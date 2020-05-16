Todd Aaron Golden: Pirates deserve their place in state lore

Glenn’s story – I sincerely hope I did it justice – is one in which Vigo County can justifiably take both pride and shame.
The story of Glenn – integrated Glenn, no less, at a mostly-rural small township school – overcoming racial prejudice to put together the best run of success any Vigo County township school ever had is nothing short of inspiring.
Their steely determination to win in the face of overt racial hostility few today could understand stands far higher on the pedestal of accomplishment than the games and tournament glory the Pirates also earned in a three-year run in which they were 82-5.
And yet, it was also Vigo County’s own who were often providing the racial heat, and on a lesser scale, demonstrated petty jealousy of Glenn’s accomplishments.
Whether it was slurs hurled down from the bleachers? Whether it was foul-marred games allowed to carry on by indifferent officials and school administrators? Whether it was threats of violence after Glenn beat a team in its home gym? Whether it was underhanded tactics to “expose” Glenn by jealous and myopic coaches and administrators?
Let this column be the proof – 70 years after the fact – that history will not be kind to those who would not stand up and do the right thing or stand up for those who were. Most of those guilty of the above transgressions are deceased, but their actions speak for themselves and were disgraceful.
I think it's important to remember Glenn's important role in paving the way for a better, though far from perfect, racial climate we have today.
Glenn’s story was pretty well-known in its time. The Associated Press, United Press International and the Indianapolis papers covered high school basketball very extensively in this era. It was known throughout Indiana that Glenn had an African-American star, Charley Session, but they were best known as the “people’s choice”, the tag given to small school teams who tried to beat the odds and make a run to win the then-single-class state championship.
However, Glenn’s story was quickly forgotten. The Pirates didn’t make it past the semistate – thanks partly to a very ill-timed flu bug – and Session’s birth certificate controversy consigned them to the dustbin of being cheaters in the eyes of many.
Session was over-age – his 1993 obituary states his 1930 birth date.
However, it seems to me that to hold Session’s age against Glenn for perpetuity is punishment that far exceeds the original crime. To say that Glenn’s legacy is tied to the use of an over-age player, great though Charley Session was, is a slap in the face to what they had already endured.
On top of that? The investigation wasn’t exactly handled with grace.
It is strongly rumored that the IHSAA was aware of Session’s age problem long before seven Vigo County principals initiated the investigation, and, before Glenn coach Jack Williams and Glenn principal George Bibich became aware of Session’s true age during a Selective Service visit in April 1951.
Though never documented officially, Glenn observers claim IHSAA commissioner L.V. Phillips met Williams in the Bloomington Semistate locker room to warn him that the Pirates might be on borrowed time if they continued winning. Even if that Phillips-Williams encounter is apocryphal, the investigation the IHSAA itself put on-record doesn’t paint a pretty picture.
Put yourself in Fannie Session’s shoes on June 2, 1951. She had claimed she named a child Charles who died shortly after child birth in 1930 and named her next son Charles afterwards. That was the original story she claimed to explain the discrepancies that had come to light in Charley Session’s birth date.
But after legal advice, Fannie Session admitted she was “probably mistaken”. However, that admission wasn’t enough. At that point, she was literally confronted by the entire power structure of the IHSAA with only her attorney and the by-now chastened and neutered Lost Creek Township personnel present. All being powerful white men trying to cajole a poor African-American woman to fess up and change her story.
In 1951, no one blinked an eye about this treatment. In 2020? To put it in modern parlance, the optics of this are bad.
Add to this the ham-handed way in which a 1952 investigation of Oscar Session was handled? With one body playing regulatory volleyball with the other, delaying a somewhat straightforward judgment? It was not the IHSAA’s finest hour.
So to rely on IHSAA jurisprudence to determine Glenn’s legacy isn’t fair. It’s part of the story, but not all of it. Yes, Session was over-age, but the legacy of Glenn goes far beyond that.
Glenn was not the first integrated team in Indiana. Shelbyville's 1947 state champions had two black players, including Big Ten pioneer Bill Garrett. By 1943, all schools were allowed to play in the IHSAA Tournament.
One of the schools who joined Glenn in the 1951 Sweet 16? Crispus Attucks, who changed basketball as we know it later on in the 1950s through their dominance and their excellence in the face of similar racial abuse Glenn endured.
However, Glenn was one of the first schools in the state to willingly play more than one black player at a time with white players and excel at it. Glenn, through coach Jack Williams, made a conscious choice to integrate and not hold back to what degree they did it. There's a difference in playing one black player at a time versus playing how ever many black players you want to play. Williams and the Pirates broke that ground.
For this, Glenn deserves to be remembered statewide. Glenn should have its story immortalized with induction to the Indiana Basketball Hall Of Fame.
It’s admittedly a tricky proposition for the Hall, who inducts players and coaches primarily, and who only started inducting teams in the 2000s, all of which were inducted for matters on the court, not off of it.
Would they honor Session? Williams? Or honor the entire team? A compromise might be to induct the 1950 Pirates, which avoids the thorny problem of Session being over-age, but is a team that enjoyed massive success and that was in the crosshairs of racial prejudice.
However it’s done, the Hall ought to find a way. Glenn’s qualifications are undeniable. Glenn's on-court accomplishments speak for themselves, an 82-5 record over a three-year period is an amazing accomplishment for a small school. Even if you take out Session's 1951 season? The Pirates would be 52-4 from 1948-50. Glenn won two Wabash Valley Classics and advanced to a semistate.
They did so in the face of withering racial abuse. They were ahead of their time and helped change Indiana high school basketball for the better. They’re as much a part of Hoosier Hysteria’s proud tradition as Milan or Crispus Attucks.
The passage of time allows us to correct the oversights of previous eras. Glenn has done it's time for having an over-age player. It’s long past time to give Glenn it’s proper due and it's rightful place in the annals of Indiana high school basketball.
Todd Aaron Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter @TribStarTodd.