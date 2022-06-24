Todd Aaron Golden: Scenes from the night Jake LaRavia's dream came true

Flashback, April 14, 2019: A text from then-Indiana State coach Greg Lansing shows up on my phone after Jake LaRavia committed to Indiana State.
"HUGE get!"
I tried hard, but I couldn't find documentary evidence of the first time Jake LaRavia entered my consciousness. His name was most definitely in the wind in March and April of 2019 ... and it was a gale at his back.
After SIU-Edwardsville — where LaRavia first signed — switched coaches after the 2019 season, the LaRavia-to-ISU talk began. There were the brief storm clouds of Purdue and Missouri getting into the mix, but ultimately LaRavia liked ISU's immediate and passionate commitment to him and he became a Sycamore.
A little over three years after LaRavia signed with ISU? His journey took him, by way of Winston-Salem, N.C., to a factory gym at the Browning Chapman headquarters in Westfield on Thursday night, his eyes fixated on a big screen, as he was about to live the dream every basketball player fantasizes about.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver was about to make LaRavia one of the chosen few to have his name called on NBA Draft night.
LaRavia was chosen 19th overall, ahead of many expert projections. Officially drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves, he was actually headed to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a trade that sent Walker Kessler and TyTy Washington (both selected in the Grizzlies' 22nd and 29th picks, respectively) and a future second-round draft pick to the Timberwolves.
The Grizzlies traded up to get their hands on LaRavia, the ultimate draft day compliment.
LaRavia became the first player with an ISU connection to get drafted since 1984 (Ken Bannister, 7th round) and the first player with an ISU connection to get drafted in the NBA's first round since Carl Nicks in 1980. He will be the first player with an ISU connection to play in the NBA since 1992 when Larry Bird retired.
LaRavia's rise from under-sized and scrappy role player at Lawrence Central, to Indiana All-Star with the Bears, to one of the MVC's best players at ISU, to one of college basketball's best players at Wake Forest was remarkable.
I was there for part of that journey and I was curious to see where the inner drive he famously had was going to take him. This week, I began an extended vacation and was expecting to watch LaRavia's fate play out from my couch.
That is, until I got a text on Tuesday. It was from Jake's dad, Jeff, and he invited me to LaRavia's draft party. I was surprised and, frankly, honored to be included. I am usually strict about my vacation time being a clean break from work, but there was no way I was going to pass up the chance to see LaRavia reach his goal.
Here are some scenes from the night LaRavia's dream came true.
Sycamore support
Flashback, Nov. 9, 2019: ISU opens its 2019-20 season with a buy game at Dayton. The Flyers are almost always good, but this was no ordinary Dayton team. These Flyers featured talented guard Jalen Crutcher, but most of all, this was the year man mountain Obi Toppin became the best player in college basketball. The Flyers would go 29-2 in the 2019-20 season, had a peak national ranking at No. 3, and would have likely been a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament had the COVID-19 pandemic not canceled the tournament.
Good as Dayton was? ISU fought them tooth-and-nail at one of the toughest home-court environments in college basketball. ISU never trailed by more than 12 at UD Arena and rallied late to close within a possession. Down three, a couple of Jordan Barnes 3-pointers in the waning seconds didn't find the mark and Dayton escaped with a 86-81 win, but a marker was laid down by the Sycamores.
One of the biggest impressions from that game? LaRavia, playing in his first college basketball game, never backed down. He was on the floor with the game on the line, often guarding Toppin. His body language was almost defiant, as if the notion of being nervous as a true freshman playing in his first game was beneath him. Afterwards I wrote, "Put simply? The kid belongs."
So did another true freshman named Tre Williams who had a spate of six points in a short amount of time. The two kids looked like they were going to be all right indeed for the Sycamores.
I didn't really know what to expect at a NBA Draft party. Obviously, LaRavia would have friends and family there and I was told that Lansing was going to be in attendance. There were decorations, adorned with LaRavia's "let's go!" rallying cry.
Right away? The tone was set. As I walked to the door, I was greeted warmly by LaRavia's mom, Becky, and welcomed into the Browning Chapman headquarters, which, essentially, is a warehouse with a gym inside of it.
The ostentatious nature of the players invited to the NBA Draft is part of the charm or part of the annoyance, depending on your point of view. This, however, was a bling-free zone. Dress-down chill was the desired vibe and that mission was accomplished.
Strolling into the facility, I immediately felt like I was at a company picnic or a family reunion. If you're part of the fashion police? LaRavia didn't wear a kelly green suit or sport sequined-silver threads. He was in a short sleeve black tee. If you didn't know it was him? He wasn't advertising it for you.
