The best Indiana University basketball pros by decade series that’s been running throughout the summer has generated interesting responses.
I’ve heard from some of the players after the fact. None of it anything less than positive, which is heartening. I’ve heard from some Indiana fans who have offered their own input.
I’ve also heard from fans of other state schools who ask, ‘Why not us?’ Namely, Purdue fans. I’m not complaining. It’s a fair and valid question.
I would love to have had the time to do a similar series on Purdue, but like anything else, it’s a matter of time, resources and space.
However, I do not want to leave Purdue behind, and there’s absolutely no reason I can’t delve into the Boilermakers via a column.
I was originally going to write an all-encompassing column including all of the state schools, but then that sinking feeling hit me. I didn’t account for Notre Dame’s legacy of producing NBA standouts.
To try to do justice to Purdue and Notre Dame and squeeze them both into one column wouldn’t do justice to either, so we’ll take care of Notre Dame and the other Division I schools next week.
An admission? Or, perhaps, an uncomfortable reality? Purdue’s history of producing pro players would make it difficult to do a per-decade series like Indiana has had. The Boilermakers’ best pros — 44 in all — have tended to come in spurts, several produced in a single era followed by dry spells.
For example, Purdue only produced two players in the 1980s who played more than 100 games. (Kyle Macy, who started his college career at Purdue, isn’t eligible by my rules since he finished at another school.)
To best represent Purdue’s pro legacy, I’d split the Boilermakers up into three eras: the pre-1977 era, the 1977-99 era and the post-2000 era.
• Pre-1977 — Why 1977? That’s when the ABA-NBA merger took place, a good line of demarcation.
I’d rank them as follows: 1. Terry Dischinger, 2. Billy Keller, 3. Herm Gilliam, 4. Paul Hoffman.
Dischinger averaged 13.8 points and 5.6 rebounds from 1962-73 for the Chicago Zephrys, Baltimore Bullets, Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers, peaking at 25.5 points in his rookie season.
Solid player — and the Terre Haute native is a heckuva nice guy too.
Keller is arguably best known locally as a pro since he was an integral part of the Pacers’ three ABA championship teams. An early standout at the 3-point shot, Keller (11.8 points per game) is a pioneer in that regard. If Keller played in the more post-oriented NBA of that era, it’s unlikely he would have been able to show his considerable talents.
Gilliam got playoff exposure with the Atlanta Hawks, Seattle SuperSonics and with the 1977 NBA champion Blazers. Gilliam topped out at at 14.1 points in 1974 and 6.3 assists in 1973, both of those seasons came with the Hawks, and the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 10.8 points in his eight-year career.
Finally, Hoffman edges out Rick Mount for the final spot. I picked him to represent the early NBA era. Hoffman, yet another guard, averaged 10.2 points from 1947-55. He played for the original Baltimore Bullets, the New York Knicks and Philadelphia Warriors.
• 1977-99 — Two, count ‘em, two No. 1 overall NBA draft picks. The top three in this era are really close by whatever career measure you want to use, but I’ll roll with: 1. Glenn Robinson, 2. Joe Barry Carroll, 3. Brad Miller, 4. Jerry Sichting.
Robinson was a volume scorer at Purdue. He remained a volume scorer after being selected first overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in 1994. Big Dog averaged 20 or more points in seven seasons, peaking at 23.4 in 1998. While Robinson was criticized for other aspects of his game, it’s hard to top his scoring dependability.
I hate having Carroll in the second spot because I think his NBA career gets a bum rap. The No. 1 overall pick in 1980 by Golden State had four seasons where he averaged 20 points or more, seven at seven rebounds or more and he averaged a block a game in all but his final season.
Yet, he got tagged with the “Joe Barely Cares” moniker and is also unfairly highlighted as the “bust” part of the trade that got him to Golden State in the first place. The Warriors got the No. 1 pick in a trade that sent Robert Parish to Boston and a pick the Celtics used to pick Kevin McHale.
It’s hardly Carroll’s fault Boston won that trade with Golden State to get two Hall of Famers, but that hasn’t stopped (primarily) Beantown-based writers for crushing Carroll anyway.
He wasn’t a generational No. 1 pick (neither was Robinson for that matter), but he is hardly worthy of the ridicule he’s endured since he played. It doesn’t stand up to scrutiny for someone who averaged 17.7 points and 7.7 rebounds over his career.
Miller averaged 11.2 points and 7.1 rebounds over a 14-year career. The big man was an important piece for the early-2000s Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings. He’s actually tops in Basketball-Reference.com‘s Win Shares category among his peers in the 1977-99 era.
Sichting was a solid reserve for most of his 10-year career, including five seasons with the Pacers. He peaked at 11.5 points in his lone season as a regular starter in 1984 for the Pacers and was on Boston’s fabled 1986 NBA champs.
• 2000-present — Very much an in-progress situation given Jaden Ivey’s promising rookie season, but as it stands now? 1. Carl Landry, 2. E’Twaun Moore, 3. Ivey, 4. Brian Cardinal.
Landry, a bruising power forward, had an exceptional career for a second-round draft pick. He averaged 10.8 points and 4.9 rebounds, peaking at 16.8 points for Houston and Sacramento in 2010.
For longevity, Moore has to be ahead of Ivey. The 6-3 guard played 10 seasons for five different teams, peaking at 12.5 points for New Orleans in 2018. The East Chicago native averaged 7.9 points and converted 38.8% from 3-point range.
Ivey? Well, what a rookie year he had in Detroit in 2023. He averaged 16.3 points and converted 34.3% from 3-point range. He has the talent to eventually vault to No. 1 on this list.
Cardinal is remembered as the ultimate glue and hustle guy for the late ‘90s Boilermakers, but he carved out a solid 12-year NBA career, not surprisingly, as a glue guy off the bench. Cardinal averaged 4.6 points in his career.
Next week? Notre Dame and the rest.
Todd Golden covers Indiana and the Big Ten Conference for CNHI Sports Indiana. He can be reached at todd.golden@ indianamediagroup.com.
