekend at the Final Four site in Atlanta.
Of course, if you know anything about college basketball, you can identify one big issue right away. There are 32 automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament annually. Obviously, there would be have's and have not's.
And take a wild guess where the have not's would have come from? Here's a hint, it wouldn't have been the Power 5 conferences that were still in the midst of their conference tournaments.
Among the conferences that would have been excluded? Here's another hint. I'll spot you the "M" at the beginning and the "E" at the end and you can scramble the letters "issouri Valley Conferenc" to try to figure out one of the have not's, even though this "mystery" conference already completed its conference tournament.
While a 16-team tournament filled with Power 5 teams would likely have sugar plums dancing in the heads of CBS and Turner TV executives, it would have been grossly unfair to those teams who qualified fair and square. Imagine being a Bradley player, coach, administrator or fan and having to endure a tournament that you qualified for by winning Arch Madness and were excluded from anyway. While the intentions were probably honorable, the side-effect would have been cruel for the teams left out.
Same thing with the 68-team bracket some proposed the NCAA should release anyway. What's the point? The coronavirus crisis ended the season, why tease everyone with what could have been? Is Bradley going to feel better because it got a 13-seed over a 14-seed and that it was headed to St. Louis instead of Spokane?
It's the equivalent of buying a lottery ticket and spending the money in your head thinking you'll win even though you know you won't. It's pointless.
Not only that, but for the teams left out of the 68-team field, why give an extra kick to the gut when your season ended prematurely anyway? I'd be surprised if Northern Iowa had any desire to go through the bubble wringer for no good reason. Chances are? UNI wouldn't have made it. There's no point in confirming their worst fears.
Again, I doubt anyone had anything less than good intentions in doing a bracket, but it wasn't thought through enough.
There's other ideas that have been floated that aren't quite as altruistic. In a wise decision, a NCAA panel decided to back eligibility relief for spring athletes who had their seasons canceled just after they began or hadn't started at all.
This makes complete sense and is the right thing to do. However, coaches from other winter sports — such as Connecticut women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma and Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo, among others — have also tried to jump on the eligibility relief bandwagon for their sports.
I hate that college basketball players didn't get to complete their seasons. I hate that true championship contenders won't get to prove their mettle. Let's face it ... almost all of us hate everything about this.
But the bottom line is that every college basketball team got at least 75 percent of its games in. (A threshold I created, just to be clear, not any kind of guideline the NCAA uses.)
The No. 1 team on the men's side — Kansas — played 31 games. The Jayhawks would have had three conference tournament games and six NCAA Tournament games if they won the national title. That's still over the 75-percent threshold, and of course, most teams weren't going to play anywhere near that many games.
I just don't know, realistically, how you put that toothpaste back in the tube. Plus, it would have created issues in other sports that were at different junctures of their seasons. What about players who got hurt and weren't playing when the tournament resumed? Would they get another year too? There's no good way to sort any of that out.
Worse, some of the proponents would likely personally benefit from it and that makes me immediately suspicious.
Unfortunately, life got into the way of basketball dreams. They say we plan and God laughs. Ain't that the truth, but we don't need well-intended bad ideas to make us cry a bit more than we already are.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