Right away, I saw familiar faces. Lansing was there, as was ISU Director of Operations James Schmeits and one-time ISU graduate assistant Dalton Dieterich. Soon, former ISU player Sam Mervis dropped in, someone LaRavia grew very close to ISU.
I don't want confirmation bias to get in the way of the facts, I don't know Wake Forest personnel by sight, but this was an ISU-heavy gathering and LaRavia spent most of his time before he was picked hanging out with those familiar ISU faces. He left the ISU program, but ISU never left LaRavia.
I later asked Mervis if he had any inclination that LaRavia would play in the NBA?
"The first day I played pick-up with him. I saw something in him that looked like Giannis [Antetokounmpo] and I thought, 'yeah, he might be something.' Later, he told me what his dreams were, what his goals were and what he was going to do to get there. Now? Here he is," Mervis said.
Williams, now at Duquesne and rehabbing from the knee injury that prematurely ended his 2022 season with the Dukes, wasn't there yet, but he had a longer trip, and it was inevitable that he would walk through the door at some point. He and LaRavia were roommates and ying to one another's yang at ISU on and off the court.
Sure enough, Williams strolled in just before the draft began, accompanied by his big-hearted father, Rick Vance. Like two peas in a pod, and just as they were with the Sycamores from 2019-21, Williams and LaRavia were inseparable for the rest of the evening.
"You can't put this into words. I'm so proud of him. When he got his name called? I almost cried. He pushed me everyday as his roommate and teammate. He's been working for this all of his life and I'm proud he got it done," Williams said.
Like Mervis, Williams saw something special in LaRavia.
"You just knew he would be a NBA-type player. Both with his game, how he worked hard ... he just kind of spoke this into existence," Williams said.
As for LaRavia? It was hard to tell whether he was about to get drafted into the NBA or just casually shoot some hoop with the guys.
There was zero outward indication that the culmination of his life's work was about to take place, or at least, nothing that betrayed any nervousness about it.
It was surprising tranquility, but then again? It wasn't. LaRavia was never fazed in any moment. His confidence was his fuel and he had it from an early age.
Jeff LaRavia, justifiably flush with pride as you'd expect a dad to be, recounted the rebounds he shagged, the countless gym hours spent, and travel ball time accrued to help Jake get to where he wanted to be. As for the confidence? He detected that early on.
"It was probably the fourth or fifth grade. He went to Jack Keefer's basketball camp at Lawrence North. They had a 3-point shootout. As a fourth and fifth grader, he made his way up the ranks and went against the high schoolers there and beat them," Jeff LaRavia recounted. "It was in that moment that I knew Jake is another level player. He's got that it factor."
All For G. Lansing
Flashback, March 6, 2021: The 2021 ISU season was over. Lansing had two .600-plus seasons with LaRavia and company, and though his contract was about to expire, and rumors were rampant Lansing wouldn't be retained, it was a legitimate question whether he should get a new contract given the revival of the program with the infusion of LaRavia, Williams and several others.
That debate swirled around LaRavia as much as any player. I called him and asked him where he stood on his future and that of Lansing a couple of hours after ISU's season ended at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. LaRavia's answer provided no ambivalence.
"I'm all for G. Lansing. That's the way it is. That's pretty much my mindset," LaRavia said when asked if he would stay at ISU or go.
On Thursday, Lansing beat me to the party, something he's very good at. He flew in from Phoenix the day before, and after a one-night stop in Terre Haute, he made his way over to the Indianapolis area.
Lansing, of course, was not retained after that 2021 season, and in short order, LaRavia announced his decision to transfer, ultimately recruited by Steve Forbes at Wake Forest.
Lansing had followed LaRavia from afar, and sometimes, up close and in-person too, as Lansing took a year off after his ISU tenure ended. Though he lives two time zones away, there was no way Lansing was going to miss this party.
"When he invited me? I was unbelievably honored and blessed to even be here. To be around him, his family, the people who love him and who supported him, including some Indiana State people, was a real honor," Lansing said.
And when the moment came? So did the waterfalls.
"I'm not going to lie. When they read it off? I cried like a baby. I was really surprised [by his own reaction], but I'm so proud," Lansing said.
Lansing and LaRavia kept in-touch throughout the process. Lansing said that the Grizzlies were one of the teams LaRavia felt most comfortable with.
"I asked what places he liked the best and he said Memphis and Minnesota. They have a really good culture [at Memphis] and that's what he's great for. He's really good with culture and team chemistry. He was going to fit in wherever he went, but I really like the fit with those guys," Lansing said.
Lansing has been one of many who have guided LaRavia on his journey. As LaRavia embarks on a journey beyond Lansing's college experience? The advice from his former coach is to not change a thing.
