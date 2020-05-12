TODD AARON GOLDEN: Not going to be fussy about baseball when it returns

I can be a particular person sometimes.
I like iced drinks, but only a certain kind of ice in a certain kind of cup, and generally, only with a cold drink poured into it so it stays colder longer. My favorite color is green, but no lighter than Kelly or not much darker than British Racing, please. Nirvana is probably the best-known band of my generation, but you can keep "Nevermind", I'd rather blast the "In Utero" album.
My point being is that I can be exacting to the point of annoyance when I want to be. However, when it comes to absence making the heart grow fonder? Some of the things I might be particular about vanish into the ether.
So it is with baseball. It's my favorite sport. There are a million things about it that I might be particular about under normal circumstances — baseball fans are the most twee, in that way, of all — but we're not under normal circumstances.
On Monday, news leaked of Major League Baseball's intent to start its delayed season on July 4 weekend, pending player's union approval.
Halleujah! My April and May has been empty without my daily dose of baseball. I love classic games as much as the next person, but it's like eating candy. It tastes good when you eat it, but it's not sustenance.
Many proposals have been put forth about how baseball will resume. It will certainly have a shortened schedule — 82 games, apparently — but a half-season stands to reason when half has already been wiped out. Plus, if you're of a certain age and remember 1981 and 1994? We've been down this road before for far less important reasons.
It's some of the other proposals that might normally leave the finicky baseball fan in me aggrieved. Regional leagues that abandon the traditional American and National League alignments. A universal DH to avoid pitcher injuries when each game carries more weight. The potential for tie games if a game goes too deep into extra innings.
These ideas would normally give me pause, if not outright outrage. But now I know what I'm missing. So I'm not going to be very picky about having the real thing again.
I think that's one thing I've learned about the absence of sports — appreciating the sport themselves on their own merits. I miss the one-on-one battle between pitcher and batter. The strategy employed by pitcher and catcher. The greater over-reaching influence managerial decisions have.
The rest? If we're being honest, it's window dressing. How many times a team plays another, etc., is the ideal in normal times, but were in abnormal times, so you appreciate what you get at a very core level.
So bring on baseball, even if it's weird baseball. All-regional leagues? Sure, the AL and NL have over 200 years of history combined, but speaking as someone whose favorite team switched leagues? It isn't a catastrophe. You will survive it if you're favorite NL Central team doesn't plays the tomato can Royals three times instead of the doormat Marlins.
Tie games? Yeah, it's strange and no one hates ties more than American fans of any sport. Baseball prides itself on not having a clock, but I think all of us can understand that this is a temporary measure to help give us what really matters — games. If they want to call a game after 11 innings? So be it. I'd rather have that than the gimmicky idea to put runners on-base to start extra innings — though I'd even accept that to have baseball back.
As for the universal DH? Well, I've never minded the DH in the first place. Rumors were strong that this was the direction baseball was headed in anyway. Having the pitchers bat adds a weird chaos factor to games that's fun, but frankly, I'd rather watch a competent hitter.
Spare me the puritanical nonsense about baseball with no DH being played the way it was intended to be, which is almost always ahistorical bunk.
(Did you know batters once requested whether they got a low or high pitch? Or that pitchers had to throw underhand until 1883? Or that, until 1930, ground-rule doubles were counted as home runs? I'm sure there were folks in the early 1900s complaining that baseball wasn't the way it was intended to be, but baseball is constantly evolving.)
Or worse — the reflexive diatribe amongst anti-DH folks about "strategy" with no DH. It's not "strategy" to work around the pitcher in your lineup, and what "strategy" there is involved isn't exactly a big surprise anyway, whether it's bunting a runner up a bag or another measure designed to get around the gaping hole in the No. 9 spot in the lineup. Most of the "strategy" in non-DH games is more like an obligation.
At my core, I want baseball. Let the Chicago White Sox wear red socks and the Boston Red Sox wear white ones. Give me thousand-hour-long Yankees-Red Sox games that slobbered over by the national TV outlets. I don't care. I'm not going to be fussy if baseball is back in my life again.
• Red Streaks solved? — One of my Daily Top 5's featured my favorite Vigo County high school nicknames of lore. I mentioned in the column that I didn't know the origin of Terre Haute Wiley's Red Streaks, surmising that it had to do with the fact that Wiley's color was red and that when the ran, they streaked by you.
I wasn't too far off, according to reader Bernie Carney, who sent me a letter explaining the origin as he understands it.
Carney explained that Wiley's track team in the early 1920s was elite level. Indeed, Wiley won state championships in the old 880-yard (re: half-mile) relay in 1923 and 1924. According to Carney, three of the runners were Herb Laffoon, Sylvester Laffoon and Dick Grey.
They also played football for Wiley, and playing off of their fame as track state champions, Carney explained how the nickname came about.
"The two Laffoons and Grey played football. Of course, they were running backs in their red and white uniforms. One day in the Terre Haute Tribune, sports editor Robert White called them the 'Red Streaks' because they were so fast. Sports reporters played around with 'Red Streaks' for years. In the late 20s, 'Red Streaks' was officially adopted as the school's nickname," Carney said.
Very cool information, Robert, thanks for reaching out! If you ever want to drop me a line about area sports history, send us a letter or hit me up at sports@tribstar.com. I love learning about this stuff.
• Florida Tech eliminates football — A Division II Florida school making a decision to eliminate a sport is not usually newsworthy here in Terre Haute, but Florida Tech's elimination of its program on Monday — a decision made due to the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis — has local ties.
The program was helmed by Terre Haute native Steve Englehart at its outset in 2013. The former Terre Haute North and Indiana State football player (and assistant coach) and former head coach at Rose-Hulman was the only boss Florida Tech ever had. He led the Panthers to two Division II playoff berths and had a record off 44-35 at the school, pretty good when you consider the school was starting from scratch.
Englehart also employed several former ISU players and Rose-Hulman personnel as assistant coaches. Former ISU linebacker Aaron Archie and former RHIT assistant and interim coach Jayson Martin were on Englehart's current staff. Several others with area connections were also on-staff there in the recent past too.
I know Englehart and Archie well after covering both during their time as Sycamores and Engineers. You hate it when bad things happen to good people. I hope everyone lands on their feet, and sadly, this is likely not the first story we'll read like this. Athletic departments are going to have hard, and once unthinkable, decisions to make as the financial impact of this crisis hit home.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star.
