TODD AARON GOLDEN: Portal, NIL complaining is chutzpah on a grand scale

On May 4, I was worked up. I was irritated with the double-talk and hypocrisy of the coaches in the NCAA and the whole what-hath-God-wrought vibe that was permeating college athletics regarding the transfer portal and name, image and likeness.
You'd think both had supposedly turned into some monstrous Reese's Peanut Butter Cup of two bad tastes that will destroy college athletics together.
And by God, I was going to write a column about it too! But I had a small obstacle. I had a long-awaited vacation that began on May 5. When you're in a position of getting ducks in a row before taking time off, there's always a million things to do, and I ran out of time to write that column.
Vacation ... my first in quite a while. Maybe a week-and-change off would chill me out? I could de-program. I would not think about college athletics, or really, anything related to my job at all. It was high time to get off the grid. So I did.
Did that time off chill me out on this particular topic? Well, let's just say it didn't take. I'm still annoyed by a college athletics world that is in a frenzy because it can no longer have its cake and eat it too.
Full disclosure, for years in this space before it actually happened, I advocated for both the transfer portal and NIL. I strongly feel that athletes should have the right to move around when they wish, just like anyone else can, and that universities or the NCAA have no right to limit what income they can make outside of the university environment.
Moreover, the college athletics model as it was, was not legally sustainable. Fans can talk all they want about how the portal has "gone too far" or react with shock when an athlete leverages themselves for big bucks, but there's nothing illegal about any of it.
So I've long been pro-portal and pro-NIL, but that doesn't mean I thought it would be perfect. I knew it would be messy. I knew some of its characteristics would turn off some college sports fans who don't want this to be about money ... even though college athletics have always been about money in some fashion, both the dollars earned and unearned.
Some of what both the portal and NIL have morphed into is distasteful, but I'd be a hypocrite to have advocated for both for so many years and then once it's less favorable aspects come to the fore, to suddenly want to corral it.
That's just me, but college administrators and coaches have no such qualms about looking foolish when it comes to complaining about money and freedom granted to athletes — when they themselves got rich and exercised their own freedom to move around for decades when athletes couldn't. When universities have been forking over king's ransoms in salaries for years just to keep up with the joneses.
When I see luminaries like Power Five commissioners and athletic directors, Division I basketball and football coaches, and specifically, Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney moan about the portal and NIL? The reaction is visceral. This is what Swinney told ESPN in April.
"There's no rules, no guidance, no nothing. It's out of control. It's not sustainable. It's an absolute mess and a train wreck, and the kids are going to be the ones who suffer in the end. There are going to be a lot of kids that end up with no degrees and make decisions based on the wrong things," said Swinney, who makes $8.5 million-a-year to wax poetic on such matters.
Oh! The kids! You mean the ones that have college opportunities snatched away by coaches who still largely have total power over their scholarships? Oops, I said the quiet part out loud.
This is the same group of people who very recently participated in a system where they got to dictate whether college athletes could leave and where they could go to. These are the same people who got obese off the fat of the land while college athletes for generations were prevented from being compensated for their popularity in even the most minor ways.
The chutzpah and cognitive dissonance from coaches and administrators on all of this is galactic.
Maybe I'm being too unsympathetic? After all, coaches are on the front line of the portal and NIL. Their jobs have changed in a fundamental way — and they only get paid six or seven-figure sums to adapt. Who could possibly handle that?
Of course, a lot of jobs change fundamentally everyday, and while it's jarring, normal people deal with it and move on. And generally? They don't paid in free cars, golf club memberships, and find themselves in the same tax bracket as CEOs to do it either.
In their breathless complaints about the portal and NIL? It's telling to me what isn't said. Here's a badly-kept secret — coaches and universities use both the portal and NIL for their own purposes too. Shh!
Do you really think that every player in the transfer portal is there by choice? There are a lot of coaches who use the portal to add and subtract from their own rosters. It happens everywhere, including here at Indiana State. The portal is a door for many athletes, but it's also a plank to be pushed down. So pardon me if complaints about the portal fall on the deafest of ears. Coaches and administrators hate the portal ... until they love it.
It goes to the heart of what the complaints are really about — who has control? The dictator-like power coaches and schools have had over athletes has been blunted. Naturally, they don't like that, and like any other spoiled demographic, they lash out when they no longer get what they want.
As far as NIL is concerned? Don't think for a moment that universities aren't at least part of the power behind the throne of the third-party folks who are fronting the NIL money.
There's the complaints about potential abuse of the system via NIL. I'll offer up two words: Southwest Conference. Here's another four words: FBI college basketball investigation. I'd hate to live in a world where we know there's money being tossed about in college athletics! Think of the children, etc.
I maintain that one way to create some stability in college athletics is to give athletes the option to sign a multi-year scholarship which is binding for both parties. That would give coaches and schools the stability they want, right?
Not exactly. You can't be forced into the portal or off of your scholarship when the school is bound to the same contract, so while coaches and universities moan about what they can't control, they eschew one path to give them the stability they want. Shocking, I know.
Just when I feel like there's no hope for a college world in which the power brokers can't see past their own money piles and despot-like control over all and sundry, there is an occasional voice of reason. While I was on vacation, this is what Notre Dame men's basketball coach Mike Brey had to say about it all to Sports Illustrated.
"We’ve got to stop complaining, like, this is the world we live in. Last time I checked, you make pretty good money. So everybody should shut up and adjust. ...That’s just the world we're in now," Brey said.
"We’ve had it pretty good here. And, it’s a great job. It’s high risk, high reward, but we all know what we signed up for," Brey added.
A thousand times, yes! That kind of truth makes me feel a lot more serene and calm than any vacation could.