"He needs to keep doing what he's been doing. We know what his work ethic is like and his family is special. He's raised the right way, he's dreamed of the NBA, it's what he's always wanted, and I see a long NBA career," Lansing said.
The dream comes true
Flashback, May 3, 2022: With ISU playing, I never got a chance to see LaRavia in-person in a Wake Forest uniform, but I had followed LaRavia's exploits with the Demon Deacons from afar. Even though he wasn't officially part of the ISU program anymore? He was still of high interest to most ISU fans and to me personally.
LaRavia's name began showing up in the NBA Draft conversation in late 2021. However, when he showed up in the first round of The Athletic's early mock draft in April? I knew I'd better talk to him before the grind and sometimes secretive nature of the NBA Draft process didn't allow LaRavia the time to talk.
I asked LaRavia how he was handling the whirlwind process of living a dream. He responded, "At this point, I feel like I'm just trying to keep myself grounded. It's an exciting process and something I've dreamed of since I was a little kid. My main priority is staying focused and getting through the combine and all of these workouts so I can to the decision date on June 1 to go back to school or stay in the draft. I'm locked in on these workouts and to do everything I need to do."
Nothing that happened between that May interview and the draft changed anything for LaRavia. If anything? His stock rose among NBA cognoscenti as the draft approached.
Not that you'd know it at the draft party. As the draft itself began, and selections began to tick off, the room kept the celebratory vibe going. LaRavia wasn't going to go in the top 10, so why let the festive spirit be replaced by nervous anticipation?
The only outward indication LaRavia gave of pensiveness was likely related to the wait. Those five-minute spells between picks are an eternity if your whole life hinges on what happens between them.
As the draft lurched to the 15th pick, Jeff LaRavia addressed the room. It was time to get serious.
"We're looking in the 19 to 35 range. We don't know if that's what's going to happen. If it does? We'll all jump for joy. If it goes later than that? We'll all jump for joy. This is a night for celebration," Jeff LaRavia said.
LaRavia continued to hang out with his former teammates, joking around like it was any other day. Shortly after the Timberwolves went on the clock with the 19th pick, the jocular spirit came to a dead halt.
LaRavia's phone rang. He slipped to the front of the room by himself to get the fateful news. This wasn't going to be a long wait on draft night ... this was the moment of truth.
Everyone in that corner of the room quickly picked up on the vibe. And if they didn't notice the change in LaRavia's tone? They had Adrian Wojnarowski to help them out on Twitter. He tweeted that Memphis would acquire the No. 19 pick from Minnesota and select LaRavia.
Still, no one dreams from age 4 about being spoiler-alerted by a Woj Bomb. The experience you never want to forget, the one that swam around in your head from the time you were a kid, is to hear your name called from the NBA Draft stage. Even though LaRavia knew where he was headed? He still wanted that moment.
He settled under the big screen, near his family, and watched as Silver made his dream come true. As he should, LaRavia first hugged his mom, Becky, while his former teammates from all of his former stops jumped around in celebration. Nearby, Lansing had those tears in his eyes.
"It was nothing but joy," said LaRavia on his big moment. "The nerves did kick in the closer to where I was thinking I would be picked, but I feel super blessed and grateful to be given this opportunity."
LaRavia described the phone call from the Grizzlies as "straightforward ... welcome to Memphis. They were super-excited to have me."
The Grizzlies were a dynamic, 56-win breakthrough team in 2022, finishing second in the Western Conference with dazzling Ja Morant, but just as important, with an imposing front line that defended at the rim and rebounded at an elite level.
One of the traits the Grizzlies didn't have? A tall-ish 3-point shooter. LaRavia is 6-foot-8. The Grizzlies' best 3-point shooters were predominantly smaller guards. Six-foot-nine Kyle Anderson was the best shooter in the neighborhood of LaRavia's height and Anderson converted only 33.3% of his threes.
Of course, LaRavia brings more to the table than just shooting. He didn't have an obvious weakness in his game in college and that Swiss Army Knife skill set is appealing in the increasingly position-less NBA.
"I see myself playing with that team. The way I play, I see myself fitting in. It's a young team with a lot of potential and talent. I know [Grizzlies' swingman] Desmond Bane [a Richmond native] and we worked out with each other. I'm super pumped," LaRavia said.
LaRavia was set to travel to Memphis on Friday to meet his teammates, coaches, team brass and the Memphis press. He had one mission in mind.
"It's the NBA. It's a whole different level and level of talent. I've been ready for it and I'm ready to get to work," LaRavia said.
That single-mindedness helped him achieve the biggest moment of his life on Thursday. He did it his way and his way led him to basketball's promised land.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.