Silver linings in the time of the coronavirus are hard to come by in the world of sports. College sports is no exception. If anything, it might be the worst-affected of any entity.
Normally, we’d be ramping up for the conclusions to the college softball and track and field seasons with baseball just weeks away from its postseason. Of course, we have none of any of it due to COVID-19.
When athletics do return, they’ll be drastically changed. The entire financial underpinning of college athletics is being turned upside down.
All NCAA schools and conferences rely on the media rights distribution from the NCAA Tournament, but it will be reduced by two-thirds the normal amount. Most athletic programs base about five percent of their budget on that distribution.
More ominous for public schools, especially ones at the mid-major level, are the hit they will likely take from reduced student fees. The twin problem of an enrollment drop and a decreased state allocation would cause that.
For Indiana State? Of the $14.1 million athletic budget for the most recent numbers posted by ISU’s budget office for the 2018-19 season, $10.8 million came from the student activity allocation. That’s 77 percent of the athletic budget.
Private schools will have similar issues as they are dependent on tuition fees.
Power Five schools are not as dependent on student fees or don’t depend on them at all, but they might take their hit from a disruption in football. Power Five schools make their money from the media rights fees for football – as well as using the bell-cow sport to support donor contributions.
Even at a basketball-oriented school like Indiana, football is a huge driver for income.
There’s no guarantee that income will keep on flowing as it had, so schools at all levels are very much in belt-tightening mode.
There’s very little that will be good about that, but since we’re on the hunt for a silver lining, here’s one that’s become evident – there could be at least a temporary thaw in the reluctance of power schools to schedule mid-majors in college basketball.
We’re already seeing evidence of this thaw. Purdue announced that it will be hosting ISU (on Nov. 13) and Evansville next season.
Loyola and DePaul, two Catholic institutions who haven’t played since 2012 and only five times in the 24 seasons, announced a home-and-home series.
On Sunday came a big one. Missouri will not only play Missouri State – the Bears and Tigers haven’t hooked up since 1998 – but Mizzou will travel to Springfield and play a game at JQH Arena as part of what is believed to be a home-and-home series.
Missouri hasn’t deigned itself worthy of a visit to the Ozarks since 1941.
To be clear? Not all of the games are due to budget-tightening. ISU and Purdue, who last played in 2010, have been trying to play for years, but never got it over the finish line, apart from the exhibition game played for hurricane relief in 2017.
Lansing said Monday the scheduling agreement with Purdue was made before the crisis began.
However, the edict from the athletic departments is obvious – save money by cutting down on the travel costs.
Games nearby help both schools. It’s helps with gate for the home team and can reduce the guaranteed money they pay to the road team – depending on whether they’re throwing money in for visiting team travel consideration.
For the road team? It’s vital. Hotel stays are minimal, if not eliminated entirely, and the travel costs consist of bus rental, gas and food.
More bang for the buck is the idea. And the closer you are to home? The more you get from a guarantee.
ISU football has operated on this principle with past alternating games with Indiana and Purdue, a rotation that will begin again in 2022 after the Big Ten ended its brief and silly ban on playing FCS schools.
Does this mean you can expect Indiana, Illinois and other Big Ten and Big 12 schools to suddenly open their arms up to playing MVC schools? I wouldn’t go that far, but the arms might not be locked like they typically are.
Home-and-home’s might still be a rarity, but two-for-one’s might be a solid possibility. I spoke with Lansing on Monday and he said ISU is willing to do three-for-one’s with the right opponent. Lansing said he will contact any school within a three-hour radius to make the right arrangement.
Lansing did say the coronavirus crisis has had one effect on guarantees. Schools are tailoring contracts to lessen the payout if games aren’t played before fans.
Still, opportunities to show what you can do against Big State U are good beyond the bottom line. Even a fanless ISU-Purdue game will draw interest, especially among Sycamore faithful.
Then again? The more things change the more they stay the same.
Lansing said he’s having trouble getting takers as ISU’s 18-12 season and the return of Tyreke Key, Jake LaRavia, Tre Williams and Cooper Neese means the Sycamores don’t offer an opponent an automatic W.
Lansing said the already announced games at Purdue, Ball State, North Dakota State and the trip to Fort Myers, Fla. for the Gulf Coast Showcase are the only ones currently cemented on ISU’s 2020-21 schedule.
We’ll see, though. Maybe another surprise will pop up? Regional games are good for fans and the budget. It’s the smart play for both mid-majors and Power Five programs.
• Glenn recollections – Readers, I am working on a story on the Glenn High School boys basketball teams of the late 1940s/early 1950s.
Glenn, if you don’t know, was the school that represented Lost Creek Township in eastern Vigo County before consolidation closed the high school in 1961.
I think the Pirates, who had an undefeated regular season in 1951, but who had to vacate their sectional and regional championships due to having an over-age player, are an important milepost in Vigo County’s basketball and societal history as they were the first successful county team to rely on African-American players.
They were the toast of Vigo County in the years between the Clyde Lovellette-led Garfield team of 1948 and the Gerstmeyer state finals teams led by Arley and Harley Andrews of 1953 and 1954.
If you have any recollections, hit me up at todd.golden@tribstar.com. I’d love to hear from you.
Todd Aaron Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter @TribStarTodd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.